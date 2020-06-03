Moody's affirms INPEX's A2 rating; revises outlook to negative

Tokyo, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed INPEX Corporation's A2 issuer
rating and its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa3.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on INPEX
to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to negative reflects the pressure on INPEX's
profits and cash flow due to weak oil prices, which will delay our
expectation for an improvement in its leverage," says Motoki Yanase,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
INPEX estimates that its operating profit for 2020 will shrink to JPY172
billion, about one-third of what it initially projected in
February, while its operating margin will nearly halve to 24%
from 41% [1]. This is mainly due to lower oil prices,
which the company estimates will fall to $35.2 per barrel
on average in 2020 from its previous estimate of $60 per barrel.
As INPEX's profits will fall with the oil price at least during
2020, an improvement in its leverage, measured by retained
cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio, will subsequently be delayed.
In response, INPEX plans to cut its investments in development and
exploration by over 20% and 40%, respectively,
but Moody's expects that an improvement in RCF/debt will still be
delayed by about two years and approach 20% only at the end of
2022. For 2019, INPEX's RCF/debt stood at around 10%
after adding back the Ichthys project's finance debt and profits.
The affirmation of INPEX's rating is based on the company's established
position as Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company.
The company has some level of stability in the long-term contracts
that underpin its production of liquefied natural gas (LNG). In
particular, the Ichthys LNG project in Australia, of which
INPEX is the main operator with a 66.2% stake, reached
close to its full production capacity earlier this year and will be the
driver of production over the next several years.
Ichthys is key to INPEX's credit quality since the project comprises almost
half of its adjusted debt, after incorporating the project's completion
guarantee from INPEX. INPEX withdrew its completion guarantee of
about JPY0.8 trillion for project finance debt at Ichthys in December
2019. However, given the strategic importance of the project,
Moody's has included the project finance debt onto INPEX's total debt,
proportionate to its ownership, together with the profits and loss
items of the project's downstream business.
INPEX's A2 issuer rating incorporates its BCA of baa3 and a four-notch
uplift based on the company's low dependence on the government and the
high probability of extraordinary support from the Government of Japan
(A1 stable) if needed, under Moody's joint-default analysis
for government-related issuers (GRI). The Japanese government
owns approximately 21% of INPEX's common shares. Additionally,
INPEX is unique among Japanese public companies in that the government
owns a golden share in the company, which requires it to agree to
large M&A transactions, major asset disposals, and board
changes.
The BCA of baa3 also incorporates INPEX's important role as the
largest energy producer for Japan as well as its weak leverage against
relatively modest base of reserves and production.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade the rating
in the near term. That said, an improvement in INPEX's
RCF/debt whereby it rises above 40% will increase upward pressure
on the rating. Upward rating pressure could also develop if the
government enhances its support for INPEX, such as through providing
legal guarantees.
On the other hand, downward rating pressure would arise if RCF/debt
fails to approach 20% during 2021-22. Other events
that could lead to a downgrade include (1) a significant decline in overall
production; (2) oil prices sustained at a materially low prices;
or (3) an increase in debt-funded investments that weaken the company's
credit metrics.
Furthermore, depending on Moody's assessment at the time,
the ratings could also be impacted by any change in the rating or outlook
of the Government of Japan, or if there are adverse changes in government
support or INPEX's dependence on the government, which will affect
the GRI factors.
The following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors
are material to the rating outcome.
First, Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk,
given its implications for public health and safety. The pandemic
led to the oil price decline and directly impacted INPEX's profit
and cash flow and postponed its leverage recovery.
Second, INPEX, along with other exploration and production
companies, is exposed to elevated environmental risks originating
from tightening regulation of oil and gas operations and the emergence
of new energy sources that could reduce demand for hydrocarbons.
These risks are motivating INPEX to shift toward natural gas, which
is a cleaner fuel with better demand growth prospects than oil.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Independent Exploration and
Production Industry (Japanese) published in November 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096408,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published
in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
INPEX Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the largest
oil and gas exploration and production company in Japan.
REFERENCES / CITATIONS
[1] Company Press Release, 12 May 2020
