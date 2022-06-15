Moody's affirms I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC's Baa3 ratings, outlook stable

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed today the Baa3 ratings assigned to I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC's $737 senior secured revenue bonds (private activity bonds (PABs)) and to the $1.2 billion subordinated Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan (subordinated bank credit facility) with the United States Department of Transportation. The rating outlook is stable.

The PABs were issued by the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority and proceeds were loaned to I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC.

RATINGS RATIONALE

I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC's Baa3 ratings consider the current construction progress. The project company expects to achieve service commencement by the end of 2022 and had completed around 84% of construction at the end of March 2022. The project benefits from a strong security package and solid liquidity reserves during construction.

The economic characteristics of the mature service area and traffic congestion along the I-66 corridor should support the traffic profile during operations. Liquidity reserves during operations are sufficient to withstand high volatility in traffic and revenue during the initial ramp-up phase. The project company will self-perform O&M, handback and lifecycle requirements.

During operations, the project benefits from a $60 million ramp-up reserve and a major maintenance reserve. The ramp-up reserve can be released no earlier than the six-year anniversary of the Service Commencement Date and subject to a 1.35x total debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) test. If the developer elects to initiate the TIFIA debt service prior to the originally scheduled debt service commencement date, then an amount equal to 50% of the ramp-up reserve can be released if total DSCR is at least 2.0x and revenues are above $200 million for two consecutive calculation dates.

Moody's still views the sponsor's assumptions around toll rates, traffic and assumed step-up in toll rates over the life of the project as aggressive and, as such, have assumed more severe downside scenarios. Management's base case at financial close assumed strong total DSCRs (mandatory and scheduled interest) of on average 4.2x in the years 2025-2029 after ramp up and excluding the release of reserves. One of Moody's sensitivity cases assumes 50% lower revenues in 2023 and a lower long-term revenue growth rate, leading to significantly weaker but acceptable total DSCR in the range of 1.7x in 2025-2029 excluding reserve releases.

Other credit factors include the high leverage, backloaded debt amortization, uncertainty around the future traffic profile, and substantial equity contribution at financial close in 2017.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC

....Subordinate Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that construction will proceed largely on schedule and within budget and that the project will achieve service commencement by end of 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

• Upward rating pressure is unlikely before completion of construction and completion of initial ramp-up of operations. However, upward rating pressure would arise if the project performed close to its base case forecast after ramp-up and completed construction on time and on budget

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• Significant delays or cost overruns during construction which cannot be passed through to the DBJV

• Financial deterioration of DBJV members or sponsors raising doubts regarding their ability to fulfill their project obligations

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The PABs benefit from a senior lien on the project's revenues and the concessionaire's rights under the various project agreements, including the comprehensive agreement. The TIFIA loan has a subordinate lien on the same security, except following a bankruptcy related event, in which case the TIFIA lien will spring to parity with that of the PABs and the senior loan. In addition, the TIFIA loan benefits from a 12 month debt service reserve while the PABs will only benefit from six month debt service reserve.

The PABs mature 31 December 2056 with mandatory principal amortization starting in 2047 only. The TIFIA loan has an expected final maturity of December 31, 2056 under the management case and a final maturity of 30 June 2057 in the documentation, the first scheduled interest payment on 30 June 2027 and the first mandatory principal repayment start date is 30 June 2037. The concession has a tail of around 10 years after final debt maturity.

PROJECT PROFILE

I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC, is the borrower and project company and is wholly owned by I-66 Express Mobility Partners Holdings LLC. The $3.7 billion demand risk managed lane public-private partnership (PPP) project encompasses the I-66 outside the beltway managed lanes project along a 22 mile corridor on I-66 between US-29 at Gainesville, Virginia and I-495 (Capital Beltway) in Fairfax County, Virginia. I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC entered into a 50-year concession agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

I-66 Express Mobility Partners Holdings LLC is owned by Cintra members (Cintra 2 I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC and Cintra 3 I-66 Express Mobility Partners LLC) (55.704%), Meridiam (Meridiam I-66 Express LLC (26.7%), Meridiam I-66 Express Parallel, LLC (3.046%)), and I-66 Blocker, LLC (representing Dutch pension fund APG (14.55%)).

