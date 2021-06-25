Moody's affirms IDBI Bank's deposit ratings; upgrades baseline credit assessment

Singapore, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed IDBI Bank Ltd's (IDBI) long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings at Ba2. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the IDBI's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA to b1 from b2.

The outlook on the ratings remain stable as IDBI's improving solvency metrics is offset by risks of lower government support.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed IDBI's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings because of an increase in uncertainty in the level of extraordinary support it may receive from the government of India, despite significant improvements in IDBI's asset quality, capital and quality of funding which led to an upgrade of the BCA. Uncertainty around the level of extraordinary support has increased following the announcement by the authorities of a planned divestment of IDBI.

IDBI's asset quality will remain robust and better than peers in India in the next 12 to 18 months. The provision coverage ratio increased to 97% as of end of March 2021, from 91% at end March 2019, while the net NPL ratio declined to 2% as of end of March 2021, from 10.1% at end March 2019, after the bank fully recognized and provided for its legacy problem loans in the corporate segment. Both its provision coverage ratio and net NPL ratio compare well with the other rated Indian banks' average of 78.4% and 2.8% respectively.

Capital has strengthened with the core equity tier 1 ratio increasing to 13.1% at end March 2021 compared to 10.6% a year earlier.

Profitability has improved with the bank returning to profit after 5 years of losses with an ROA of 0.4% in the year ending March 2021.

The government has announced a plan to divest a majority stake in the bank along with management control to strategic investors. As a result, while Moody's continues to assume a very high level of extraordinary support from the government, the rating uplift is reduced to 2 notches from the 3 previously.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

IDBI's ratings could be upgraded if it is able to maintain asset quality and improve profitability from current levels.

IDBI's ratings could be downgraded if the improvements seen in profitability over the last year do not sustain, driven by an increase in credit costs and net interest margin contraction.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS / ASSESSMENTS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: IDBI Bank Ltd

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Upgraded to b1 from b2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: IDBI Bank Ltd

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Ba1

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Foreign Currency Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2, Outlook Remains Stable

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Deposit Ratings, Affirmed Ba2, Outlook Remains Stable

..Issuer: IDBI Bank Ltd, DIFC Branch

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Ba1(cr)

.... Short-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed NP

.... Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Counterparty Risk Ratings, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IDBI Bank Ltd

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: IDBI Bank Ltd, DIFC Branch

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Srikanth Vadlamani

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

