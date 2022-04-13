Moody's affirms INTRUST's ratings (issuer Baa2), outlook remains stable

New York, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed all the ratings and assessments of INTRUST Financial Corporation and its lead bank, INTRUST Bank, N.A. (collectively referred to as INTRUST). INTRUST Financial Corporation has a long-term issuer rating of Baa2. INTRUST Bank, N.A. has a baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, an issuer rating of Baa2, Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2, and Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr). The rating outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: INTRUST Bank, N.A.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa1

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A2, Stable

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2, Stable

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A3(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-2(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: INTRUST Financial Corporation

.... LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa2, Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: INTRUST Bank, N.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: INTRUST Financial Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the baa1 BCA and ratings reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of INTRUST's standalone credit profile, which incorporates the benefits to creditors from its strong liquidity profile, supported by its good core deposit funding base and high levels of liquid assets, as well as its stable profitability. The BCA also takes into consideration INTRUST's weak, though improving, capitalization relative to similarly rated US banks and the risks stemming from the company's elevated commercial real estate (CRE) concentration. INTRUST's CRE loans accounted for approximately 2.2x tangible common equity on a Moody's adjusted basis (TCE) as of 31 December 2021.

INTRUST's strong liquidity profile is supported by the company's leading deposit market share in its home market of Wichita, Kansas. INTRUST's market share in the Wichita area, which accounts for 82% of the company's total deposits, was over 24% as of 30 June 2021. The stability of INTRUST's long-established presence in the community helps insulate its deposit base, to some degree, from competitive forces. The company's core deposits more than fully fund its loan portfolio, at 179% as of 31 December 2021, which results in a very low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding, which limits refinancing risk.

The company's healthy and stable profitability is another credit strength that supports the baa1 BCA. INTRUST's non-interest income, which equaled about 28% of net revenue in 2021, provides the company with good diversification beyond net interest income. Moody's expects INTRUST's net income to remain solid because of its revenue mix, rising interest rates and continued low loan loss provisions.

INTRUST's primary credit challenge is its weak capitalization. As of 31 December 2021, the company's TCE/risk-weighted assets ratio was 9.6%, about 290 basis points below the median TCE ratio for similarly rated US peers. However, following INTRUST's large, one-time shareholder payout in 2019 in conjunction with its conversion to a C-corporation, management suspended shareholder payouts for the purpose of rebuilding its capital ratios. Moody's expects management to refrain from paying shareholder dividends until 2024, which should lead to improved capital ratios over the next 12-18 months. The improvement in capital has also had the effect of reducing the company's CRE concentration, which reached as high as 3.0x TCE in 2018-19.

Regarding governance, Moody's believes that INTRUST's family ownership (over 50% by the Chandler family) and management, which is in its fourth generation, contributes positively to the stability of the franchise because the company is not aggressive in seeking business growth. The company shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that INTRUST's asset quality and profitability will remain sound and that its capitalization will not weaken significantly over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade INTRUST's BCA and ratings if the company's asset risk and capitalization markedly improve. A reduction in the company's loan concentrations, including CRE, could also be positive for the ratings.

Moody's could downgrade INTRUST's BCA and ratings if the company's capitalization weakens or if Moody's believes that INTRUST's risk appetite has increased, for example because of above peer average loan growth or a noticeable increase in its CRE concentration.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

