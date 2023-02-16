Moody's affirms IFC Development's ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 issuer rating of IFC Development Limited (IFC). Moody's has also affirmed the A2 rating on IFC Development (Corporate Treasury) Limited's senior unsecured bonds, which are guaranteed by IFC.

The rating outlooks remain stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that a gradual normalization of commercial activities after the recent reopening of borders between Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable), and mainland China (A1 stable) will support IFC's earnings recovery over the next 1-2 years. This will provide the company with more financial buffer than during the pandemic between 2020 and 2022," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IFC's A2 issuer rating recognizes the company's well-established track record of managing a high-quality, mixed-use commercial complex in Hong Kong, which has generated strong recurring cash flow and profitability throughout the economic cycles.

These factors are evidenced by the fact that the company has maintained very high occupancy rates in its office and retail portfolio for many years, despite challenging operating conditions since the second half of 2019 when social unrest and pandemic disruptions took place.

The rating also considers the company's prudent financial management, excellent liquidity and close association with its parent groups, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (A1 stable).

That said, IFC's rating is constrained by the company's single-location concentration, and its exposure to Chinese tourists.

Moody's expects IFC's adjusted net debt/EBITDA to remain flat at 5.0x in the fiscal year ending 30 June (fiscal 2023) compared to fiscal 2022, and improve to about 4.7x in fiscal 2024. Such an improvement will be driven by its relatively flat adjusted net debt and gradual EBITDA improvement. The projected ratio will position the company appropriately at the A2 issuer rating category with sufficient headroom. Its projected debt/capitalization ratio over the same period will remain low and stable at around 20%.

Moody's expects IFC's adjusted EBITDA will decline around 1% in fiscal 2023 to HKD3.4 billion from HKD3.5 billion in fiscal 2022, before recovering by 4% in fiscal 2024 to HKD3.5 billion. The weaker EBITDA in fiscal 2023 reflects Moody's expectation of lower renewal rents and occupancy rates within the company's office portfolio over the next 12-18 months, considering a visible increase in Grade-A office supply in Central. However, an expected rebound in retail sales in Hong Kong and inbound tourists will improve IFC's retail and hotel operations, supporting an earnings recovery from fiscal 2024.

Given its limited capital spending and expansion risks, Moody's expect the company will maintain stable adjusted net debt at around HKD17 billion over the next 12-18 months, similar to the level as of 30 June 2022.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a neutral to low impact on IFC's credit rating. IFC has moderately negative exposure to physical climate and carbon transition risks, as well as social risks. These factors are offset by its neutral-to-low exposure to governance risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IFC's overall financial metrics will remain largely stable over the next 1-2 years, supported by steady office rental income and limited development risk.

Upward rating pressure is unlikely over the next 2-3 years because of IFC's high geographic concentration. Nevertheless, Moody's could upgrade the rating over time if the company achieves greater operating diversification or maintains a strong financial profile, with its net debt/ EBITDA below 2.5x-3.0x and its debt/capitalization below 20%-25%, both on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if (1) the operating environment remains difficult, leading to significantly higher vacancy levels and declining operating cash flow; (2) the company incurs significant debt-funded capital spending to refurbish its existing properties or decides to develop a large property; (3) substantial changes in its shareholding structure result in weakened support from its shareholders; or (4) its net debt/EBITDA exceeds 5.5x and its debt/capitalization surpasses 30%-35% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1996, IFC Development Limited owns and operates premium mixed-use complexes. Its properties have become some of the most important landmarks in Hong Kong. Its investment property portfolio has an attributable gross floor area of 3.63 million square feet, comprising offices, retail spaces, hotels and suite hotels.

