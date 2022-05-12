Moody's affirms IDEMIA's CFR at B3; outlook changed to stable

Paris, May 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed IDEMIA Group's (IDEMIA or the company) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 instrument ratings of the €300 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025 and €2.1 billion equivalent backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2026 borrowed by IDEMIA. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable, from negative, reflects our expectation that IDEMIA will maintain the growth momentum generated over the course of 2021, leading to a continued improvement in its credit metrics, with positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and adequate liquidity", said Fabrizio Marchesi, Vice President and Moody's lead analyst for the company. "The affirmation of IDEMIA's B3 CFR reflects the fact that, irrespective of any forecast improvement, IDEMIA's credit metrics will remain weak over the next 12-18 months, with forecast leverage of around 7x, interest coverage of below 2x, and Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt of only 1-2%, levels which are consistent with a B3 rating", added Mr. Marchesi.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IDEMIA's operating performance improved during the course 2021, following a difficult 2020, with revenue increasing 2% and company-adjusted EBITDA rising 9% when compared to the prior year, or 6% and 15%, respectively, on a constant-perimeter basis. Moody's estimates that company-adjusted EBITDA of €396 million in 2021 was around 6% higher than in 2019 after adjusting for certain asset disposals made over the period. Management continued to successfully reduce exceptional costs during the year, which also contributed to an improvement in Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to €288 million in 2021 and a significant reduction in Moody's-adjusted leverage to 7.9x, from 9.1x in 2020.

Moody's expects that IDEMIA's top line growth will continue at around 3-4% per annum which, in combination with an improvement in product mix and tight cost control, will help drive company-adjusted EBITDA towards €420 million in 2022 and €440 million in 2023. As a result, Moody's-adjusted leverage is forecast to improve to around 7.0x by December 2022 and 6.5x by December 2023, based on Moody's-adjusted EBITDA of around €325 million and €350 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively. That said, the rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt will remain weak, at approximately 1-2% of total debt over the next 12-18 months, owing to the company's high capital intensity and significant interest payments.

Moody's considers that IDEMIA will also need to maintain its growth momentum beyond the aforementioned time horizon, in order to ensure the successful refinancing of its sizeable backed senior secured TLB maturities ahead of their maturity in 2026, especially in the context of a rising interest rate environment.

IDEMIA's B3 CFR is also constrained by the company's relatively limited recurring revenue and a lack of visibility in certain business lines, given the unevenness of new contracts and renewal cycles; as well as technological risks inherent in its business model. These factors are partly offset by the high barriers to entry in IDEMIA's various business lines; the company's strong market share in its key segments; its good geographical and customer diversification; and its adequate liquidity.

Governance was considered a key rating driver in line with Moody's ESG framework. The company is tightly controlled by Advent International which, as majority owner, controls the board. As is often the case in highly levered, private equity sponsored deals, owners have a high tolerance for leverage/risk and governance is relatively less transparent, when compared to publicly traded companies.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers that IDEMIA benefits from an adequate liquidity position, supported by €250 million of cash on balance at 31 December 2021, as well as a fully undrawn €300 million backed senior secured RCF. The backed senior secured RCF has a springing leverage covenant which is only tested once 35% of the facility is drawn. If tested, the maximum net leverage is set at 7.8x. Moody's does not currently forecast a breach under the backed senior secured RCF covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

IDEMIA's €2,100 million equivalent backed senior secured TLB due 2026 and €300 million backed senior secured RCF due 2025 rank pari-passu and are rated B3, in line with the CFR, reflecting the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. The backed senior secured facilities benefit from guarantees equivalent to a minimum of 80% of EBITDA and gross assets. The security package includes share pledges, along with pledges over bank accounts and intercompany receivables, which Moody's considers as weak.

The PDR of B3-PD is aligned with the B3 CFR, reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate in line with Moody's practice for covenant-lite all-first-lien loan capital structures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued growth in revenue and EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage falls to around 7.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF remains at least in the low-single digits as a percentage of Moody's-adjusted debt. The outlook also assumes no material releveraging from any future debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, as well as the company maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating could develop over time if the company continues to record growth in revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage improves to well below 6.0x on a sustained basis; and Moody's-adjusted FCF / debt rises sustainably to mid single-digit levels.

Conversely, negative pressure could arise if IDEMIA fails to reduce Moody's-adjusted leverage to around 7.0x on a sustainable basis; free cash flow turns negative; or the company's liquidity deteriorates so that it is no longer adequate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, IDEMIA is an international company that develops, manufactures and markets specialized security technology products and services mainly in identity & public security, payments and telecommunications markets. The company has been majority-owned by funds controlled by private equity sponsor Advent International since November 2011. IDEMIA became the brand name for the Oberthur-Morpho combination following Oberthur Technologies S.A.'s acquisition of Morpho on 31 May 2017. Advent International has been joined by Bpifrance as a minority investor following the transaction.

