Rating Action:

Moody's affirms IM Group SAS' CFR on bond refinancing; outlook remains stable

06 Feb 2023

B2 rating assigned to the proposed EUR250 million senior secured notes due 2028

Paris, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of IM Group SAS (IMG or the company), the owner of French luxury apparel brand Isabel Marant. Concurrently, Moody's has assigned a B2 rating to the proposed €250 million senior secured fixed rate notes due 2028 to be issued by IM Group SAS. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating of the existing senior secured notes due 2025, issued by IM Group SAS. The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to (1) repay the existing senior secured notes due March 2025 (€181 million outstanding); (2) pay a €60 million dividend to shareholders; and (3) pay transaction fees and related costs.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects IMG's solid performance in 2022 and still acceptable credit metrics for the rating category after the proposed transaction. At end-September 2022, Moody's estimates the company's leverage (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) reduced to around 3.7x, compared to 5.0x in 2021. Pro forma the proposed transaction, IMG's leverage ratio will be a turn higher, up to 4.7x.

Moody's expects IMG's earnings to slightly deteriorate in 2023, driven by the high inflation backdrop and weak consumer sentiment. Nevertheless, this will be mitigated by (i) the company's solid wholesale orders already booked for 2023, and (ii) the additional contribution from new store openings, including the eight retail stores opened in 2022 and another 10 expected for 2023. While Moody's expects the company's earnings to slightly soften in 2023, leverage shall decline below 4.5x by 2024, which would position IMG more adequately in the B2 rating category. However, Moody's expects the company's interest coverage and  free cash flow (FCF) to be more limited going forward owing to the larger debt quantum coupled with higher interest charges on the new senior secured notes.

IMG's B2 CFR reflects its (i) balanced distribution channels and geographical diversification; (ii) its asset-light business model because of the predominance of wholesale operations, which provide good revenue visibility; (iii) its solid profitability compared with that of its apparel peers; and (iv) positive FCF and adequate liquidity.

At the same time, IMG's rating is constrained by (i) the company's exposure to high fashion risk in the fast-moving and competitive luxury fashion segment; (ii) its limited scale and relatively narrow brand focus; (iii) key-person risk stemming from a high reliance on the company's founder and main designer, Isabel Marant; (iv) the difficult global macroeconomic environment, which will likely affect consumer demand and result in higher costs and margin erosion in the next 12-18 months; and (v) weaker interest cover and FCFs than historically due to higher cash interest charges pro forma the proposed transaction.

The proposed bond issuance will improve IMG's funding profile by extending its term debt maturity from March 2025 until 2028. Pro forma the proposed transaction, Moody's views IMG's liquidity as adequate, supported by around €74 million of cash available. While the company has no revolving credit facility in place, its internal liquidity sources are sufficient to finance working capital needs and investments. IMG can also count on its factoring facility (up to €22 million), which enables the company to reduce its wholesale trade receivables during peak periods. Moody's estimates that IMG generated around €15 million of FCF in 2022 mostly thanks to its solid earnings growth during the year, although partly offset by working capital outflows. While the proposed transaction involves additional debt and a higher fixed coupon on the new notes, Moody's expects the company's FCF to remain positive going forward, albeit modest, at between €10-20 million per year.

Governance was one of the key drivers of today's rating action in accordance with Moody's ESG framework. While the proposed transaction will improve the company's liquidity profile, the transaction involves  additional debt to finance a €60 million dividend to shareholders. IMG is majority owned by Montefiore Investment SAS (Montefiore, 50.6%), which, as an investment fund company, can have a high tolerance for leverage and shareholder distributions. That being said Montefiore invests directly in the companies in its portfolio and has a more longer term view than typical private-equity sponsors. The large ownership of the founder and main designer, Isabel Marant, (38.9%), her Chair and CEO positions and the pivotal role she plays in the company's marketing strategy and brand recognition also translate into key-person risk considerations.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Pro forma the proposed transaction, IMG's capital structure will consist of the new senior secured notes of €250 million, two state-guaranteed loans for a total of €22 million and a €2.2 million loan with Bpifrance (Aa2 stable). The new senior secured notes benefit — on a first-priority basis — from a security package, including certain share pledges, intercompany receivables and bank accounts. However, the new senior secured notes will not benefit from any guarantee. In the absence of upstream guarantees from operating subsidiaries, Moody's ranks the company's nonfinancial liabilities at the top of the debt waterfall, including trade payables (€21 million as of the end of September 2022) and short-term lease commitments (€14.8 million). However, the B2 rating assigned to IMG's new senior secured notes is in line with the CFR, reflecting the modest size of nonfinancial liabilities and the expected reduction in priority debt at operating company level over time, with the amortisation of the State-guaranteed loans through 2026. The B2 rating also assumes that the proportion of priority non-financial liabilities will not grow significantly in the next three years.

The probability of default rating of B1-PD reflects the use of a 35% family recovery assumption, consistent with a bond capital structure, and no financial covenants.

The capital structure also includes a subordinated shareholder debt of €199.7 million (expected to be partly repaid through the proposed transaction). This shareholder debt, which is represented by a convertible bond issued by IM Group SAS to SMILE Group (the parent of IM Group SAS), has a contractual maturity of nine years (due in 2029) and is treated as equity for the purpose of Moody's calculation.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's view that IMG's key credit metrics will remain broadly stable despite the high-inflation environment. While Moody's expect IMG's sales and earnings to slightly deteriorate over the next 12-18 months, the company's profitability will remain adequate for the rating category, supported by the company's flexible cost structure, solid wholesale order pipeline and a growing contribution from directly operated stores. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that IMG will generate positive FCF and maintain at least adequate liquidity over the next 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise if IMG continues to execute on its strategy of new store openings while delivering sustained growth in sales and earnings. An upgrade would also require IMG to gain scale and product line diversification, generate more robust FCF, reduce leverage (as adjusted by Moody's) materially below 4.0x and achieve adjusted EBITA/interest expense above 2.5x. An upgrade would require the company to have good liquidity and demonstrate a balanced financial policy.

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if there is evidence that IMG's sales and earnings are facing operational pressures or a decline in operating margins. Quantitatively, an adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio rising above 5.0x, or adjusted EBITA/interest expense declining towards 1.5x could trigger a downgrade or if liquidity deteriorates because of negative FCF for an extended period of time.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, IM Group SAS (IMG) is a holding company, owner of Isabel Marant, a French luxury apparel company, which designs and distributes ready-to-wear products (dresses, T-shirts) and accessories (bags, shoes, belts and jewellery). Founded by Isabel Marant in 1994, the company offers its products through two main lines: Isabel Marant (58% of revenue, LTM September 2022) and Isabel Marant Etoile (42% of revenue, LTM September 2022). IMG is part of the Federation Française de la Mode and has been taking part in shows during the Paris Fashion Week since 1994. In the 12 months that ended 30 September 2022, the company reported €261 million of revenue and €90 million of EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guillaume Leglise
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Victoria Maisuradze
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris, 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

