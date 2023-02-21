Moody's affirms ICON's Ba1 rating; changes outlook to positive

Paris, February 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's" or "the agency") has today affirmed the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of ICON Plc ("ICON" or "the company"). At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the Ba1 ratings of the senior secured bank credit facilities issued by ICON Luxembourg S.a.r.l. and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to positive primarily reflects Moody's expectation of continued good operating performance and ICON delivering on its commitment to deleverage through debt repayments with most available free cash flow (FCF). The company's financial strategy and risk management, including its leverage, dividend and capital allocation policies, are considered a governance considerations under Moody's ESG framework and were key to the rating action. Moody's forecasts that key credit metrics will improve towards an investment grade level over the next 12-18 months, with a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage declining below 3.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF to debt improving above 20%, as well as continued excellent liquidity.

The rating affirmation considers Moody's expectation that ICON's operating performance will remain solid. The agency forecasts that the company's top line growth around the mid-single digits in percentage terms over the next two years, and that its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin will trend to around 19% over the next 12-18 months. The above is despite some downside risks for contract research organization (CRO) industry because Moody's expects a slower growth pace in the R&D spending in the biopharmaceutical industry, which is an important driver of future growth for the CRO industry.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ICON will continue to have a strong operating performance and liquidity profile, over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also reflects the agency's expectations of a continued conservative financial policy focused on deleveraging and prudent shareholder distributions that will support deleveraging below 3.0x (Moody's adjusted gross leverage) and Moody's-adjusted FCF to debt increasing above 20%, over the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

ICON has a strong liquidity, supported by cash and marketable securities of USD 609 million as of 30 September 2022, and access to a fully undrawn senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) of USD 300 million issued under ICON Luxembourg S.a.r.l. In Moody's forecast horizon through 2024, the agency has assumed that working capital requirements will normalize at around USD 75-100 million per year and capital expenditure will represent around 2.5% of revenue. Moreover, Moody's continues to assume that the company will repay debt with available FCF and that share buybacks and bolt-on acquisitions remain secondary to debt repayments, over the next 12-18 months.

The RCF includes a springing financial covenant set at a consolidated net leverage of 5.75x until 30 June 2023, then decreasing to 4.5x thereafter, tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 30%. Moody's anticipates the company to have significant capacity against this threshold, if tested.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

ICON's Ba1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) reflects the use of a 50% family recovery assumption, consistent with a capital structure, including a mix of bond and bank debt. The Ba1 instrument ratings of the backed senior secured global notes, the senior secured term loan B (TLB), and senior secured RCF reflect their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from significant subsidiaries of ICON Plc that account for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA. The security package consists of first priority liens over shares and selected assets of the borrower and guarantors, subject to customary exceptions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could arise if ICON continues to deliver a solid operating performance and maintains conservative and predictable financial policy, with longer term visibility into potential for transformative M&As and shareholder distributions. Numerically we will be looking for the company to reduce its leverage (Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA) below 3x on a sustained basis, and Moody's-adjusted FCF to debt to trend towards 20%.

Conversely, downward pressure could develop if operating performance deteriorates leading to a delay in deleveraging, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remaining above 4x on a sustained basis; if there is a significant change in the company's financial policy which currently aims to repay debt with available FCF; or there is a significant deterioration in the business prospects for or market conditions of the CRO industry.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: ICON Luxembourg S.a.r.l.

Affirmations:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: ICON Plc

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Affirmations:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ICON Plc is a globally operating CRO. The company provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. ICON specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programmes that support clinical development, from compound selection to Phase 1-4 clinical studies. The company was founded in 1990 in Dublin, Ireland, where it is headquartered. The company had revenue of USD 7.7 billion and company adjusted EBITDA of USD 1.4 billion for the last twelve months to September 2022.

