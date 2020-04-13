Moody's affirms Inalum's Baa2 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Singapore, April 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Indonesia Asahan Aluminium
(Persero) (P.T.) (Inalum)'s Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2
ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. At the same
time, Moody's has changed the ratings outlook to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Inalum's Baa2 issuer rating reflects the application of Moody's rating
methodology for government-related issuers — published in
February 2020 — that combines: (1) its ba2 baseline credit
assessment (BCA); and (2) a three-notch uplift based on Moody's
expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support for the company
from the government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need.
"The negative outlook reflects the weaker than expected operating
performance of some of Inalum's subsidiaries, mainly on account
of margin contraction amid softer commodity prices, and slower than
expected capacity and downstream expansion," says Nidhi Dhruv,
a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
Moody's expects Inalum's weaker financial performance,
coupled with the proposed debt-funded acquisition of a 20%-25%
stake in Vale Indonesia, will drive debt levels to around $6.5
billion, and gross adjusted leverage to 8.0x-8.5x
in 2020 from 6.2x in 2019.
However, the interest on the additional debt can be serviced out
of dividends upstreamed from its 65%-owned coal subsidiary,
PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk, which Moody's expects will account
for over 90% of dividends at the Inalum level. Inalum's
other subsidiaries, both also 65%-owned, PT
Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk (ANTAM) and PT Timah (Persero) Tbk,
are relatively small and financially weaker.
"Inalum's ba2 BCA continues to benefit from the company's diversified
mining portfolio across coal, gold, nickel, tin,
copper and aluminium, as well as its low cost, globally competitive
operations," adds Dhruv, also Moody's Lead Analyst for
Inalum.
Inalum's rating also incorporates its 51.2% ownership
(beneficial equity limited to 41.2%) of PT Freeport Indonesia
(PTFI), which operates the world's second largest copper mine and
largest gold mine at Grasberg. The development of the underground
mine at Grasberg is progressing as per plan, although Moody's
expects PTFI to contribute material dividends only in 2022-2023.
Inalum's liquidity is weak, and its cash sources will not
be sufficient to meet capex requirements across the group, and debt
maturities of $1.0 billion at the holding company over the
next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, refinancing risk
is low given the company's government ownership and access to the
bank and bond markets. As such, Moody's expects Inalum
to refinance in a timely manner.
Inalum is the government-appointed holding company for mining state-owned
entities. It is responsible for managing the country's mineral
reserves and developing Indonesia's downstream industry. The government
also appoints board-level staff at Inalum and plays a key role
in Inalum's budget planning, investments and financing decisions.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Inalum's ratings reflect elevated environmental risk, as the
company's mining and aluminum smelting activities require government approval
and licenses. Bukit Asam, the largest contributor of dividends
to Inalum, is exposed to carbon transition risks as countries seek
to reduce their reliance on coal power.
However, this risk is somewhat mitigated as 60% of its revenue
is generated through domestic sales in Indonesia, a region with
growing energy needs.
The Inalum group also faces moderate social risks relating to its mining
activities, including health and safety risk, and interactions
with local communities.
Inalum has low governance risk. The Government of Indonesia --
through the Ministry of State Owned Enterprises -- owns 100%
of the company, and also appoints the board of commissioners and
directors. Inalum's 65%-owned subsidiaries,
Bukit Asam, ANTAM and Timah are listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Inalum's elevated leverage and weak
liquidity, which in turn reflects the weaker credit profiles of
its operating subsidiaries amid a softer commodity price environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook. Nevertheless,
the outlook could return to stable if (1) free cash flow generation at
its operating subsidiaries exceeds Moody's expectations, leading
to higher dividends paid to Inalum, material debt reduction and
solid interest coverage; and (2) the company demonstrates sustained
improvements in its credit profile and maintains financial discipline
as it pursues growth.
An upgrade of the sovereign rating will not automatically result in an
upgrade of Inalum's ratings.
Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include
dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries/interest exceeding
1.0x on a sustained basis, and the group deleveraging towards
consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA of 6.0x.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Indonesia's sovereign
rating is downgraded; (2) Inalum's operations experience disruptions,
leading to lower production volumes and earnings than Moody's currently
expects; (3) industry fundamentals deteriorate, leading to
a decline in earnings and cash dividends received from its operating subsidiaries;
(4) there are delays in executing the company's deleveraging through
earnings growth; or (5) Inalum begins paying material dividends before
the company deleverages significantly or engages in large debt-funded
acquisitions.
Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for a downgrade
include dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries/interest
falling below 1.0x.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Mining published in September
2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (P.T.) (Inalum) was
established in 1976 and is Indonesia's only producer of aluminium ingot.
Inalum is also a miner and processor of coal, gold, tin,
nickel, and bauxite, with its operations also including aluminum
smelting and production.
In 2017, Inalum was appointed by the Government of Indonesia as
the holding company for the state's mining assets, and the government
transferred its equity interests in PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (65%),
PT Bukit Asam Tbk (65%), PT Timah Tbk (65%) and PT
Freeport Indonesia (9.36%) to Inalum.
Inalum is 100% owned by the Government of Indonesia through the
Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises.
Nidhi Dhruv, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077