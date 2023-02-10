Moody's affirms IFCO's B2 ratings; stable outlook

Milan, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Irel Bidco SARL ("IFCO" or "the company"). IFCO is the largest global provider of Reusable Packaging Container (RPC) solutions.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 ratings on its €1.4 billion equivalent backed senior secured first lien term loans due 2026 and on its €270 million backed senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025, both borrowed by its subsidiary IFCO Management GmbH. The outlook for both entities remains stable.

"Today's rating affirmation balances IFCO's solid business profile as one of the largest providers of RPC solutions for fresh produce globally serving relatively resilient end-markets, with its high leverage and large capex needs which weigh on its free cash flow generation and deleveraging profile," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for IFCO.

The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IFCO's B2 rating continues to reflect the company's solid business profile as the global largest provider of RPC solutions; the limited cyclicality of its end markets; its relatively diversified footprint across Europe, North America and Asia; the high profitability margin although this is counterbalanced by significant capex needs; and long term positive industry fundamentals supported by a gradual move away from paper-based packaging and wood to RPC because of lower handling costs and product damage risk.

However, most recent performance developments combined with expected large capital expenditures and increasing interest costs position the company's more weakly in the B2 rating category.

While IFCO's revenue has increased by over 12% over the last twelve months to September 2022, supported by increasing rental volumes and revenue per trip, its EBITDA and EBITDA margin have weakened owing to softer demand for fresh produce, increasing contribution of lower margin contracts and inflationary strains. As a result, the company's leverage, pro forma for the acquisition of Sanko Lease's RPCs pooling services business in Japan, increased to 5.8x compared to 5.5x in fiscal year 2021. Notwithstanding the deterioration this still remains below 6.0x, which is the maximum leverage allowed for the existing rating category.

Despite demand for fresh produce could be muted in the near term due to inflated product prices, Moody's expects a gradual recovery in IFCO's EBITDA and EBITDA margin from fiscal year 2024. EBITDA growth expectations are supported by the full ramp up of the contracts with two large retailers in Europe and in North America, the implementation of price increases and contract indexations across most customers and geographies and increasing automation of its service centres.

At the same time, the rating agency expects IFCO's FCF to continue to be negative until at least fiscal 2024 owing to increasing interest costs and large capital expenditures. In addition to the maintenance capex, which has been historically around 9-10% of revenue, the company will continue to invest in the ramp up of contracts and in automation. Although it is uncertain when the growth capex will peak, IFCO retains some flexibility on its capital spending. Moody's expects that this will be calibrated in accordance with the rental volumes development. Nevertheless, the planned investments may require additional debt through drawing under its backed senior secured RCF, thus reducing the deleveraging profile.

The B2 rating remains also constrained by the relatively focused nature of the business on pooled returnable plastic crates and predominantly fresh produce; a degree of concentration on Europe and with some retailers; the substantial capital requirements in the business with a currently relatively narrow supplier base; and the exposure to cost inflation.

LIQUIDITY

IFCO's rating is supported by an adequate liquidity profile. The company had access to €129 million of cash on balance sheet as of the end of September 2022; and €202 million availability under its €270 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in November 2025. These sources of liquidity are sufficient to cover intra-year working capital swings because of seasonality, maintenance capex of 10% of revenue, growth capex related to pooling and non-pooling investments and increasing interest costs.

There is a springing net leverage covenant at 9.5x in senior secured facility loan agreement, only tested when drawings exceed 40% of the RCF, under which Moody's expects IFCO to maintain sufficient capacity. The company's reported net leverage was 5.3x as of September 2022.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The backed senior secured first-lien term loans are rated B2, in line with the B2 CFR, because they represent the vast majority of the debt capital structure. The facilities are guaranteed by material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of group's EBITDA, and are secured by pledge over pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts, which Moody's considers as weak.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that IFCO's operating performance will be sustained despite deteriorating macroeconomic conditions, and the company will maintain a leverage below 6.0x as well as an adequate liquidity profile. The outlook assumes that the company will not embark in material debt funded acquisitions or shareholders distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop over time if IFCO's Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA remains below 5.0x on a sustained basis, while the company generates sustainable positive FCF after net capital spending and interest payments and maintains an adequate liquidity profile.

Downward rating pressure could arise if IFCO's operating performance deteriorates so that its Moody's-adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA increases sustainably above 6.0x, free cash flow remains negative beyond 2024 because of aggressive capital spending, or its liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RAINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Irel Bidco SARL

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

..Issuer: IFCO Management GmbH

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Irel Bidco SARL

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: IFCO Management GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Irel Bidco SARL is the holding company for IFCO, one of the largest RPC providers for the transport of fresh produce (more than 90% being fruit and vegetables) between retailers and suppliers. IFCO is present in 30 countries with 89 centers, serving more than 320 retailers and 14,000 producers, with more than 370 million RPCs and 2 billion rentals.

For the 12 months that ended September 2022, the company generated approximately €1.3 billion of revenue and €263 million of EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted). IFCO is owned by funds advised by Triton Partners and a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, in equal shares, after the company was sold by its former parent, Brambles Limited, in May 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

