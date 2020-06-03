Moody's affirms INPEX's A2 rating; revises outlook to negative

Tokyo, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed INPEX Corporation's A2 issuer rating and its baseline credit assessment (BCA) of baa3.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on INPEX to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in outlook to negative reflects the pressure on INPEX's profits and cash flow due to weak oil prices, which will delay our expectation for an improvement in its leverage," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

INPEX estimates that its operating profit for 2020 will shrink to JPY172 billion, about one-third of what it initially projected in February, while its operating margin will nearly halve to 24% from 41% [1]. This is mainly due to lower oil prices, which the company estimates will fall to $35.2 per barrel on average in 2020 from its previous estimate of $60 per barrel.

As INPEX's profits will fall with the oil price at least during 2020, an improvement in its leverage, measured by retained cash flow (RCF) to debt ratio, will subsequently be delayed. In response, INPEX plans to cut its investments in development and exploration by over 20% and 40%, respectively, but Moody's expects that an improvement in RCF/debt will still be delayed by about two years and approach 20% only at the end of 2022. For 2019, INPEX's RCF/debt stood at around 10% after adding back the Ichthys project's finance debt and profits.

The affirmation of INPEX's rating is based on the company's established position as Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has some level of stability in the long-term contracts that underpin its production of liquefied natural gas (LNG). In particular, the Ichthys LNG project in Australia, of which INPEX is the main operator with a 66.2% stake, reached close to its full production capacity earlier this year and will be the driver of production over the next several years.

Ichthys is key to INPEX's credit quality since the project comprises almost half of its adjusted debt, after incorporating the project's completion guarantee from INPEX. INPEX withdrew its completion guarantee of about JPY0.8 trillion for project finance debt at Ichthys in December 2019. However, given the strategic importance of the project, Moody's has included the project finance debt onto INPEX's total debt, proportionate to its ownership, together with the profits and loss items of the project's downstream business.

INPEX's A2 issuer rating incorporates its BCA of baa3 and a four-notch uplift based on the company's low dependence on the government and the high probability of extraordinary support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) if needed, under Moody's joint-default analysis for government-related issuers (GRI). The Japanese government owns approximately 21% of INPEX's common shares. Additionally, INPEX is unique among Japanese public companies in that the government owns a golden share in the company, which requires it to agree to large M&A transactions, major asset disposals, and board changes.

The BCA of baa3 also incorporates INPEX's important role as the largest energy producer for Japan as well as its weak leverage against relatively modest base of reserves and production.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, Moody's is unlikely to upgrade the rating in the near term. That said, an improvement in INPEX's RCF/debt whereby it rises above 40% will increase upward pressure on the rating. Upward rating pressure could also develop if the government enhances its support for INPEX, such as through providing legal guarantees.

On the other hand, downward rating pressure would arise if RCF/debt fails to approach 20% during 2021-22. Other events that could lead to a downgrade include (1) a significant decline in overall production; (2) oil prices sustained at a materially low prices; or (3) an increase in debt-funded investments that weaken the company's credit metrics.

Furthermore, depending on Moody's assessment at the time, the ratings could also be impacted by any change in the rating or outlook of the Government of Japan, or if there are adverse changes in government support or INPEX's dependence on the government, which will affect the GRI factors.

The following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors are material to the rating outcome.

First, Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk, given its implications for public health and safety. The pandemic led to the oil price decline and directly impacted INPEX's profit and cash flow and postponed its leverage recovery.

Second, INPEX, along with other exploration and production companies, is exposed to elevated environmental risks originating from tightening regulation of oil and gas operations and the emergence of new energy sources that could reduce demand for hydrocarbons. These risks are motivating INPEX to shift toward natural gas, which is a cleaner fuel with better demand growth prospects than oil.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Independent Exploration and Production Industry (Japanese) published in November 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096408, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology (Japanese) published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186222. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

INPEX Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the largest oil and gas exploration and production company in Japan.

