Moody's affirms ICE's A3 ratings following announced agreement to acquire Black Knight, outlook stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s (ICE) A3 senior unsecured debt rating and its Prime-2 commercial paper rating. ICE's outlook remains stable.

The rating action followed ICE's 4 May announcement[1] that it has agreed to acquire Black Knight, Inc. and plans to issue $10.5 billion in debt to fund the bulk of the $13.1 billion purchase price, with the balance of about $2.6 billion funded with ICE stock issued to Black Knight shareholder at close, which ICE expects to complete in the first half of 2023, subject to receiving regulatory approvals.

Rating actions:

..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed Prime-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings affirmation reflects the acquisition's scale and diversification benefits to ICE, offset by the spike in leverage and the large proportion of debt used in funding the transaction. Moody's said ICE's credit negative increase in leverage is balanced by the deepening of ICE's position in the mortgage servicing technology industry and the compelling diversification benefits that this transaction offers to ICE's bondholders.

Moody's said ICE plans on issuing a mix of commercial paper, bank debt and bonds for a total of $10.5 billion, which would bring ICE's total debt balance to around $24 billion at the time of transaction close. This will result in around 4.4x Moody's-adjusted proforma debt leverage at the completion of the acquisition and based on Moody's projections it will take about two years for ICE to delever to its target, which remains at 2.75-3.0x.

Moody's said the rating action also reflects ICE's deliberate decision to temporarily halt its share repurchases concurrently with the announcement of the acquisition, which will help the company in building a sufficient reserve of internally generated cash to be deployed into funding the acquisition at close. Moody's expects ICE to continue suspending its share repurchases until it has reduced its leverage to below 3.25x (by ICE's measure). Moody's said these factors were important considerations for the rating affirmation and the stable outlook.

ICE's 2021 pretax margin was almost 43%, which was bolstered by its highly defensible exchanges and securities clearing businesses, and significantly higher than Black Knight's 14.4% pretax margin. "The acquisition of Black Knight arms ICE with a dominant position in the mortgage servicing technology industry, raises ICE's share of recurring revenue and further diversifies its business model" said Fadi Abdel Massih, Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "However, the business diversification benefits come at the cost of shifting the firm's profitability mix further away from its highly profitable Exchanges segment."

ICE's stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that it will continue to generate strong cash flows that will be used to delever and it will remain committed to ceasing share repurchases until it has delevered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ICE's ratings could be upgraded should it change its financial policy towards a stronger level of targeted debt leverage.

ICE's ratings could be downgraded should it suffer reduced cash flow generation capacity, restart share repurchases or make another debt-funded acquisition before delevering to its 3.25x target. The ratings could also be downgraded should ICE shift to a weaker debt leverage target, or operate above its target for an extended period of time. A material operational or risk control failure or change in regulatory requirements that would worsen its holding company's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its clearing houses could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 05-May-2022

