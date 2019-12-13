Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

INTRUST Financial Corporation Related Research Credit Opinion: INTRUST Financial Corporation: Update following ratings affirmation Credit Opinion: INTRUST Financial Corporation: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of INTRUST Financial Corporation Rating Action: Moody's assigns Counterparty Risk Ratings to bank subsidiaries of 60 US banking groups Rating Action: Moody's affirms INTRUST's ratings (senior Baa2); outlook remains stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms INTRUST's ratings, maintains stable outlook 13 Dec 2019 New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings and assessments of INTRUST Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary, INTRUST Bank, N.A. (collectively referred to as INTRUST). INTRUST Bank, N.A. has a baa1 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1, an issuer rating of Baa2, Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2, and Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr). INTRUST Financial Corporation has a long-term issuer rating of Baa2. The outlook is stable. Affirmations: ..Issuer: INTRUST Bank, N.A. .Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at baa1 .Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at baa1 .Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed at A3(cr) .Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed at Prime-2(cr) .Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed at Baa1 .Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed at Prime-2 .Long-term Deposit Rating, affirmed at A2, STA .Short-term Deposit Rating, affirmed at Prime-1 .Issuer Rating, affirmed at Baa2, STA ..Issuer: INTRUST Financial Corporation .Issuer Rating, affirmed at Baa2, STA Outlook: ..Issuer: INTRUST Bank, N.A. .Outlook, maintained stable ..Issuer: INTRUST Financial Corporation Outlook, maintained stable RATINGS RATIONALE The affirmation of INTRUST's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of the company's standalone BCA, which incorporate the benefits to creditors from its strong liquidity profile, supported by its good core deposit funding base and high levels of liquid assets, as well as its stable profitability. The BCA also takes into consideration INTRUST's weak capitalization relative to similarly rated US banks and the risks stemming from growth in the company's commercial real estate (CRE) concentration in recent years. INTRUST's strong liquidity profile is supported by the company's leading deposit market share in its home market of Wichita, Kansas. INTRUST's market share in the Wichita area, which accounts for over 80% of the company's total deposits, was nearly 22% as of 30 June 2019. The stability of INTRUST's presence in the community and its emphasis on being the local bank help insulate its deposit base, to some degree, from competitive forces. The company's core deposits more than fully fund its loan portfolio, at 129% as of 30 September 2019, which results in a very low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding, with limited refinancing risk. The company's healthy and stable profitability is another credit strength that supports the baa1 BCA. INTRUST's non-interest income, which equaled about 28% of net revenue in the first three quarters of 2019, is higher than most similarly sized US banks. This provides the company with a good revenue source beyond net interest income, making its profits less sensitive to the compression of net interest margins in the current low interest rate environment. INTRUST's profitability has also benefitted from low loan loss provisions and, prior to 2019, exemption from federal taxes given its status as an S-corporation. Following the company's conversion to a C-corporation on 1 January 2019, it will begin to pay federal taxes. Nonetheless, Moody's expects INTRUST's net income to remain solid because of its revenue mix and continued low loan loss provisions. INTRUST's primary credit challenge is its weak capitalization. As of 30 September 2019, the company's tangible common equity / risk-weighted assets ratio was 7.8%, well below the median for similarly rated US banks. However, following INTRUST's large, one-time shareholder payout in conjunction with its conversion to a C-corporation, management has suspended shareholder payouts over the next several years for the purpose of rebuilding the capital ratios. Today's affirmation of INTRUST's baa1 BCA incorporates Moody's expectation that the company's capital ratios will gradually improve to above historic levels. In recent years, INTRUST has faced challenges in growing quality commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, the company's historical focus, which has led to growth in CRE loans largely through participation in syndicated loans. As of 30 September 2019, INTRUST's CRE loans accounted for approximately 3x tangible common equity, which is among the highest CRE concentration of rated US banks. The growth in INTRUST's CRE concentration was heightened by the recent decline in the company's capital levels. Moody's expects INTRUST's CRE concentration to decline from current levels as the growth in capital outpaces additional growth in the CRE portfolio. Regarding governance, Moody's believes that INTRUST's family ownership (over 50% by the Chandler family) and management, which is in its fourth generation, contributes positively to the stability of the franchise because the company is not aggressive in seeking business growth. The company shows an appropriate risk management framework commensurate with its risk appetite. The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that INTRUST's capitalization will improve and that the company's CRE concentration will decline over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also incorporates ongoing stability in INTRUST's asset quality, profitability and liquidity. What Could Change the Rating Up INTRUST's baa1 BCA could be upgraded if the company's capitalization markedly improves, which Moody's believes is unlikely to occur over the next 12-18 months. A reduction in the CRE concentration could also be positive for the BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade. What Could Change the Rating Down INTRUST's ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to rebuild its capitalization, following the extraordinary dividend payment in 2019. A ratings downgrade could also occur if Moody's believes that INTRUST's risk appetite has increased, for example because of above peer average loan growth, or a further noticeable increase in its CRE concentration. INTRUST Financial Corporation is a Wichita-based bank holding company with $5.4 billion in assets as for 30 September 2019. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 