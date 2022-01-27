Moody's affirms IDA's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the International Development Association's (IDA) Aaa long-term
issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The outlook remains stable.
The key factors underpinning the affirmation are:
1. Very high and stable capital adequacy, supported by very
low leverage and a strong risk management framework
2. Robust liquidity and very high quality of funding
3. High shareholder support, demonstrated through recurrent
shareholder capital replenishments
IDA's (P) Aaa senior unsecured MTN program rating, and short-term
issuer and commercial paper ratings of P-1, have also been
affirmed.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of no material changes
to IDA's intrinsic financial strengths or shareholders' support in the
coming years, given its key global development policy role and strong
governance.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF Aaa RATING
FIRST DRIVER: VERY HIGH AND STABLE CAPITAL ADEQUACY, SUPPORTED
BY VERY LOW LEVERAGE AND STRONG RISK MANAGEMENT
IDA's very high intrinsic financial strength is supported by very high
and stable capital adequacy. IDA's capital position is underpinned
by very low leverage and a risk management framework that supports strong
asset performance. These credit strengths balance IDA's relatively
moderate development asset credit quality (DACQ).
IDA has built up a robust equity capital base over the last six decades
through contributions from shareholder members, also known as development
partners. These contributions come regularly through capital replenishment
cycles, which usually occur triannually, and allow IDA to
carry out its developmental operations. As of the fiscal year ending
on June 2021 (FY2021), IDA's equity base was $181 billion.
Moody's primary measure of capital adequacy is the leverage ratio,
which is calculated as development-related assets and liquid assets
rated A3 or lower divided by usable equity. IDA's leverage is very
low, underpinning its very strong capital position that is assessed
at "aa1." As of FY2021, IDA's leverage ratio
was 1.01, significantly lower than the 2.96 median
ratio for Aaa-rated MDB peers. Although Moody's expects
the leverage ratio to increase as IDA gradually expands its borrowing
program in line with its development mandate from shareholders,
Moody's does not expect capital adequacy to materially weaken.
IDA's robust risk management framework is demonstrated by its strong asset
performance which is assessed at "a1." This is reflected
through a consistently low ratio of nonperforming assets (NPAs) to total
development-related assets, which declined to 0.51%
in FY2021 from 1.27% in FY2020, driven by Sudan's
exit from the non-accrual portfolio. Overall, the
NPA ratio has remained below 3% since 2010 and continues to trend
downward. Concessional features of IDA's loans, combined
with its preferred creditor status, have resulted in the vast majority
of governments staying current on their payments even through deep and
lasting recessions. Only three countries are in non-accrual
status.
IDA's focus on lending to least developed countries results in a relatively
moderate assessment of its DACQ at "baa." Although Moody's expects
this to trend lower over time, as higher-rated borrowers
graduate from new borrowings from IDA (due to rising per capita income
levels) and IDA's operations increasingly focus on lower rated borrowers,
the process will be very gradual, given the long tenor of IDA's
loans (30-40 years). IDA's preferred creditor status and
diversified international portfolio provide further support to Moody's
assessment of its DACQ.
SECOND DRIVER: ROBUST LIQUIDITY AND VERY HIGH QUALITY OF FUNDING
IDA's credit profile is further supported by its robust liquidity position
and very high quality of funding, which underpin Moody's overall
"aaa" assessment of liquidity. Moody's measures
the availability of liquid resources as the percentage of liquid assets
of estimated net cash outflows over the next 18 months. With a
ratio of about 153% as of FY2021, IDA's liquid resources
are very high and assessed at "aa2." Looking ahead,
Moody's expects liquidity to remain robust despite gradual increases
in leverage, as IDA's liquid resources will continue to be supported
by its triannual capital replenishments and reflows from borrowers.
Meanwhile, IDA's inaugural $1.5 billion five-year
bond offering in April 2018 and subsequent issuances has demonstrated
its very high quality of funding, underpinned by strong access to
a deep and diverse global funding base. IDA's quality of
funding is consistent with that of the other main World Bank Group (WBG)
entities: the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(IBRD, Aaa stable) and International Finance Corporation (IFC,
Aaa stable). In 2019, IDA issued its first short-term
debt and first Euro-denominated benchmark bond issuances.
Meanwhile, in 2020 and 2021, it continued making historic
issuances, including in British sterling, Swedish krona,
and Norwegian krone. Looking ahead, Moody's expects demand
for IDA's debt to remain strong as it continues to expand its global issuances.
THIRD DRIVER: STRONG SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT, DEMONSTRATED THROUGH
RECURRENT SHAREHOLDER CAPITAL REPLENISHMENTS
Moody's assessment of IDA's high member support reflects the particular
importance assigned to the entity by its shareholders, and a very
strong assessment of non-contractual support from its diverse global
membership.
At Aa3, IDA's weighted average shareholder rating denotes very strong
ability of its members to support the institution. Meanwhile,
despite the lack of explicit contractual support, such as in the
form of callable capital, Moody's believes that IDA benefits from
very high non-contractual support from its members, consistent
with proven willingness to support the organization through regular capital
replenishments and the important policy role that IDA plays in eradicating
poverty.
For example, in April 2021, IDA members agreed to have the
IDA20 funding replenishment start one year earlier, in FY2023,
to help confront the coronavirus pandemic. In December 2021,
members agreed on a $93 billion total IDA20 funding package,
which included $23.5 billion in donor contributions.
The financing package is the largest ever mobilized in IDA's 61-year
history, following the IDA19 resource envelope of $82 billion
that was approved by the board in March 2020.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that any
weakening in capital adequacy as a result of IDA's expansion of future
operations and increase in leverage will be modest and that, as
this happens, IDA will continue to benefit from regular capital
replenishments and appropriate risk management that will continue to support
its very high intrinsic financial strength, consistent with its
Aaa credit profile.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
IDA's ESG credit impact score is positive (CIS-1), reflecting
moderately negative exposure to environmental risk, positive exposure
to social risk and very strong governance. IDA enjoys strong member
support, which underpins its resilience to face ESG-related
risks, and is reflected in the particular importance assigned to
the entity by large non-borrowing members, including the
Government of United States of America (Aaa stable).
IDA's moderately negative environmental issuer profile score (E-3)
is driven by its exposure to physical climate risk from portfolio concentration
among sovereign borrowers with high exposure to environmental risk,
particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. IDA's
robust environmental safeguard policies and technical assistance capacities
help to mitigate its exposure to environmental risk.
IDA's positive social issuer profile score (S-1) reflects its exceptional
responsible production and very strong focus on demographics and social
trends. IDA's development mandate is to support the world's poorest
countries. It aims to reduce poverty by providing low-interest
loans and grants for programs that boost economic growth, reduce
inequalities, and improve people's living conditions. IDA
does not face any issues attracting highly skilled personnel and there
are no health and safety considerations that would negatively or positively
affect the issuer profile.
IDA's governance issuer profile score is positive (G-1),
reflecting its very high quality of management and very strong financial
and risk management practices, which are performed by the IBRD.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although IDA's credit metrics are likely to remain very strong relative
to peers even as its operations expand and it increases its leverage,
downward rating pressure could emerge if: (1) one or more of its
largest borrowers were in default and unwilling or unable to meet their
obligations, leading to a deterioration in IDA's capital adequacy;
and/or (2) if its key donor countries were to forgo or significantly downsize
their contribution to regular replenishments. Moody's considers
these to be very unlikely scenarios.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
