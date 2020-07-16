Moody's affirms IRI's ratings, changes outlook to stable

Approximately $1.7 billion in rated securities affected

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed IRI Holdings, Inc.'s (IRI) ratings, including the B3 Corporate Family Rating, and changed outlook to stable from negative.

The change in outlook to stable from negative and affirmation of the B3 CFR reflect IRI's meaningful improvements in liquidity, an expectation for positive cash flow and continued organic growth in the mid-to-high single digits over the next 12-18 months. An increase in demand for the company's products during the coronavirus outbreak will drive incremental business growth in the remainder of 2020. The company's plans to issue approximately $80 million of incremental first lien secured debt to be used for general corporate or acquisition purposes does not impact the stable outlook.

Moody's took the following actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: IRI Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IRI Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

IRI Holdings, Inc.'s B3 CFR continues to reflect the company's high albeit improving leverage, weak interest coverage, modest profitability margin and intense industry competition. The governance risks Moody's considers in IRI's credit profile include an aggressive financial strategy stemming from the private equity ownership that is supportive of operating with high leverage over an extended period of time. The ratings are supported by a blue chip customer base in the consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail and consumer health sectors, a sticky, contracted revenue base supported by long term contracts with customers, entrenched position in a duopolistic market measurement segment that benefits from formidable barriers to entry, solid track record of EBITDA growth.

Moody's expects earnings growth will lead to further deleveraging, with Debt/EBITDA approaching 10x (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12-18 months, down from exceptionally high leverage of 12x as of LTM 3/2020 and 13x at the end of 2019. Moody's adjusts EBITDA to expense capitalized development costs.

IRI's liquidity is adequate based on Moody's expectation that IRI will generate positive free cash flow in the $40-$50 million range in the coming year and a $105 million cash balance with full revolver availability as of June 19, 2020. Moody's expects that after a period of heavy reliance on its $80 million revolver in 2019 to fund investments, revolver drawings will be minimal and capital investments will moderate to under $45 million over the coming year. Scheduled annual amortization under the $1.21 billion first lien term loan is $12.1 million. There are no funded debt maturities until November 2025 when the first lien term loan comes due. The company is subject to a 7.45 times springing first-lien leverage covenant, applicable only when at least 35% ($28 million) of the revolver is utilized. Given an expectation for minimal borrowings under the revolver and the generous allowances for credit agreement EBITDA calculations, Moody's expects IRI will be able to comfortably meet its compliance ratio requirement over the next four quarters.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We believe the consumer measurement and data analytics sector has less exposure than many others and the impact of the outbreak is mixed in this sector. More specifically, the disruptions to consumer spending patterns and supply chain caused by the coronavirus are creating a greater demand for IRI's surveys, consulting projects, data feeds and panel solutions. At the same time, a small portion of IRI's revenue is generated only when the physical stores are open. This revenue is forgone during the temporary store closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for improving earnings over the next 12 to 18 months, adequate liquidity and continued delevering through earnings growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue fails to grow, liquidity deteriorates or profitability weakens such that Moody's expected debt-to-EBITDA fails to improve to below 11x (Moody's adjusted) over the next twelve to eighteen months, or if free cash flow deteriorates toward breakeven.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates significant top-line growth and is able to sustain Debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) below 7x, and free cash flow as a percentage of debt in the mid-single-digits.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, IRI Holdings, Inc. provides market measurement data and related services to consumer packaged goods and health care manufacturers in the US and internationally. The company has been privately-held by Vestar Capital since November 2018. IRI reported revenue of approximately $1.3 billion for the latest twelve months ending March 31, 2020.

