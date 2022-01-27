Moody's affirms IBRD's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (World
Bank) Aaa long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings.
The outlook remains stable.
The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:
1. High capital adequacy, supported by a robust risk management
framework and preferred creditor status that contributes to very strong
asset performance
2. Ample liquidity and extraordinary access to global funding markets
3. Very high shareholder support, underpinned by a large
cushion of callable capital and very high willingness of global shareholders
to provide non-contractual support
The IBRD's (P)Aaa senior unsecured MTN program rating and P-1 other
short-term rating have also been affirmed.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of no material changes
to IBRD's intrinsic financial strengths or shareholders' support in the
coming years, given the bank's key global development policy
role and strong governance.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF Aaa RATING
FIRST DRIVER: HIGH CAPITAL ADEQUACY, SUPPORTED BY ROBUST RISK
MANAGEMENT AND PREFERRED CREDITOR STATUS THAT CONTRIBUTE TO VERY STRONG
ASSET PERFORMANCE
IBRD's intrinsic financial strength is supported by high capital adequacy,
which reflects its high development asset credit quality (DACQ) and very
strong asset performance. IBRD's DACQ of "aa" reflects
relatively moderate borrower credit quality, significant credit
support from the bank's preferred creditor status and high diversification
among international sovereign borrowers. In addition, the
bank's robust risk management framework supports its strong asset performance
and provides a buffer to absorb shocks inherent to business risk.
While the bank's Weighted Average Borrower Rating of "b1" reflects its
focus on lending largely to developing middle-income sovereigns,
it uses various safeguards, including statutory lending limits,
to reduce concentration risk and ensure strong capital adequacy.
Meanwhile, IBRD's highly diverse loan portfolio across countries
and sectors reduces the risk that a significant proportion of its assets
become non-performing. This has led to a very strong record
of asset performance, consistent with an assessment of "aaa,"
with, on average, only 0.2% of total outstanding
development assets qualifying as nonperforming over the past three fiscal
years.
These strengths offset the credit impact of the bank's relatively weaker
leverage ratio, which Moody's measures as development-related
assets and liquid assets rated A3 or lower divided by usable equity.
As of the fiscal year ending on June 2021 (FY2021), this leverage
ratio stood at 4.75, compared to the 5.19 in FY2020,
but significantly higher than the median of 2.96 for Aaa-rated
MDB peers. The gradual rise in the bank's leverage over the
longer term has been driven by the bank's pursuit of its Board-mandated
development policy objectives and more recently from demand for its resources
by member countries to support pandemic relief efforts. Looking
ahead, Moody's expects the leverage ratio to gradually decline
in line with more recent pre-pandemic levels.
SECOND DRIVER: AMPLE LIQUIDITY AND EXTRAORDINARY ACCESS TO GLOBAL
FUNDING MARKETS
IBRD's intrinsic financial strength is further supported by its ample
liquidity and extraordinary access to global funding markets.
Moody's measures an MDB's availability of liquid resources as the
percentage of liquid assets of estimated net cash outflows over a period
of 18 months. With a ratio of about 137% in FY2021,
IBRD's liquid resources more than fully covered potential outflows and
are assessed as "aa3." Moody's expects them to
remain ample given the bank's prudent internal liquidity management
policies, policy restrictions on leverage and pending paid-in
capital contributions.
IBRD's liquidity is underpinned by its conservative asset and liability
management policies, which include the use of derivatives to manage
exposure to interest and currency risks, and repricing between loans
and borrowing. The bank's liquid asset investment portfolio
consists mostly of short-term, highly rated sovereign government
bonds, debt instruments issued by sovereign government agencies,
and bank time deposits. IBRD's official liquidity policy
requires liquid assets to cover a target level of 12 months of projected
debt service and net loan disbursement needs, which helps to limit
the bank's exposure to potential market disruptions that might affect
its funding.
IBRD's access to international funding markets is extraordinary,
which is reflected in its "aaa" quality of funding score.
In FY2021, the bank raised a total of $67.5 billion
in new issuances of medium- and long-term debt. The
bank is a benchmark issuer in the MDB space and fulfills most of its borrowing
needs through frequent bond issuance in the international capital markets
in major trading currencies. In addition, it issues in other
less liquid currencies and different thematic formats, such as green
and sustainable development bonds, to help deepen and develop capital
markets. IBRD's investor base is diversified by both investor type
and geography, demonstrating global support for its development
mandate and the Basel Committee's classification of IBRD securities
as a high quality liquid asset with zero risk weight.
THIRD DRIVER: VERY HIGH SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT UNDERPINNED BY LARGE
CUSION OF CALLABLE CAPITAL, VERY HIGH WILLINGNESS OF SUPPORT
IBRD's large cushion of callable capital and very high willingness of
shareholders to support the bank, underpin Moody's very high assessment
of the bank's strength of member support.
At 107%, the bank's amount of callable capital more than
fully covers its outstanding debt stock. At Baa2, IBRD's
Weighted Average Shareholder Rating (WASR) is strong. The bank's
track record of consistent general capital increases, including
the most recent increase in 2018, implies a very strong willingness
of support by its members for its role as the preeminent international
Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) dedicated to global poverty reduction
and development. Shareholders' high capacity to provide support
is also underpinned by the high creditworthiness of the bank's largest
members, which include the Government of United States of America
(US, Aaa stable), the Government of Japan (A1 stable),
the Government of China (A1 stable), the Government of Germany (Aaa
stable), the Government of France (Aa2 stable) and the Government
of United Kingdom (Aa3 stable).
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that despite relatively
high leverage, through prudent and comprehensive risk management
policies the IBRD will maintain its very strong capital adequacy and liquidity,
along with very high member support, thus keeping its credit profile
in line with its Aaa rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
IBRD's ESG credit impact score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting
neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risk, positive
exposure to social risk and very strong governance. IBRD's resilience
to ESG risks is further supported by the very diverse global membership
and the particular importance assigned to the bank by large non-borrowing
members, including the US.
IBRD's neutral-to-low environmental issuer profile score
(E-2) reflects its highly diversified lending portfolio,
both from a regional and sector perspective, along with its robust
environmental safeguard policies and technical assistance capacities for
climate mitigation and adaptation project lending. IBRD is a leader
among MDBs in its use of climate financing and in its active role in supporting
global climate change initiatives.
IBRD's positive social issuer profile score (S-1) reflects its
strong position regarding responsible production and the credit positive
support to its mandate from demographic and societal trends. The
IBRD extensively uses public consultation processes to ensure buy-in
from key stakeholders, and has outstanding community and stakeholder
outreach. IBRD does not face any issues attracting highly skilled
personnel and there are no health and safety considerations that would
negatively or positively affect the issuer profile.
IBRD's governance issuer profile score is positive (G-1),
reflecting the bank's very high quality of management and best-in-class
financial strategy and risk management practices. IBRD has one
of the longest track records of strong and credible management among MDBs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward pressure on the rating could occur in the event of substantial
deterioration in capital adequacy, which could result from a rapid
expansion in leverage combined with a decline in asset quality resulting
from sovereign credit stress among IBRD's largest borrowing countries.
Despite the bank's intrinsic financial strength derived from its strong
financials and conservative risk management, a decline in shareholder
support would also be credit negative.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
