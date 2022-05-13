info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms IFS ratings of six Mexican insurers

13 May 2022
﻿

New York , May 13, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the global scale insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of six insurers in Mexico.

The outlook of Coface Seguro de Crédito México, S.A. de C.V. (Coface Mexico), Chubb Fianzas Monterrey, Aseguradora de Caución S.A. (Chubb Fianzas Monterrey), Aseguradora Insurgentes, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta (Aseguradora Insurgentes), Aseguradora Aserta, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta (Aseguradora Aserta) and Aserta Seguros Vida, S.A. de C.V. (Aserta Vida) remains negative. The outlook on Prudential Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. (Prudential Seguros Mexico), remains stable.

The following six insurers' IFS ratings were affirmed:

- Coface Seguro de Crédito México, S.A. de C.V.: Baa1

.. Outlook, negative

- Chubb Fianzas Monterrey, Aseguradora de Caución S.A.: Baa1

..Outlook, negative

- Aseguradora Insurgentes, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta: Baa2

..Outlook, negative

- Aseguradora Aserta, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta: Baa2

..Outlook, negative

- Aserta Seguros Vida, S.A. de C.V.: Ba2

.. Outlook, negative

- Prudential Seguros México, S.A. de C.V.: Baa2

.. Outlook, stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF COFACE MEXICO, CHUBB FIANZAS MONTERREY, ASEGURADORA INSURGENTES, ASEGURADORA ASERTA'S RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Moody's has affirmed the ratings of four Mexican insurers in line with the rating agency's expectation that insurers' financial fundamentals will remain sound over the next 12 to 18 months, supported by their strict underwriting standards and their liquidity positions are relatively strong, given good premium revenue streams and the relative lack of credit-sensitivity related to insurance premiums. Insurers also benefit from their profitability and from internal capital generation that derives from insurance underwriting, in addition to investment activities. These considerations broadly support rating stability of the sector. The rating agency said that the four insures are all comfortably positioned at their current level.

Moody's said that the negative outlook for these four entities reflects the close linkages between their credit profiles and that of the Government of Mexico (Baa1 negative), primarily taking into account their direct and indirect exposures to sovereign assets as well as other investments that are correlated to the sovereign in their portfolio.

That said, further deterioration in Mexico's insurance operating environment, reflected in the insurers' negative rating outlook, may result in rating downgrades due to country-specific trends and developments that over time have as much of a bearing on insurers' long-term credit profile and viability of the intrinsic strength of their own operations.

AFFIRMATION OF ASERTA VIDA'S RATINGS WITH A NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

Moody's affirmation of Aserta Vida's Ba2 IFS ratings demonstrates the company's weakened financial performance in 2021 reflected by the life insurer's poor operating performance and also incorporates the company's modest scale, and low product diversification evidenced by its high product concentration in credit-related life insurance coverage. The rating agency downgraded Aserta Vida's IFS rating to Ba2 from Ba1 on April 27, 2022 (see https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_1000006123 ) highlighting the company's weakened financial performance in 2021, when the company reported a MXN124.5 million ($6.2 million) net loss as of December 2021, reflecting Aserta Vida's poor operating performance, the drop of premiums in 2021 and a persistency in the level of claims. The life insurer's recurrent net losses and the drop in gross premiums in the last year consumed almost 74% of its gross premium reserves. Moody's downgrade also incorporated the company's modest scale, and low product diversification evidenced by its high product concentration in credit-related life insurance coverage.

However, the ratings reflect the support from Grupo Financiero Aserta, S.A. de C.V. (Grupo Financiero Aserta), its parent and controller, recurrent capital injections from the holding group translate into a high willingness of the parent to support its life insurance subsidiary. Consequently, Aserta Vida's ratings are underpinned by the implicit support from Grupo Financiero Aserta, as well as its affiliation with Aseguradora Aserta, S.A. de C.V., Grupo and Aseguradora Insurgentes, S.A. de C.V., Grupo both rated Baa2/Aa2.mx for IFS, with a negative outlook, consequently Aserta Vida's ratings continues to benefit from a one-notch uplift relative to its stand-alone credit profile of Ba3.

