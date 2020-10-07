Moody's affirms ING Belgium's long-term deposit rating of A1, outlook stable

BCA affirmed at baa1
Paris, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the A1 long-term deposit ratings of ING Belgium SA/NV
(ING Belgium). The outlook on these ratings remains stable.
The rating agency also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa1, its short-term deposit rating
of Prime-1, its long-term and short-term Counterparty
Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of Aa3(cr) and Prime-1(cr) respectively,
and its long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings
(CRRs) of Aa3 and Prime-1 respectively. The agency also
affirmed ING Belgium International Finance S.A.'s
backed senior unsecured program rating of P(A2).
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL433963
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
BCA
ING Belgium's baa1 BCA reflects the bank's sound fundamentals
and Moody's view that its creditworthiness will remain resilient
despite a likely deterioration in its asset quality and profitability
due to the economic contraction resulting from the coronavirus outbreak.
The BCA is also in line with the baa1 BCA of its 100% owner ING
Bank N.V. (Aa3 long-term deposit and senior unsecured
debt ratings, stable outlook) and reflects further IT and business
integration with its parent in recent years.
Primarily focused on Belgium and Luxembourg, ING Belgium's
loan portfolio is well-balanced between retail, mid-corporate
and wholesale banking exposures. The portfolio's asset quality
has been historically strong, with annual credit costs consistently
below 26 basis points of outstanding loans since 2010. However,
it deteriorated materially in H1 2020 as the economic contraction hit
the mid-corporate sector, which Moody's expects to
remain vulnerable in the current crisis.
Although still good in 2019, ING Belgium's profitability has
been progressively reduced since 2016 owing to the low interest rate environment.
Moody's expects this downward trend to continue, compounded
by a higher cost of risk over the coming quarters.
Capitalisation is high as reflected in a tangible common equity (TCE)
to risk-weighted assets ratio of 16.4% at year-end
2019, which provides a comfortable buffer against unexpected shocks,
in Moody's view. The bank's funding structure and liquidity
are also robust thanks to substantial customer deposits covering the bulk
of the loan portfolio.
ING BELGIUM'S RATINGS
ING Belgium's A1 long-term deposit rating reflects:
(1) its Adjusted BCA of baa1; and (2) very low loss-given-failure
for junior deposits, leading to a two-notch uplift under
Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, and (3) a moderate
probability of support from the government of Belgium (Aa3 stable),
given the systemic importance of the bank in the Belgian market,
which results in an additional one-notch uplift.
For senior unsecured ratings, the LGF analysis results in low loss-given-failure,
leading to one-notch uplift for ING Belgium International Finance
S.A.'s senior unsecured programme rating from ING
Belgium's Adjusted BCA. The senior unsecured programme rating
also benefits from an additional one-notch uplift based again on
a moderate probability of government support.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on ING Belgium's deposit ratings reflects Moody's
view that despite the negative pressures from the current crisis,
the bank will maintain sound fundamentals over the outlook horizon.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely over the outlook horizon because of the deteriorating
economic environment, ING Belgium's BCA could be upgraded
in case of a substantially improved asset-risk profile, higher
profitability, and/or a strengthening capital position, along
with improved creditworthiness at its parent ING Bank N.V.
The senior unsecured programme ratings of ING Belgium International Finance
S.A. could also be upgraded if the bank were to issue a
significant amount of senior unsecured or subordinated debt, leading
to lower loss-given-failure than currently expected.
ING Belgium's deposit rating could be downgraded as a result of a weakening
in the bank's credit profile, resulting, for instance
from a material deterioration in the operating environment in Belgium,
or declining profitability or franchise.
A reduced probability of government support could also lead to a downgrade
of ING Belgium's deposit ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
• Endorsement
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
• Disclosure to Rated Entity
• Lead Analyst
• Releasing Office
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
