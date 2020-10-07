Moody's affirms ING Belgium's long-term deposit rating of A1, outlook stable

BCA affirmed at baa1

Paris, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the A1 long-term deposit ratings of ING Belgium SA/NV (ING Belgium). The outlook on these ratings remains stable. The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1, its short-term deposit rating of Prime-1, its long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of Aa3(cr) and Prime-1(cr) respectively, and its long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Aa3 and Prime-1 respectively. The agency also affirmed ING Belgium International Finance S.A.'s backed senior unsecured program rating of P(A2).

RATINGS RATIONALE

BCA

ING Belgium's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's sound fundamentals and Moody's view that its creditworthiness will remain resilient despite a likely deterioration in its asset quality and profitability due to the economic contraction resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. The BCA is also in line with the baa1 BCA of its 100% owner ING Bank N.V. (Aa3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings, stable outlook) and reflects further IT and business integration with its parent in recent years.

Primarily focused on Belgium and Luxembourg, ING Belgium's loan portfolio is well-balanced between retail, mid-corporate and wholesale banking exposures. The portfolio's asset quality has been historically strong, with annual credit costs consistently below 26 basis points of outstanding loans since 2010. However, it deteriorated materially in H1 2020 as the economic contraction hit the mid-corporate sector, which Moody's expects to remain vulnerable in the current crisis.

Although still good in 2019, ING Belgium's profitability has been progressively reduced since 2016 owing to the low interest rate environment. Moody's expects this downward trend to continue, compounded by a higher cost of risk over the coming quarters.

Capitalisation is high as reflected in a tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets ratio of 16.4% at year-end 2019, which provides a comfortable buffer against unexpected shocks, in Moody's view. The bank's funding structure and liquidity are also robust thanks to substantial customer deposits covering the bulk of the loan portfolio.

ING BELGIUM'S RATINGS

ING Belgium's A1 long-term deposit rating reflects: (1) its Adjusted BCA of baa1; and (2) very low loss-given-failure for junior deposits, leading to a two-notch uplift under Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, and (3) a moderate probability of support from the government of Belgium (Aa3 stable), given the systemic importance of the bank in the Belgian market, which results in an additional one-notch uplift.

For senior unsecured ratings, the LGF analysis results in low loss-given-failure, leading to one-notch uplift for ING Belgium International Finance S.A.'s senior unsecured programme rating from ING Belgium's Adjusted BCA. The senior unsecured programme rating also benefits from an additional one-notch uplift based again on a moderate probability of government support.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on ING Belgium's deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that despite the negative pressures from the current crisis, the bank will maintain sound fundamentals over the outlook horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Although unlikely over the outlook horizon because of the deteriorating economic environment, ING Belgium's BCA could be upgraded in case of a substantially improved asset-risk profile, higher profitability, and/or a strengthening capital position, along with improved creditworthiness at its parent ING Bank N.V.

The senior unsecured programme ratings of ING Belgium International Finance S.A. could also be upgraded if the bank were to issue a significant amount of senior unsecured or subordinated debt, leading to lower loss-given-failure than currently expected.

ING Belgium's deposit rating could be downgraded as a result of a weakening in the bank's credit profile, resulting, for instance from a material deterioration in the operating environment in Belgium, or declining profitability or franchise.

A reduced probability of government support could also lead to a downgrade of ING Belgium's deposit ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL433963 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• Endorsement

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Disclosure to Rated Entity

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