The negative outlook on Aserta Vida's rating also reflects the persistent pressure on its earnings and capitalization, and the use of its reserve buffers in the next quarters reflect the company's high level of claims. Given the tight reserve buffers, Moody's expects Aserta Vida's capitalization to be also under pressure due to its weak internal capital generation from earnings and the dependance on capital injections from the insurer's parent to withstand losses.

AFFIRMATION OF PRUDENTIAL SEGUROS MEXICO'S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK

Moody's said that the affirmation of Prudential Seguros Mexico's ratings with a stable outlook reflects the company' relatively low product risk, the good credit quality of its investment portfolio, and its adequate capital adequacy metrics, as measured by its shareholders' equity-to-total assets ratio and regulatory solvency ratio. The rating agency went on to say that Prudential Seguros Mexico benefits from its ownership by and support from Prudential Financial, Inc. (long-term issuer rating, A3 stable). The company is also an affiliate of Prudential Insurance Company of America (PICA, Aa3 stable), which provides reinsurance support.

An important component in Prudential Seguros Mexico's credit profile and ratings is the combination of implicit and explicit support from its parent company in the form of a shared brand, continued capital contributions to support business growth, strategic and financial oversight, and controls. In consideration of the above factors, we consider the extent of benefits translate to two notches of uplift relative to the company's stand-alone credit profile, reflected in Prudential Seguros Mexico's Baa2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

COFACE MEXICO, CHUBB FIANZAS MONTERREY, ASEGURADORA INSURGENTES, ASEGURADORA ASERTA

Among the factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for the four insurers with negative outlooks are: 1) a downgrade of the Mexican sovereign bond rating, 2) further deterioration in the country's operating and economic environment, and 3) deterioration in the companies' asset quality, profitability, or its capital adequacy. Given the negative outlook in these insurers, an upgrade is unlikely. That said, factors that could stabilize their outlooks include: 1) a change in Mexico's sovereign outlook to stable from negative, 2) improved capital adequacy and profitability metrics for insurers, and 3) substantial and consistent improvement in companies' business profile and international sources of revenues.

ASERTA VIDA

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely at this point. However, the outlook could return to stable if the insurer's capital position and profitability consistently improves and the company manages to lower its claim levels, restoring both business and premium growth. On the other hand, factors that could lead to further rating downgrades include (i) increase in losses that continue to weaken capital adequacy; (ii) lower integration with and support from Grupo Financiero Aserta that translate in a lower assessment of affiliate support; (iii) and a downgrade of its surety affiliates.

PRUDENTIAL SEGUROS MEXICO

Factors that could result in an upgrade of Prudential Seguro's ratings include the following: 1) a sustained improvement on the company's profitability; or 2) a sustained increase in the company's market share (that is, 2% of the life insurance business). Conversely, factors that could lead to a rating downgrade include the following: 1) a severe weakening of capitalization metrics; 2) a significant decline in Prudential Seguros Mexico's investment portfolio quality (for example, an allocation of over 20% of its portfolio to high-risk assets); 3) a downgrade of its parent's rating or a reduction in the parental support; or 4) a multi-notch downgrade of Mexico's sovereign rating or deterioration of the country's insurance operating environment.

The principal methodology used in rating Aseguradora Aserta, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta, Aseguradora Insurgentes, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Aserta and Chubb Fianzas Monterrey, Aseguradora de Caucion, S.A. was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254163 . The principal methodology used in rating Coface Seguro De Credito Mexico, S.A. de C.V. was Trade Credit Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187570 . The principal methodology used in rating Aserta Seguros Vida, S.A. de C.V., and Prudential Seguros Mexico, S.A. de C.V. was Life Insurers Methodology published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1254133. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

