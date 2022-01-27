Moody's affirms IDA's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the International Development Association's (IDA) Aaa long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The outlook remains stable.

The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:

1. Very high and stable capital adequacy, supported by very low leverage and a strong risk management framework

2. Robust liquidity and very high quality of funding

3. High shareholder support, demonstrated through recurrent shareholder capital replenishments

IDA's (P) Aaa senior unsecured MTN program rating, and short-term issuer and commercial paper ratings of P-1, have also been affirmed.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of no material changes to IDA's intrinsic financial strengths or shareholders' support in the coming years, given its key global development policy role and strong governance.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF Aaa RATING

FIRST DRIVER: VERY HIGH AND STABLE CAPITAL ADEQUACY, SUPPORTED BY VERY LOW LEVERAGE AND STRONG RISK MANAGEMENT

IDA's very high intrinsic financial strength is supported by very high and stable capital adequacy. IDA's capital position is underpinned by very low leverage and a risk management framework that supports strong asset performance. These credit strengths balance IDA's relatively moderate development asset credit quality (DACQ).

IDA has built up a robust equity capital base over the last six decades through contributions from shareholder members, also known as development partners. These contributions come regularly through capital replenishment cycles, which usually occur triannually, and allow IDA to carry out its developmental operations. As of the fiscal year ending on June 2021 (FY2021), IDA's equity base was $181 billion.

Moody's primary measure of capital adequacy is the leverage ratio, which is calculated as development-related assets and liquid assets rated A3 or lower divided by usable equity. IDA's leverage is very low, underpinning its very strong capital position that is assessed at "aa1." As of FY2021, IDA's leverage ratio was 1.01, significantly lower than the 2.96 median ratio for Aaa-rated MDB peers. Although Moody's expects the leverage ratio to increase as IDA gradually expands its borrowing program in line with its development mandate from shareholders, Moody's does not expect capital adequacy to materially weaken.

IDA's robust risk management framework is demonstrated by its strong asset performance which is assessed at "a1." This is reflected through a consistently low ratio of nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total development-related assets, which declined to 0.51% in FY2021 from 1.27% in FY2020, driven by Sudan's exit from the non-accrual portfolio. Overall, the NPA ratio has remained below 3% since 2010 and continues to trend downward. Concessional features of IDA's loans, combined with its preferred creditor status, have resulted in the vast majority of governments staying current on their payments even through deep and lasting recessions. Only three countries are in non-accrual status.

IDA's focus on lending to least developed countries results in a relatively moderate assessment of its DACQ at "baa." Although Moody's expects this to trend lower over time, as higher-rated borrowers graduate from new borrowings from IDA (due to rising per capita income levels) and IDA's operations increasingly focus on lower rated borrowers, the process will be very gradual, given the long tenor of IDA's loans (30-40 years). IDA's preferred creditor status and diversified international portfolio provide further support to Moody's assessment of its DACQ.

SECOND DRIVER: ROBUST LIQUIDITY AND VERY HIGH QUALITY OF FUNDING

IDA's credit profile is further supported by its robust liquidity position and very high quality of funding, which underpin Moody's overall "aaa" assessment of liquidity. Moody's measures the availability of liquid resources as the percentage of liquid assets of estimated net cash outflows over the next 18 months. With a ratio of about 153% as of FY2021, IDA's liquid resources are very high and assessed at "aa2." Looking ahead, Moody's expects liquidity to remain robust despite gradual increases in leverage, as IDA's liquid resources will continue to be supported by its triannual capital replenishments and reflows from borrowers.

Meanwhile, IDA's inaugural $1.5 billion five-year bond offering in April 2018 and subsequent issuances has demonstrated its very high quality of funding, underpinned by strong access to a deep and diverse global funding base. IDA's quality of funding is consistent with that of the other main World Bank Group (WBG) entities: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD, Aaa stable) and International Finance Corporation (IFC, Aaa stable). In 2019, IDA issued its first short-term debt and first Euro-denominated benchmark bond issuances. Meanwhile, in 2020 and 2021, it continued making historic issuances, including in British sterling, Swedish krona, and Norwegian krone. Looking ahead, Moody's expects demand for IDA's debt to remain strong as it continues to expand its global issuances.

THIRD DRIVER: STRONG SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, DEMONSTRATED THROUGH RECURRENT SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL REPLENISHMENTS

Moody's assessment of IDA's high member support reflects the particular importance assigned to the entity by its shareholders, and a very strong assessment of non-contractual support from its diverse global membership.

At Aa3, IDA's weighted average shareholder rating denotes very strong ability of its members to support the institution. Meanwhile, despite the lack of explicit contractual support, such as in the form of callable capital, Moody's believes that IDA benefits from very high non-contractual support from its members, consistent with proven willingness to support the organization through regular capital replenishments and the important policy role that IDA plays in eradicating poverty.

For example, in April 2021, IDA members agreed to have the IDA20 funding replenishment start one year earlier, in FY2023, to help confront the coronavirus pandemic. In December 2021, members agreed on a $93 billion total IDA20 funding package, which included $23.5 billion in donor contributions. The financing package is the largest ever mobilized in IDA's 61-year history, following the IDA19 resource envelope of $82 billion that was approved by the board in March 2020.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that any weakening in capital adequacy as a result of IDA's expansion of future operations and increase in leverage will be modest and that, as this happens, IDA will continue to benefit from regular capital replenishments and appropriate risk management that will continue to support its very high intrinsic financial strength, consistent with its Aaa credit profile.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

IDA's ESG credit impact score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, positive exposure to social risk and very strong governance. IDA enjoys strong member support, which underpins its resilience to face ESG-related risks, and is reflected in the particular importance assigned to the entity by large non-borrowing members, including the Government of United States of America (Aaa stable).

IDA's moderately negative environmental issuer profile score (E-3) is driven by its exposure to physical climate risk from portfolio concentration among sovereign borrowers with high exposure to environmental risk, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. IDA's robust environmental safeguard policies and technical assistance capacities help to mitigate its exposure to environmental risk.

IDA's positive social issuer profile score (S-1) reflects its exceptional responsible production and very strong focus on demographics and social trends. IDA's development mandate is to support the world's poorest countries. It aims to reduce poverty by providing low-interest loans and grants for programs that boost economic growth, reduce inequalities, and improve people's living conditions. IDA does not face any issues attracting highly skilled personnel and there are no health and safety considerations that would negatively or positively affect the issuer profile.

IDA's governance issuer profile score is positive (G-1), reflecting its very high quality of management and very strong financial and risk management practices, which are performed by the IBRD.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although IDA's credit metrics are likely to remain very strong relative to peers even as its operations expand and it increases its leverage, downward rating pressure could emerge if: (1) one or more of its largest borrowers were in default and unwilling or unable to meet their obligations, leading to a deterioration in IDA's capital adequacy; and/or (2) if its key donor countries were to forgo or significantly downsize their contribution to regular replenishments. Moody's considers these to be very unlikely scenarios.

