Moody's affirms INPEX's A2 rating; outlook remains stable

Tokyo, September 26, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed INPEX CORPORATION's A2 issuer rating and its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3.

The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of INPEX's rating reflects the stable contribution from the company's flagship Ichthys LNG project, which will support its credit profile through steady earnings and cash flow even if oil and gas prices normalize from top-cycle levels," says Roman Schorr, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"We also expect INPEX to adhere to its balanced financial policy, which will help it contain leverage as the company invests in new upstream assets and, increasingly, also in its carbon transition," adds Schorr.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Surging oil and gas prices helped INPEX improve its leverage, as measured by retained cash flow (RCF)/debt, to around 27% in the fiscal year ended December 2021 (fiscal 2021) from 14% in fiscal 2020, and retain strong credit metrics through the first half of 2022. However, some of the improvement in credit metrics will be unsustainable once prices normalize from the upcycle environment.

INPEX will benefit from the steady-state production of the Ichthys project, which has reached a plateau. This will support earnings and cash flow and help INPEX reduce debt. Deleveraging will be a gradual process, however, because INPEX's debt quantum, including project-related debt, is substantial. As a result, its leverage is weak relative to its peers, which constrains its BCA.

Moody's expects INPEX to accelerate growth investments in line with its latest mid-term plan for 2022-24 to secure a stable supply of oil and gas, but also to manage its carbon transition. Such investments will likely be largely covered by its operating cash flow, which will remain sound even in a normalized price environment thanks to INPEX's favorable cost structure for its major projects. This will provide sufficient ratings headroom.

INPEX's A2 issuer rating incorporates its BCA of baa3 and a four-notch uplift based on the company's low dependence on the government and the high probability of extraordinary support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) if needed, under Moody's joint-default analysis for government-related issuers (GRI).

The Japanese government owns approximately 21% of INPEX's common shares. Additionally, INPEX is unique among Japanese public companies in that the government owns a golden share in the company, which requires it to agree to large M&A transactions, major asset disposals and board changes.

The BCA of baa3 reflects INPEX's important role as Japan's largest energy producer as well as its weak leverage against its relatively modest base of reserves and production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that INPEX will maintain a solid credit profile even as oil and gas prices normalize from top-cycle levels, supported by disciplined capital allocation such that its RCF/debt, including project-related debt, remains sustainably above 20%.

A rating upgrade is unlikely until the company's key financial metrics strengthen significantly, such as adjusted RCF/debt rising above 40%. Upward rating pressure could develop if the government enhances its support for INPEX, such as providing legal guarantees.

Downward rating pressure could emerge if the company's overall production, including from Ichthys, materially declines; oil prices remain significantly lower for an extended period; or the company's debt-funded investments increase while its credit metrics decline, such that its adjusted RCF/debt remains below 20%.

Furthermore, depending on Moody's assessment at the time, INPEX's ratings could also be affected by any change in the rating or outlook on the Government of Japan, or if government support for INPEX or the company's dependence on the government changes, which will affect the GRI factors.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Independent Exploration and Production (Japanese) published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74845, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66606. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, INPEX CORPORATION is the largest oil and gas exploration and production company in Japan.

