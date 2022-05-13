Moody's affirms ICBC Financial Leasing's A1/P-1 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.'s A1/P-1 long-term and short-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings. Moody's has also maintained ICBC Financial Leasing's ba2 standalone assessment.

The entity-level outlook of ICBC Financial Leasing remains stable.

The affirmation with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's profitability and asset quality will remain resilient over the next 12-18 months. In addition, Moody's expects the affiliated-backed level support from its parent, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, A1 stable, BCA baa1), and very high level of government support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via ICBC to ICBC Financial Leasing will continue.

In addition, Moody's has also affirmed the (P)A2 foreign currency backed senior unsecured program rating on ICBCIL Finance Co. Limited's USD20 billion medium-term note (MTN) program. Moody's has also affirmed the company's A2 backed senior unsecured debt rating for the notes issued under the MTN program. The notes and MTN program are under a keepwell deed from ICBC Financial Leasing.

The entity-level outlook of ICBCIL Finance remains stable, in line with the stable outlook on ICBC Financial Leasing.

ICBCIL Finance, incorporated in Hong Kong SAR, China, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of ICBC and a sister company of ICBC Financial Leasing.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ICBC Financial Leasing

ICBC Financial Leasing's profitability and asset quality were affected by the pandemic, which hampered its aircraft leasing business. Net profit in 2021 dropped 31% from the previous year to RMB2.2 billion, mainly because of higher impairment charges on aircraft assets and the credit risk of its airline clients.

Although the ongoing higher geopolitical risk will increase the uncertainty, the company's aircraft leasing business will likely benefit from the gradual recovery of global airlines industry. The reopening of international borders and travel will support airlines' financial health, which in turn will increase ICBC Financial Leasing's cash collection rates while mitigating further downside risk and stabilizing the company's performance. Having said that, the full recovery of global airline industry will depend on the resolution of geopolitical risks, stabilizing oil prices and the easing of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the company may need to make impairments on its aircraft leased to Russian airlines, it will not be material in terms of the company's total assets and total equity. Hence, the potential impairment will not have a material impact on the company's capital adequacy. It has maintained its tangible common equity (TCE)/total managed assets (TMA) ratio at around 13.4% in the past three years, due to stable internal capital generation and asset growth.

Given ICBC Financial Leasing's status as a core subsidiary of ICBC, Moody's expects the company will continue to have strong liquidity and no difficulty in refinancing its maturing bank loans.

The affiliated-backed level of support is based on ICBC Financial Leasing's strategic importance to and linkages with its 100% shareholder, ICBC. Its operations are closely integrated with those of ICBC. A failure by ICBC to support ICBC Financial Leasing in times of need would raise significant business, operational and reputational risks for ICBC.

There is also a very high likelihood of indirect support from the Chinese government for ICBC Financial Leasing through its parent, ICBC, if needed, given the Chinese government's majority ownership of the parent, the parent's systemic importance, and the company's importance to its parent's business strategy.

ICBCIL Finance

ICBCIL Finance has no direct exposure to Russia, as it acts as a primary overseas financing and fundraising platform for ICBC International Leasing Company Limited (ICBCIL) and ICBC Financial Leasing's leasing business. The potential impairment on ICBC Financial Leasing's aircraft will not have a direct impact on ICBCIL Finance's b2 standalone credit profile.

Although there is no shareholding relationship between ICBCIL Finance and ICBC Financial Leasing, ICBC Financial Leasing has management control over ICBCIL Finance via a service agreement signed in 2010. In addition, ICBCIL Finance is effectively the centralized treasury for ICBC Financial Leasing's overseas leasing business by (1) providing loans to offshore special purpose vehicles (SPVs) for leasing asset procurement; and (2) centralizing excess funding from the offshore SPVs. Hence, ICBCIL Finance is strategically and financially important to ICBC Financial Leasing's overseas leasing business.

Moody's believes that a failure by ICBC Financial Leasing to support ICBCIL Finance's notes would result in significant reputational and operational risks that would negatively affect ICBC Financial Leasing's ability to access onshore and offshore bond and bank loan markets. Moody's also judges that ICBC's reputation would also be negatively affected by a default by ICBCIL Finance, and that the bank would likely play a role in ensuring the timely repayment of the notes in times of stress, either via ICBC Financial Leasing or even through direct liquidity provision.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ICBC Financial Leasing

Because ICBC Financial Leasing's ratings are aligned with the ratings of its parent bank, an upgrade of the parent bank's ratings would likely result in an upgrade of ICBC Financial Leasing's ratings.

Moody's could raise ICBC Financial Leasing's standalone assessment if the company maintains good asset quality; reduces the tenor mismatch between its assets and liabilities, and improves its net income to average managed assets ratio to 2%; and strengthens its TCE/TMA ratio to 16%.

ICBC Financial Leasing's ratings are aligned with those of its parent. Any downgrade of the parent's ratings would likely result in a downgrade of ICBC Financial Leasing's ratings.

Moody's could downgrade the company's ratings if the liquidity and capital support from its parent declines, the business relationship with and the management control of the parent bank weaken, or the parent bank's shareholding in the company declines to less than 50.1%.

ICBC Financial Leasing's standalone assessment could be lowered if the company records (1) a deterioration in its asset quality and an increase in credit costs, (2) sequential losses, or (3) a weakening of TCE/TMA ratio to below 10%.

ICBCIL Finance

An upgrade of ICBC's deposit ratings or ICBC Financial Leasing's issuer ratings or a provision of a direct guarantee could trigger an upgrade of ICBCIL Finance's program and debt ratings.

Moody's could raise ICBCIL Finance's standalone assessment if the company markedly improves its capital adequacy, with its TCE/TMA sustained above 8%; and improves its profitability. However, a higher standalone assessment will not necessarily translate into ratings upgrade because ICBCIL Finance's standalone assessment post-affiliate support is already the same as ICBC's BCA of baa1.

Moody's could downgrade ICBCIL Finance's ratings if (1) ICBC's and ICBC Financial Leasing's issuer ratings are downgraded; (2) ICBC's and ICBC Financial Leasing's ability and willingness to support ICBCIL Finance weaken; (3) a significant adverse change in capital account regulations limits ICBC's and ICBC Financial Leasing's ability to provide timely cross-border support to ICBCIL Finance to meet its payment obligations; or (4) ICBCIL Finance's standalone assessment significantly deteriorates.

Moody's could lower ICBCIL Finance's standalone assessment if the asset quality of ICBC Financial Leasing's offshore leasing business materially deteriorates, or the duration mismatches between its assets and liabilities markedly increase.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tianjin, China. Its total assets amounted to RMB295.4 billion as of the end of 2021.

ICBCIL Finance Co. Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China. Its total assets amounted to USD15.2 billion as of the end of 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Sean Hung, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

