Moody's affirms INTRUST's ratings, maintains stable outlook

New York, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the ratings
and assessments of INTRUST Financial Corporation and its bank subsidiary,
INTRUST Bank, N.A. (collectively referred to as INTRUST).
INTRUST Bank, N.A. has a baa1 standalone Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA), deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1,
an issuer rating of Baa2, Counterparty Risk Ratings of Baa1/Prime-2,
and Counterparty Risk Assessments of A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr).
INTRUST Financial Corporation has a long-term issuer rating of
Baa2. The outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: INTRUST Bank, N.A.
.Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at baa1
.Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed at
baa1
.Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed
at A3(cr)
.Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment,
affirmed at Prime-2(cr)
.Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed
at Baa1
.Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed
at Prime-2
.Long-term Deposit Rating, affirmed at A2,
STA
.Short-term Deposit Rating, affirmed at Prime-1
.Issuer Rating, affirmed at Baa2, STA
..Issuer: INTRUST Financial Corporation
.Issuer Rating, affirmed at Baa2, STA
Outlook:
..Issuer: INTRUST Bank, N.A.
.Outlook, maintained stable
..Issuer: INTRUST Financial Corporation
Outlook, maintained stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of INTRUST's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's
unchanged assessment of the company's standalone BCA, which
incorporate the benefits to creditors from its strong liquidity profile,
supported by its good core deposit funding base and high levels of liquid
assets, as well as its stable profitability. The BCA also
takes into consideration INTRUST's weak capitalization relative
to similarly rated US banks and the risks stemming from growth in the
company's commercial real estate (CRE) concentration in recent years.
INTRUST's strong liquidity profile is supported by the company's
leading deposit market share in its home market of Wichita, Kansas.
INTRUST's market share in the Wichita area, which accounts
for over 80% of the company's total deposits, was nearly
22% as of 30 June 2019. The stability of INTRUST's presence
in the community and its emphasis on being the local bank help insulate
its deposit base, to some degree, from competitive forces.
The company's core deposits more than fully fund its loan portfolio,
at 129% as of 30 September 2019, which results in a very
low reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding, with
limited refinancing risk.
The company's healthy and stable profitability is another credit
strength that supports the baa1 BCA. INTRUST's non-interest
income, which equaled about 28% of net revenue in the first
three quarters of 2019, is higher than most similarly sized US banks.
This provides the company with a good revenue source beyond net interest
income, making its profits less sensitive to the compression of
net interest margins in the current low interest rate environment.
INTRUST's profitability has also benefitted from low loan loss provisions
and, prior to 2019, exemption from federal taxes given its
status as an S-corporation. Following the company's
conversion to a C-corporation on 1 January 2019, it will
begin to pay federal taxes. Nonetheless, Moody's expects
INTRUST's net income to remain solid because of its revenue mix
and continued low loan loss provisions.
INTRUST's primary credit challenge is its weak capitalization.
As of 30 September 2019, the company's tangible common equity
/ risk-weighted assets ratio was 7.8%, well
below the median for similarly rated US banks. However, following
INTRUST's large, one-time shareholder payout in conjunction
with its conversion to a C-corporation, management has suspended
shareholder payouts over the next several years for the purpose of rebuilding
the capital ratios. Today's affirmation of INTRUST's
baa1 BCA incorporates Moody's expectation that the company's
capital ratios will gradually improve to above historic levels.
In recent years, INTRUST has faced challenges in growing quality
commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, the company's historical
focus, which has led to growth in CRE loans largely through participation
in syndicated loans. As of 30 September 2019, INTRUST's
CRE loans accounted for approximately 3x tangible common equity,
which is among the highest CRE concentration of rated US banks.
The growth in INTRUST's CRE concentration was heightened by the
recent decline in the company's capital levels. Moody's
expects INTRUST's CRE concentration to decline from current levels
as the growth in capital outpaces additional growth in the CRE portfolio.
Regarding governance, Moody's believes that INTRUST's
family ownership (over 50% by the Chandler family) and management,
which is in its fourth generation, contributes positively to the
stability of the franchise because the company is not aggressive in seeking
business growth. The company shows an appropriate risk management
framework commensurate with its risk appetite.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that INTRUST's
capitalization will improve and that the company's CRE concentration
will decline over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also
incorporates ongoing stability in INTRUST's asset quality,
profitability and liquidity.
What Could Change the Rating Up
INTRUST's baa1 BCA could be upgraded if the company's capitalization
markedly improves, which Moody's believes is unlikely to occur
over the next 12-18 months. A reduction in the CRE concentration
could also be positive for the BCA. A higher BCA would likely lead
to a ratings upgrade.
What Could Change the Rating Down
INTRUST's ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to rebuild
its capitalization, following the extraordinary dividend payment
in 2019. A ratings downgrade could also occur if Moody's
believes that INTRUST's risk appetite has increased, for example
because of above peer average loan growth, or a further noticeable
increase in its CRE concentration.
INTRUST Financial Corporation is a Wichita-based bank holding company
with $5.4 billion in assets as for 30 September 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
