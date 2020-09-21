Moody's affirms IFC Development's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of IFC Development Limited (IFC). Moody's has also affirmed the A2 rating of IFC Development (Corporate Treasury) Limited's senior unsecured bonds, which are guaranteed by IFC.

The rating outlooks are stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that, despite a weakening in IFC's office, retail and hotel rental income in the next 12-18 months due to coronavirus-led disruptions and weaker economic conditions in Hong Kong (Aa3 stable), the negative impact can be absorbed by the company's ample financial buffer," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IFC's A2 issuer rating recognizes its well-established track record of managing a high-quality, mixed-use commercial complex in Hong Kong, which has generated strong recurring cash flow and profitability throughout the economic cycles. This quality asset mitigates its single-location concentration.

The rating also considers the company's prudent financial management and close association with its parent groups, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (A1 stable).

Moody's expects the company's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to rise to 5.0x by fiscal 2021 ending June 2021 from 3.5x in fiscal 2019, mainly because of an approximate 20%-25% decline in annual EBITDA in the next 12 months. On the other hand, its adjusted debt/capitalization will stay stable at around 19%-20% over the same period, assuming that gross and net debt levels remain broadly stable. These ratios remain appropriate for IFC's A2 issuer rating.

The weaker EBITDA reflects lower rental and occupancy rates within the company's office and retail rental portfolio and the impact of rent concessions during 2020. The earnings decline for its office assets will be less severe than that of retail and hotel assets, given the former's well-staggered lease expiries. These assumptions account for a scenario where weak tourist arrivals and consumption, along with dampened corporate expansion, linger in the next 12-18 months in Hong Kong.

The increased business risks and uncertainty facing the commercial property market in Hong Kong are mitigated by the company's proactive lease management. Despite the weakness in the overall office and retail rental market since the second half of 2019, IFC's occupancy rates remained high and stable up to 30 June 2020. For the fiscal year ended 30 June 2020, IFC's full-year average occupancy rates were 99% and 98% for offices and retail respectively.

IFC's liquidity is adequate, underpinned by cash sources and projected annual recurring operating cash flow of HKD3.5 billion-HKD4.0 billion, which are sufficient to cover its short-term debt of HKD500 million as of 30 June 2020, dividends and committed capital spending.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings take into consideration IFC's private company status, which lowers its transparency. This factor is balanced by the company's prudent financial policy and maintenance of a healthy financial profile over different economic cycles.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that despite the expected weakening in earnings, IFC's overall financial metrics will remain healthy, supported by steady office rental income and limited development risk.

Upward rating pressure is unlikely over the next 12-18 months because of IFC's high geographic concentration. Nevertheless, the rating could be upgraded over time if IFC achieves greater operating diversification or maintains a strong financial profile, with net debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x-3.0x and debt/capitalization below 20%-25%, both on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) the operating environment remains difficult, leading to significantly higher vacancy levels and declining operating cash flow; (2) the company incurs significant debt-funded capital spending to refurbish its existing properties or decides to develop a large property; (3) there are substantial changes in its shareholding structure that result in weakened support from its shareholders; or (4) its net debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x and debt/capitalization surpasses 30%-35% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, IFC Development Limited owns and operates premium mixed-use complexes, and its properties have become some of the most important landmarks in Hong Kong. Its investment property portfolio has an attributable gross floor area of 3.63 million sq. ft., comprising offices, retail spaces, hotels and suite hotels.

