Moody's affirms IQVIA's Ba2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of IQVIA Inc. including the Ba2 Corporate Family Rating and Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also affirmed the Ba1 senior secured credit facility ratings and the Ba3 unsecured notes ratings. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-1, and the outlook remains stable.

The rating affirmation reflects strong operating performance in FY2021, as well as healthy growth in new business bookings and the company's backlog. These business tailwinds are partially offset by Moody's expectation that the company will continue to pursue a moderately aggressive financial policy, with shareholder friendly activities and acquisitions taking priority over deleveraging. To that end, the company has publicly announced its plan to deploy $2 to $3 billion annually towards share repurchase and M&A over the next few years.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: IQVIA Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: IQVIA RDS Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IQVIA Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: IQVIA RDS Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

IQVIA's Ba2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's considerable size, scale, and strong market positions as both a pharmaceutical contract research organization (CRO) and pharmaceutical data and analytics provider. The ratings are also supported by the company's good operating cash flow and very good liquidity. Market dynamics within IQVIA's CRO and data providing businesses are stable which in Moody's view, will be contributing to relatively low earnings volatility and predictable free cash flow over the next few years.

Despite Moody's expectation that IQVIA will generate healthy earnings over the intermediate-term, Moody's believes debt/EBITDA will generally be maintained between 4.5 times and 5 times. To that end, the company has publicly announced its plan to deploy $2 to $3 billion annually towards share repurchase and M&A over the next few years. IQVIA's ratings are constrained by its moderately aggressive financial policies as Moody's believes that free cash flow, in addition to funds raised from incremental debt, will continue to be prioritized for share repurchases and acquisitions.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that IQVIA will maintain very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Cash and other investments at December 31, 2021 exceeded $1.3 billion. Moody's expects IQVIA to generate free cash flow of around $1.7 billion in FY2022. Liquidity is also supported by a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility that expires in 2026; Moody's expects the company will have periodic draws primarily for M&A. The revolver and term loans contain financial maintenance covenants including a maximum secured net leverage test of 4.0 times, and a minimum interest coverage test of 3.5 times. Moody's expect that the company will maintain very good cushion over the next 12-18 months.

Social and governance considerations are material to IQVIA's rating. Social risk considerations relate to pharmaceutical drug pricing, which could have both positive and negative effects for IQVIA. Drug pricing pressure in the US may spur the need for IQVIA's customers to invest more heavily in R&D, which would be a benefit. However, potential legislation to curb pharmaceutical drug price inflation could also have a negative impact for IQVIA if pharma customers look to trim expenses or reduce the scope of existing projects. Additionally, large mergers could result in customer consolidation/pricing pressure. Governance considerations include IQVIA's history of debt-funded share buybacks. Moody's believes the company will maintain leverage at 4.5x to 5.0x over time, due to debt-funded shareholder friendly activities and M&A, more than offsetting organic earnings growth.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IQVIA will grow earnings in the high-single digits over the next 12 to 18 months and that debt/EBITDA will generally be maintained between 4.5 and 5.0 times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade IQVIA's ratings if it believes debt to EBITDA will be sustained above 5.5x. Significant debt-funded acquisitions or share repurchases could also result in a downgrade.

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Moody's expects the company to maintain debt to EBITDA below 4.5x times, while demonstrating consistent revenue growth and favorable profit margins.

IQVIA is a leading global provider of outsourced contract research and contract sales services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. The company is also a leading provider of sales and other market intelligence primarily to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Reported revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $13.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Weinstein

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

