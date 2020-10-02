Moody's affirms ING Bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured ratings of Aa3, outlook stable

ING Groep's senior unsecured rating affirmed at Baa1 with a stable outlook
Paris, October 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the Aa3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings
of ING Bank N.V. (ING Bank). The outlook remains
stable. The rating agency also affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured
debt rating of ING Groep N.V. (ING Groep), ING Bank's
holding company, with a stable outlook. ING Bank's
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1 were also affirmed,
together with the other ratings of ING Bank including its short-term
deposit and Commercial Paper ratings of Prime-1, its subordinated
debt rating of Baa2, its long-term and short-term
Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of Aa3(cr) and Prime-1(cr)
respectively, and its long-term and short-term Counterparty
Risk Ratings (CRR) of Aa3 and Prime-1 respectively. The
agency also affirmed ING Groep's subordinated debt rating of Baa2,
junior subordinated debt and preferred stock ratings of Baa3(hyb),
and non-cumulative preferred stock rating of Ba1(hyb).
A full list of ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCA
The affirmation of ING Bank's BCA reflects Moody's view that
the group's solvency and liquidity are robust and will remain resilient
over the outlook horizon despite a likely deterioration in its asset quality
and profitability due to the economic contraction resulting from the coronavirus
outbreak.
ING Bank's loan portfolio is highly diversified, both geographically
and by sector. While retail loans represent two-thirds of
its exposure, the wholesale banking portfolio is large and encompasses
material exposures to highly cyclical sectors such as the oil and gas
industry and commercial real estate. Asset performance has nonetheless
been strong from 2015 to 2019 with annual credit costs below 20 basis
points of outstanding loans. The current crisis hit both the group's
retail business lending book and some larger corporates in its wholesale
banking book, driving the cost of risk in H1 2020 to 64 basis points.
ING Bank's asset performance will remain under pressure over the
coming quarters but in the absence of a material deterioration in the
economy compared to its current assumptions, Moody's believes
that the bank will be able to absorb credit losses within its recurring
income.
Despite the pressure from the low interest rate environment, the
group has preserved a good earnings-generating capacity over the
past five years, including in H1 2020. Its geographically
well-diversified income sources and good cost efficiency have contributed
to the stability of its pre-provision income. Loan loss
provisions in H1 absorbed 56% of ING Bank's pre-provision
income.
The group's solvency is robust in Moody's view. ING
Groep's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets
ratio was 16.9% at end-June 2020. Even excluding
the positive impact of the adoption of capital relief measures under the
so-called "CRR 2 Quick fix" and other changes in the
calculation of risk-weighted assets, the TCE ratio would
still be around 16%, which the rating agency considers as
offering comfortable buffer against unexpected shocks.
The group's funding structure is sound. Deposits represent
around 70% of its funding mix. The increased issuance of
senior debt eligible to the Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC)
and the Minimum Requirements for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL)
from ING Groep since 2016 has reinforced the lengthening of its debt maturity
profile, ensuring a good coverage of its long-term assets
by stable funding. Liquidity is ample and further improved at the
end of H1 2020 as ING Bank borrowed €55 billion from the third iteration
of the European Central Bank's (ECB) Targeted Longer-Term
Refinancing Operations (TLTRO III) in June.
ING BANK AND ING GROEP'S RATINGS
ING Bank's Aa3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt
ratings reflect: (1) the bank's Adjusted BCA of baa1; (2) three
notches of uplift under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis,
reflecting the extremely low loss rate that senior debtholders and depositors
are likely to incur in a resolution scenario, given the large volume
of senior unsecured debt issued by the bank and protection provided ING
Groep's liabilities; and (3) a moderate support assumption
from the government of the Netherlands (Aaa stable), which translates
into an additional one-notch uplift.
With regard to ING Groep's senior unsecured debt, which is structurally
subordinated to ING Bank's senior debt, the LGF analysis shows
a moderate loss-given-failure, which results in no
rating uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA.
For the junior securities issued by ING Bank and ING Groep, the
LGF analysis shows a high loss-given-failure. This
leads to ratings positioned one notch below the bank's Adjusted
BCA. For ING Groep's junior subordinated debt and non-cumulative
preferred stocks, Moody's also incorporates an additional
downward adjustment of one and two notches, to Baa3(hyb) and Ba1(hyb),
respectively, to reflect coupon suspension risk ahead of failure.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on ING Bank and ING Groep's senior ratings reflects
Moody's view that despite the negative pressures from the crisis,
the group will maintain its sound fundamentals over the outlook horizon.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely over the outlook horizon because of the deteriorating
economic environment, ING Bank's BCA could be upgraded in
case of a substantial improvement in its asset-risk profile and
higher profitability or a strengthening of its capital position.
An upgrade of its BCA would likely lead to an upgrade of all ratings of
ING Bank and ING Groep.
ING Groep's senior unsecured debt ratings could also be upgraded
if the holding company were to issue higher-than-expected
amounts of long-term debt, junior instruments or both,
leading to lower loss severity for senior creditors.
ING Bank's BCA could be downgraded in case of a higher than expected
deterioration of the bank's asset risk and profitability, or a material
weakening in its capital position. A downgrade of the bank's BCA
would likely result in a downgrade of all ratings.
ING Bank's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, as well
as ING Groep's senior unsecured debt rating, could be downgraded
should changing regulatory requirements or management strategy lead to
a reduction in loss-absorbing instruments, resulting in increased
loss-given-failure.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: ING Groep N.V.
..Affirmations:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Baa1
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa2
....Subordinate Shelf, affirmed (P)Baa2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa2
....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa3(hyb)
....Preferred Stock, affirmed Baa3(hyb)
....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative,
affirmed Ba1(hyb)
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: ING (US) Issuance LLC
..Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: ING Bank N.V.
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed
baa1
....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
affirmed baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Aa3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Baa2
....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program,
affirmed (P)Baa2
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: ING (U.S.) Funding LLC
..Affirmations:
....Backed Commercial Paper, affirmed
P-1
..No Outlook assigned
Issuer: ING Bank N.V. (Singapore)
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: ING Bank N.V., Tokyo Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
....Short-term Bank Deposits,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: ING Bank N.V., Sydney Branch
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed Aa3, outlook remains Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Aa3
....Commercial Paper, affirmed P-1
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook remains Stable
Issuer: ING Groenbank N.V.
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed Aa3
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings,
affirmed P-1
....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed Aa3(cr)
....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed P-1(cr)
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)Aa3
....Other Short Term, affirmed (P)P-1
..No Outlook assigned
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Banks-Methodology--PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
