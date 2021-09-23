Moody's affirms ISA's Baa2 rating; withdraws BCA

New York, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating of Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA). At the same time, Moody´s has withdrawn the company´s baseline credit assessment (bca) of baa2, because it is no longer classified as Government-Related Issuers (GRI). The outlook on the rating remains stable.

Affirmation:

..Issuer: Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

This rating action follows Ecopetrol S.A. (Ecopetrol, Baa3 negative) acquisition of the 51.4% controlling stake in ISA from the Government of Colombia (GOC, Baa2 negative). As a result, Moody's no longer rates ISA under the Government-Related Issuers Methodology as Moody's does not normally designate subsidiaries of a GRI as also being GRIs. The removal of the GRI status has no rating implications on ISA and its Issuer Rating has been affirmed accordingly. Moody's will continue to consider any benefits from indirect GOC ownership, as well as support from Ecopetrol as a strategic shareholder on a qualitative basis.

ISA's Baa2 issuer rating affirmation considers that the company´s standalone credit quality remains unchanged, which is supported by its position as one of the largest transmission companies in Latin America with its diversified operations through its subsidiaries located primarily in Colombia (Government of Colombia, Baa2 negative), Brazil (Government of Brazil, Ba2 stable), Chile (Government of Chile, A1 negative) and Peru (Government of Peru, Baa1 stable) with exposure to different regulatory regimes. The business diversification also considers its participation in toll roads and fiber optics businesses. Furthermore, the issuer rating captures ISA's modest leverage, as reflected in a 3-year average FFO to Net Debt ratio of about 20% as of June 2021, which is expected to gradually improve following the execution of its substantial capital investment program through 2023.

In spite of the change in control and the relatively lower credit quality of the new controlling shareholder, the rating incorporates continuity of ISA's long-term business strategy and corporate governance structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of that the company will prudently manage its capital investment program and dividends distribution such that interest coverage and FFO/net debt remain above 4.5x and 20%, respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on ISA's rating could derive from continued diversification or higher representation of operations in higher rated countries carrying commensurate leverage profiles. A positive rating action would require clear evidence of deleveraging such that prospective interest coverage and FFO/net debt exceed 6.0x and 30%, respectively, on a sustainable basis.

Downgrade rating pressure could derive from Moody's perception of higher risk in ISA's business portfolio, such as the deterioration in the credit quality of the sovereign ratings of the countries in which ISA holds substantial operations or a perception of lower support from their regulatory regimes. Deterioration in the credit quality of the shareholder coupled with the relaxation of ISA's governance standards or more aggressive financial policy and dividend distributions could all exert negative pressure on ISA's ratings. Negative rating pressure could also result from a more aggressive capital spending plan, or if the company faces significant delays or cost overruns that significantly postpone or dent the recovery of its key credit metrics. Quantitatively, ISA's rating could be downgraded should its FFO/net debt decrease below 15%, interest coverage ratio falls below 3.0x or retained cash flow/net debt falls below 4%.

Headquartered in Medellin, Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA) is an operating holding company with businesses in the electricity transmission, toll roads, telecommunications, and systems management sectors. The company is headquartered in Colombia and holds direct and indirect ownership stakes in a portfolio of subsidiaries located in Colombia, Brazil, Chile and Peru.

Ecopetrol, 88.5% owned by the government of Colombia, is the largest integrated oil and gas company in the country. The company has three business segments, namely exploration and production, refining activities and transportation and logistics. Its gross production averaged close to 640 mboed in 2020, and total assets amounted to $40 billion at June 30, 2021.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Aneliza Crnugelj

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Cristiane Spercel

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

