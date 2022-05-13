AFFIRMATION OF COFACE MEXICO, CHUBB FIANZAS MONTERREY, ASEGURADORA INSURGENTES, ASEGURADORA ASERTA'S RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Moody's has affirmed the ratings of four Mexican insurers in line with the rating agency's expectation that insurers' financial fundamentals will remain sound over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by their strict underwriting standards and their liquidity positions are relatively strong, given good premium revenue streams and the relative lack of credit-sensitivity related to insurance premiums. Insurers also benefit from their profitability and from internal capital generation that derives from insurance underwriting, in addition to investment activities. These considerations broadly support rating stability of the sector. The rating agency said that the four insures are all comfortably positioned at their current level.

Moody's said that the negative outlook for these four entities reflects the close linkages between their credit profiles and that of the Government of Mexico (Baa1 negative), primarily taking into account their direct and indirect exposures to sovereign assets as well as other investments that are correlated to the sovereign in their portfolio.

That said, further deterioration in Mexico's insurance operating environment, reflected in the insurers' negative rating outlook, may result in rating downgrades due to country-specific trends and developments that over time have as much of a bearing on insurers' long-term credit profile and viability of the intrinsic strength of their own operations.

AFFIRMATION OF ASERTA VIDA'S RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Moody's affirmation of Aserta Vida's Ba2 IFS ratings demonstrates the company's weakened financial performance in 2021 reflected by the life insurer's poor operating performance and also incorporates the company's modest scale, and low product diversification evidenced by its high product concentration in credit-related life insurance coverage. The rating agency downgraded Aserta Vida's IFS rating to Ba2 from Ba1 on April 27, 2022 (see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_1000006123 ) highlighting the company's weakened financial performance in 2021, when the company reported a MXN124.5 million ($6.2 million) net loss as of December 2021, reflecting Aserta Vida's poor operating performance, the drop of premiums in 2021 and a persistency in the level of claims. The life insurer's recurrent net losses and the drop in gross premiums in the last year consumed almost 74% of its gross premium reserves. Moody's downgrade also incorporated the company's modest scale, and low product diversification evidenced by its high product concentration in credit-related life insurance coverage.

However, the ratings reflect the support from Grupo Financiero Aserta, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo Financiero Aserta), its parent and controller, recurrent capital injections from the holding group translate into a high willingness of the parent to support its life insurance subsidiary. Consequently, Aserta Vida's ratings are underpinned by the implicit support from Grupo Financiero Aserta, as well as its affiliation with Aseguradora Aserta, S.A. de C.V., Grupo and Aseguradora Insurgentes, S.A. de C.V., Grupo both rated Baa2/Aa2.mx for IFS, with a negative outlook, consequently Aserta Vida's ratings continues to benefit from a one-notch uplift relative to its stand-alone credit profile of Ba3.

The negative outlook on Aserta Vida's rating also reflects the persistent pressure on its earnings and capitalization, and the use of its reserve buffers in the next quarters reflect the company's high level of claims. Given the tight reserve buffers, Moody's expects Aserta Vida's capitalization to be also under pressure due to its weak internal capital generation from earnings and the dependance on capital injections from the insurer's parent to withstand losses.

AFFIRMATION OF PRUDENTIAL SEGUROS MEXICO'S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's said that the affirmation of Prudential Seguros Mexico's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the company' relatively low product risk, the good credit quality of its investment portfolio, and its adequate capital adequacy metrics, as measured by its shareholders' equity-to-total assets ratio and regulatory solvency ratio. The rating agency went on to say that Prudential Seguros Mexico benefits from its ownership by and support from Prudential Financial, Inc. (long-term issuer rating, A3 stable). The company is also an affiliate of Prudential Insurance Company of America (PICA, Aa3 stable), which provides reinsurance support.

An important component in Prudential Seguros Mexico's credit profile and ratings is the combination of implicit and explicit support from its parent company in the form of a shared brand, continued capital contributions to support business growth, strategic and financial oversight, and controls. In consideration of the above factors, we consider the extent of benefits translate to two notches of uplift relative to the company's stand-alone credit profile, reflected in Prudential Seguros Mexico's Baa2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

COFACE MEXICO, CHUBB FIANZAS MONTERREY, ASEGURADORA INSURGENTES, ASEGURADORA ASERTA

Among the factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for the four insurers with negative outlooks are: 1) a downgrade of the Mexican sovereign bond rating, 2) further deterioration in the country's operating and economic environment, and 3) deterioration in the companies' asset quality, profitability, or its capital adequacy. Given the negative outlook in these insurers, an upgrade is unlikely. That said, factors that could stabilize their outlooks include: 1) a change in Mexico's sovereign outlook to stable from negative, 2) improved capital adequacy and profitability metrics for insurers, and 3) substantial and consistent improvement in companies' business profile and international sources of revenues.

ASERTA VIDA

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely at this point. However, the outlook could return to stable if the insurer's capital position and profitability consistently improves and the company manages to lower its claim levels, restoring both business and premium growth. On the other hand, factors that could lead to further rating downgrades include (i) increase in losses that continue to weaken capital adequacy; (ii) lower integration with and support from Grupo Financiero Aserta that translate in a lower assessment of affiliate support; (iii) and a downgrade of its surety affiliates.

PRUDENTIAL SEGUROS MEXICO

Factors that could result in an upgrade of Prudential Seguro's ratings include the following: 1) a sustained improvement on the company's profitability; or 2) a sustained increase in the company's market share (that is, 2% of the life insurance business). Conversely, factors that could lead to a rating downgrade include the following: 1) a severe weakening of capitalization metrics; 2) a significant decline in Prudential Seguros Mexico's investment portfolio quality (for example, an allocation of over 20% of its portfolio to high-risk assets); 3) a downgrade of its parent's rating or a reduction in the parental support; or 4) a multi-notch downgrade of Mexico's sovereign rating or deterioration of the country's insurance operating environment.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.