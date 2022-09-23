Moody's affirms IBK Securities' A1 issuer rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1/P-1 foreign-currency issuer ratings of IBK Securities Co., Ltd. (IBKS).

The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of IBKS' A1/P-1 foreign currency issuer ratings incorporates the company's Baa3 standalone assessment, a one-notch uplift reflecting the very high level of support from its parent, Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK, Bank Deposit: Aa2, Senior Unsecured: Aa2, BCA: baa2, stable), and a four-notch uplift reflecting the very high level of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) via IBK, if needed.

IBKS' Baa3 standalone assessment reflects the company's (1) moderate risk appetite and low leverage compared with its rated domestic peers; (2) good liquidity and funding underpinned by available credit facilities and the company's large holdings of highly liquid assets; and (3) weak profitability.

Moody's expects a modest increase in IBKS' risk appetite and leverage over the next two to three years, driven by an increase in the company's contingent liabilities, such as corporate guarantees and real estate projects, and corporate bonds. However, the agency expects IBKS' risk appetite and leverage to be lower than its rated domestic peers' average, underpinned by its large holdings in high-quality sovereign and local government bonds, and limited exposure to available-for-sale securities, customer loans and derivatives. Moody's also expects modest growth in IBKS' contingent liabilities, amid an unfavorable project financing market condition and stricter regulatory measures on risky asset acquisitions introduced in 2020 and 2021.

IBKS' liquidity will remain good, supported by the company's large holdings of highly liquid bonds. As of 30 June 2022, its sovereign and local government bonds accounted for 19% of its total asset. At the same time, IBKS' funding profile will continue to benefit from large available credit lines from Korea Securities Finance Corporation (KSFC, Aa2 stable), the size of which was equivalent to 33% of its short-term funding as of 30 June 2022. Still, Moody's expects the company's liquidity and funding to weaken modestly over the next 12-18 months due to an increase in the company's repo financing and short-term borrowings.

Moody's expects IBKS' profitability to weaken mainly because of large valuation losses on its fixed income holdings as interest rate rises and earnings from its investment banking business weaken due to slow deal flow amid elevated funding costs and heightened uncertainties. Consequently, the agency expects higher earnings volatility for IBKS in 2022-23.

The Baa3 standalone assessment also considers the Ba1 operating environment score for Korean securities market makers, which in turn reflects Korea's strong macro level indicators and relatively mature capital markets, offset by highly competitive industry dynamics.

Moody's expects a very high level of affiliate support from IBK to IBKS, given IBK's 87.8% ownership in IBKS as of 30 June 2022 and IBKS' core function of supporting IBK's policy role of providing bank financing and capital market access to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Korea.

As a core subsidiary of a policy bank, IBKS' operation is closely integrated with IBK's. The bank sets annual limit on IBKS' capital usage because IBK's capitalization is calculated on a consolidated basis, including financials from IBKS.

Moody's also expects a very high level of government support for IBKS via its parent IBK, considering (1) the company's strategic importance to Korea's SME sector, as highlighted by its designation as a securities company specializing in SMEs and its involvement in executing government's policy initiatives; (2) IBKS' eligibility to receive public financial assistance from the Korea Depository Insurance Corp under the Depository Protection Act; and (3) the government's responsibility for IBK's solvency, as stipulated in Article 43 of the IBK Act. While the solvency guarantee applies only to IBK, the legislation shows the bank's importance to the government, and Moody's views that government support for IBKS is highly likely because IBKS is an integral part of IBK's strategy. IBKS is also subject to an additional layer of risk management in the form of an annual audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IBKS will maintain strong funding and liquidity, a relatively moderate risk appetite and low leverage over the next 12-18 months, despite heightened market volatility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade IBKS' rating if IBK's rating is upgraded, or if there is higher explicit support from IBK or the government for IBKS.

IBKS' standalone assessment could be raised if the operating environment score for Korean securities market makers is raised; or if the company's financial profile significantly improves as a result of lower risk appetite, with its (total higher-risk assets + off-balance-sheet exposures) / tangible assets falling to below 13% and its leverage, as measured by (tangible assets + off-balance-sheet exposures) / tangible common equity, declining to below 4.0x on a sustained basis, while it maintains adequate earnings and strong liquidity and funding.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade IBKS' rating if the willingness and ability of the government to provide support weakens; IBKS' strategic importance to IBK weakens, including a change in ownership structure; or IBK's status as a policy bank changes.

IBKS' standalone assessment could be lowered if the company's leverage rises to above 11x; its funding weakens, with a material decline in available committed credit lines; its risk appetite increase significantly; its earnings volatility sharply increases; or there are indications of control or risk management failure. The standalone assessment could also be lowered if the operating environment score for Korean securities market makers is lowered.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Seoul, IBK Securities Co., Ltd. reported total consolidated assets of KRW6.6 trillion ($5.1 billion) as of 30 June 2022.

Jungmin Arlene Sohn

Sophia Lee, CFA

