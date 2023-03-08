Moody's affirms IAG's Ba2 CFR and changes outlook to stable from negative

London, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all the ratings of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG or the group) including its Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba2-PD probability of default rating, and the B1 ratings of the group's €500 million senior unsecured notes due 2023, €500 million senior unsecured notes due 2025, €500 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 and €700 million senior unsecured notes due 2029. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

The rating action reflects:

• The group's strong recovery in volumes, yields and profitability during 2022

• Expected further growth in volumes, revenues and operating profit in 2023 leading to Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA reducing below 5.0x in the next 12-18 months

• Continued solid demand and pricing, although with risks to margins driven by economic pressures

RATINGS RATIONALE

IAG's Ba2 CFR reflects the group's: (1) large scale, strong brands, extensive and diversified global network; (2) strong market positions on certain routes, including highly profitable transatlantic routes, and at highly sought after airports including Heathrow, Gatwick, Madrid, Barcelona and Dublin; (3) high pent up demand driving recovery in passenger volumes and pricing; (4) strong liquidity; (5) transformation and improved flexibility of the cost base.

It also reflects the group's (1) exposure to corporate travel which is taking longer to recover from the pandemic than leisure travel; (2) high fuel costs and inflation across labour and other costs which the group may not be able to fully pass through; (3) risks that the current strong yield environment will weaken significantly reflecting macro-economic pressures; (4) operating challenges across the wider aviation ecosystem to deliver the expected passenger volumes over peak periods.

IAG has demonstrated a strong recovery from the pandemic in 2022, with passenger volumes in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) reaching 85.5% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter, returning to substantial operating profits, albeit still below pre-pandemic levels, from the second quarter, and with Moody's-adjusted leverage reducing to 6x by December 2022. Booking trends are currently positive from both volume and yield perspectives. In common with the rest of the industry IAG is continuing to experience a robust price environment, enabling it to pass on a large proportion of fuel and other cost increases. This is driven by strong pent-up demand, excess savings post-pandemic, capacity discipline and a customer demographic relatively less affected by inflation that the wider population. Whilst the market is vulnerable to a weakening of yields, Moody's expects that the strong price environment has more to run, through the summer peak in 2023, even though it may not fully match the pricing seen in the third quarter of 2022.

As a result Moody's forecasts that in 2023 IAG will continue to grow volumes to 96% of pre-pandemic levels, increase operating profit to €1.8 billion and reduce adjusted leverage to 4.9x, significantly helped by the non-recurrence of the weak first quarter of 2022 when the group incurred an operating loss of €754 million. Moody's expects the yield environment to weaken gradually, although through 2024 the group will benefit from higher volumes and potentially lower fuel costs to mitigate this. Nevertheless profitability is highly sensitive to price and cost variations and the group will need to continue actively managing pricing and the cost base to maintain margins.

Moody's considers that in the longer term the group remains well placed to recover its pre-pandemic operating profit levels. IAG also has a strong focus on controlling or reducing debt levels, including repaying debt from cash, and its balance sheet is supported by significant cash balances of €9.6 billion as at December 2022, resulting in Moody's-adjusted net leverage of 3.2x.

LIQUIDITY

IAG has very good liquidity, totalling €14 billion as at December 2022, and comprising cash of €9.6 billion, €3.2 billion undrawn general facilities and €1.1 billion committed aircraft financing facilities. The general facilities include a $1.755 billion RCF due March 2025, with the option to extend for a further year at lenders' discretion, and a Â£1 billion undrawn facility partially guaranteed by UK Export Finance due November 2026. Total liquidity represents around 50% of Moody's forecast turnover for 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

IAG's €1 billion senior unsecured notes due in 2023 and 2027 and the €1.2 billion senior unsecured notes due in 2025 and 2029 are rated B1, two notches below the corporate family rating, in line with Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies methodology. This reflects the structural subordination of debt issued by International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., including the aforementioned notes and its €825 million senior unsecured convertible bonds, with the majority of the group's debt held by its operating companies.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the group will continue to grow passenger volumes towards pre-pandemic levels, with margins remaining stable or improving as volumes and continued strong yields offset the effects of cost inflation. The outlook assumes that the group will reduce leverage to below 5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis over the next 12-18 months whilst preserving strong liquidity, and that no debt financed acquisitions occur that would materially increase leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the group's Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces well below 4x on a sustainable basis, with Moody's-adjusted RCF / debt increasing towards 20%, and operating margins increasing above 10%. An upgrade would also require the group to maintain strong liquidity including a material proportion of balance sheet cash.

The ratings could be downgraded if the group's Moody's-adjusted leverage does not reduce sustainably below 5x, or if Moody's-adjusted RCF / debt reduces sustainably towards 10%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the group fails to improve operating margins, or if liquidity weakens materially.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Passenger Airlines published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74345. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

IAG was formed in January 2011 following the merger of British Airways, Plc and Iberia and manages five airline subsidiaries including British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and LEVEL, representing complementary brands and operating in distinct markets. IAG has minimal operations of its own other than its Global Business Services division, which incorporates the Group's centralised and back office functions, and Cargo. In 2022 IAG generated revenues of €23.1 billion (2019: €25.5 billion) and a company adjusted operating profit before exceptional items of €1.2 billion (2019: €3.3 billion).

