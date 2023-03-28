Moody's affirms Iberdrola's Baa1 ratings; stable outlook

Paris, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating and (P)Baa1 senior unsecured medium-term notes (MTN) program rating of Iberdrola S.A. (Iberdrola or "the group"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Baa1/(P)Baa1 senior unsecured debt and senior unsecured MTN ratings of financing subsidiaries Iberdrola International B.V., Iberdrola Finance Ireland Limited, Iberdrola Financiacion, S.A.U., and Iberdrola Finanzas, S.A.U.. Moody's has also affirmed Iberdrola International B.V.'s backed Baa3 junior subordinated debt (Hybrids) rating, and Iberdrola Finanzas, S.A.U.'s backed Baa3 junior subordinated debt (Hybrids) and program ratings.

Moody's also affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating of Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power Limited (Scottish Power) and its subsidiaries ScottishPower Energy Management Limited, ScottishPower Energy Retail Ltd and ScottishPower Renewables (WODS) Limited.

Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) short term ratings of Iberdrola, Iberdrola International B.V. and Scottish Power UK plc.

The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION AND STABLE OUTLOOK FOR IBERDROLA

Today's rating action reflects Iberdrola's continued strong financial strength, as exemplified by FFO/net debt above 20% in 2021 and 2022, and the group's consistent strategic direction, as reflected in its 2023-25 business plan, which places renewed emphasis on the networks and renewables, and targets a rise in EBITDA to between EUR16.5-17 billion by 2025. In particular, the plan foresees (1) an investment program of EUR47 billion over the three year period, including the acquisition of PNM Resources, Inc. (PNMR, Baa3 stable), of which 57% would be spent on networks, and 38% on renewables; (2) targeted asset rotations and partnerships of EUR7.5 billion; (3) a consistent shareholder remuneration structure, including a dividend payout of 65-75%, with a rising dividend floor from EUR0.46 per share in 2023-24 to EUR0.5 per share in 2025; and (4) a commitment to financial strength.

Overall, Moody's expects Iberdrola's business risk profile will continue to develop favorably over the plan period, notwithstanding some increase in execution risks. The rating agency further anticipates continued geographic diversification, with a likely decline in the contribution from Spain to about 31% by 2025, from 35% in 2022, with the share of EBITDA contributed by networks and contracted and regulated generation maintained at about three quarters of group EBITDA.

On the downside, the plan implies some risks in Moody's view because: (1) the large scale of the investment could present operational challenges. The plan includes about EUR8 billion in offshore wind, which is relatively risky to build, although Moody's notes that the execution risk is moderated by the regulated nature of investment in networks, and the group's successful track record of delivery of offshore wind projects, including Wikinger, East Anglia 1 and West of Duddon Sands, to date; and (2) the long-term nature of the group's investments and the large size of individual projects can delay the pace at which additional cash flow is generated, as reflected in the EUR12 billion of capital-in-progress at the end of 2022; (3) the group increasingly relies on asset rotations and partnerships to help finance its growth ambitions, which could increase cash flow leakage with minorities shareholders, and the share of external debt held at its joint ventures.

Moody's estimates that the group will be free cash flow negative throughout the plan period. Including the EUR9 billion acquisition of PNMR assumed to occur in mid-year 2023, Iberdrola's net debt is likely to rise sharply in 2023, before increasing more slowly towards the end of the plan period. Iberdrola should nevertheless, in Moody's view, be able to grow earnings sufficiently quickly to sustain a financial profile aligned with a Baa1 rating.

The Baa3 rating on the Hybrids reflects their terms and position in the capital structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Iberdrola's capital investment plan and dividend policy will support financial metrics consistent with guidance for a Baa1 rating, including FFO/net debt in the upper teens, and retained cash flow (adjusted for the annual share buyback) (RCF)/net debt in the low-teens in percentage terms.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION AND STABLE OUTLOOK FOR SCOTTISH POWER

The affirmation of the ratings of Scottish Power and its subsidiaries follows that of Iberdrola, its 100% parent. The ratings of Scottish Power and its subsidiaries continue to be aligned with those of Iberdrola, reflecting (1) Scottish Power's stand-alone credit profile, based on its position as a vertically-integrated utility in the UK, whose operations include regulated networks, renewables and supply, with a solid financial profile; and (2) some uplift to reflect its core position within Iberdrola's growth and diversification strategy and its close integration within the larger group, as evidenced by a centralised cash management system through Iberdrola group treasury, and Iberdrola's ability to determine the debt structure of subsidiaries and move cash around the group.

The stable outlook reflects that of Iberdrola.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Iberdrola's ratings could be upgraded if the company makes progress in its strategy and investments while reducing leverage. A sustainable and solid financial profile, including FFO/net debt sustainably above 20%, and retained cash flow (adjusted for the annual share buyback) (RCF)/net debt at least in the mid-teens in percentage terms, would support an upgrade to A3.

Negative pressure would develop on Iberdrola's ratings if (1) its financial profile were to weaken whether because of a downturn in the company's operating/regulatory environment and performance, or because cashflow generation was not to keep pace with debt-funded investment, such that FFO/net debt and RCF/net debt appeared likely to fall persistently below guidance for the current rating, which includes FFO/net debt in the upper teens and RCF (adjusted for the annual share buyback)/net debt in the low teens in percentage terms; or (2) credit-negative changes occur in Iberdrola's corporate structure, such as further substantial increases in minority shareholdings, which could prompt a tightening of guidance, or if subordination were to increase and weaken the position of parent company senior unsecured creditors.

Scottish Power's rating could be upgraded following an upgrade to Iberdrola's ratings if Scottish Power were to at least maintain its own credit quality. Scottish Power's rating could be downgraded following a downgrade to Iberdrola's ratings or Scottish Power's own financial profile were to weaken.

The ratings of companies in the Iberdrola and Scottish Power groups are currently aligned, but differences could emerge depending on the credit strength of individual entities, their integration within the Iberdrola group and the degree to which they may be insulated through regulation, or other means, from potentially weaker credit elements within the broader group.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Iberdrola S.A., Iberdrola Finance Ireland Limited, Iberdrola Financiacion, S.A.U., Iberdrola Finanzas, S.A.U., Iberdrola International B.V., Scottish Power Limited, Scottish Power UK plc, ScottishPower Renewables (WODS) Limited, ScottishPower Energy Management Limited and ScottishPower Energy Retail Ltd was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75129. The principal methodology used in rating SP Distribution plc, SP Manweb plc and SP Transmission plc was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Madrid, Spain, Iberdrola S.A., is one of the world's leading energy providers. It reported group EBITDA of approximately EUR13.2 billion in 2022.

Headquartered in Glasgow, the UK, Scottish Power Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Iberdrola S.A., is one of the leading energy companies in the UK. Moody's estimates the company got group revenue of approximately GBP8.4 billion in 2022.

