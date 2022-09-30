Moody's affirms IVC Acquisition Midco Ltd's B3 CFR; changes outlook to stable from positive

London, September 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Bristol-based veterinary services group IVC Acquisition Midco Ltd (IVCE or the company). The rating agency has also affirmed the exisitng B3 backed senior secured instrument ratings on IVC Acquisition Ltd's first lien term loan tranches and first lien revolving credit facility (RCF). Concurrently, Moody's has changed the outlook on all entities to stable from positive.

While IVCE has started to consolidate its largest acquisition to date in November 2021 (VetStrategy – VS – of Canada), VS has a ring-fenced capital structure and Moody's assessment of IVCE's credit profile continues to reflect its standalone quality.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

"Today's outlook change to stable from positive mainly reflects the deterioration in IVCE's credit metrics because of slowing organic growth, margin pressure and continued acquisitions at high multiples" says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for IVCE.

At the end of June 2022, the rating agency estimates that Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA for IVCE was over 10x and up to a turn lower including the annualisation of acquired EBITDA while leverage had been trending lower during the pandemic and approaching levels required for a B2 (around 6.5x).

IVCE's balance sheet debt has increased by over Â£1.3 billion since the end of the fiscal year to 30 September 2021 (fiscal 2021) but Moody's estimates that EBITDA before exceptionals has only grown by around Â£40 million in the period because of a combination of (i) slowing like-for-like revenue growth whose current run rate is around 6%, down from double digits last year, (ii) inflationary pressures on the company's cost base, particularly materials and labour costs as the usage of overtime and locums has increased, and (iii) investments in group functions as the group's scale continues to increase at a fast pace and to support growth initiatives.

IVCE is generally cash generative and had healthy free cash flow (FCF) during the pandemic, enhanced by government support and a shift in the timing of its interest payments. This has however unwound as expected while the company is currently facing large working capital outflows (nearly Â£200 million in the last 12 months), some related to timing and others to acquisitions. As a result, FCF will be negative in fiscal 2022. Moody's expects that these effects will resolve over time and IVCE has a business which fundamentally should not consume working capital. However, issues related to acquisitions could arise again and lead to some FCF volatility. FCF will turn back to slightly positive next year and there is upside from working capital but Moody's forecasts that EBITDA growth will be absorbed by higher interest payments.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS AFFIRMATION

IVCE's B3 CFR is weakly positioned. However, its credit quality remains supported by Moody's expectation that the company will continue to grow its revenue and EBITDA organically. The rating agency forecasts slower growth than the current run rate but with a good degree of resilience to a deteriorating macro-economic environment because Moody's believes that there is low elasticity in demand and price in the veterinary services market. In addition, pet ownership has increased markedly since the onset of the pandemic. The company also has good geographic diversity, even if the UK continues to be its most profitable market and represents around two thirds of EBITDA.

Moody's assumes lower availability of funding going forward and therefore a slowdown in the pace of acquisitions which will benefit deleveraging although the rating agency expects that IVCE's adjusted leverage will remain very elevated. Much lower inflation from fiscal 2024 could lead to higher EBITDA growth again and FCF generation increasing toward Â£50 million.

Moody's views IVCE's liquidity as adequate, which supports its B3 CFR. The rating agency estimates that IVCE standalone had over Â£200 million of cash and Â£272 million RCF availability at the end of June, with ample covenant headroom. IVCE also has the flexibility to slow down M&A and reduce associated outflows.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance is a key factor in IVCE's credit profile. The company has a long track record of temporarily increasing leverage through debt add-ons and the elevated pace of its acquisitions. This makes the robustness of business controls paramount. Acquisition and integration processes appear well-established but larger deals and those in newer countries may present more risks. For example, IVCE would still be exposed to the weaker credit profile of VS if it had to provide it with financial support, even if VS is not part of IVCE's credit group.

Social risks pertaining to human capital are more acute in the current macro-economic environment, in particular shortages of vets and nurses, leading to higher personnel costs through increased use of overtime and locums or increased wage inflation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

IVCE's rating could be upgraded should (1) the company record solid like-for-like revenue and EBITDA growth along with a successful track record of acquisitions' integration and synergy realisation, (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA approach 6.5x sustainably, (3) IVCE generate and maintain positive FCF generation with Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt sustained toward 5%.

IVCE's ratings could be under downward pressure if (1) organic revenue and EBITDA growth softened toward zero, or (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA failed to reduce sustainably toward 8.5x or (3) Moody's adjusted EBITA/interest expense reduced to below 1.0x, or (4) FCF turned negative for a prolonged period of time and liquidity weakened.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: IVC Acquisition Ltd

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: IVC Acquisition Midco Ltd

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IVC Acquisition Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: IVC Acquisition Midco Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered near Bristol, UK, IVCE is the largest veterinary services group in Europe, with presence in 19 countries. At the end of June 2022, Moody's estimates that the IVCE credit group comprised over 2,000 sites and generated around Â£2.1 billion of revenue and Â£0.4 billion of EBITDA before exceptional items. Financial investor EQT has ultimate control over the company which also has Nestlé S.A. (Aa3 stable), financial sponsors Silver Lake and Berkshire Partners as well as other institutional investors as significant minority investors.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

