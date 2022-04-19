Moody's affirms IEP's Ba3 CFR; outlook changed to stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating and guaranteed senior unsecured debt ratings of Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP). The outlook on the ratings was changed to stable from negative.

A summary of the rating actions are as follows:

..Issuer: Icahn Enterprises LP

.Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at Ba3

.Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at Ba3-PD

.Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, affirmed at Ba3

Outlook Actions

..Issuer: Icahn Enterprises LP

.Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The stable outlook on IEP's ratings reflects the improving operating performance of the company's main segments, the downtrend in its market value-based leverage (MVL) and solid liquidity profile.

Increasing consumer demand and higher commodity prices have improved the operating performance of the Energy segment. We forecast that the refining and marketing sector will continue to operate profitably in 2022 due to improved crack spreads and higher demand despite the military conflict in Ukraine. Although compliance costs will continue to weigh on the sector's profitability, IEP's energy subsidiaries are pushing into renewable fuels and related initiatives that promise significant carbon credits that could offset its energy compliance costs. Additionally, the years' long restructuring of the Automotive sector has unlocked considerable value that has contributed positively to the trajectory of IEP's MVL.

IEP's MVL remains elevated for its rating profile but its downward trend is credit positive as it reflects higher valuations for IEP's holdings. At year-end 2021, the company's MVL stood at about 45% which is consistent with its rating.

Although continued market volatility could keep MVL elevated and thus pressure on IEP's ratings; the company has maintained ample liquidity at the holding company. With over $1.7 billion in cash and about $4.2 billion in liquid securities within its Investment Funds segment, IEP has ample liquidity to service its debt and support its operating companies .

IEP's Ba3 corporate family rating reflects the risks associated with its activist investment strategy, high MVL and low interest coverage ratio. Offsetting these risks are its investment track record, brand recognition and solid liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The factors that could lead to an upgrade of IEP's ratings include: 1) market value-based leverage that is sustained below 30%; or 2) there is a shift in the investment portfolio towards less concentrated positions of higher credit quality; or 3) the dividend capacity improves for subsidiaries outside the energy segment.

Conversely, IEP's ratings could be downgraded if: 1) there is a significant deterioration in valuations or credit strength of the operating subsidiaries; or 2) if there is an increase in net debt; or 3) a significant decline in the liquidity sources of the holding company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1125855. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

