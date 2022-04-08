Moody's affirms Inalum's Baa2 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (P.T.)'s (Inalum) Baa2 issuer rating and the Baa2 ratings on the company's senior unsecured notes. The outlook on the rating remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the stronger performance of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) (Baa3 stable) and commencement of dividends from PTFI, which contributes to substantially lower leverage at the consolidated level. We expect PTFI to displace Bukit Asam as the highest dividend contributor to Inalum from 2023," says Nidhi Dhruv, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 issuer rating combines (1) Inalum's ba1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); and (2) a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support for the company from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need. Moody's has raised Inalum's BCA to ba1 from ba2.

Inalum is the government-appointed holding company for mining state-owned entities. It is responsible for managing the country's mineral reserves and developing Indonesia's downstream industry. The government also appoints board-level staff at Inalum and plays a key role in the company's budget planning, investments and financing decisions.

Inalum's ba1 BCA continues to benefit from a diversified mining portfolio across coal, gold, nickel, tin, copper and aluminium, as well as its low-cost, globally competitive operations. Inalum's rating also considers its 51.2% ownership (beneficial equity limited to 41.2%) of PTFI, which operates the world's second-largest copper mine and largest gold mine at Grasberg.

PTFI has successfully transitioned to underground mining since 2021, and the production ramp up so far has been in line with the company's expectations. Inalum has also started receiving dividends from PTFI since 2021. In the current year, PTFI paid an interim dividend of $850 million, with Inalum receiving $162 million of the amount. PTFI's dividend contribution will increase to over 65% of total dividends that Inalum receives. This compares to 54% contribution to dividends in 2021.

The operating and financial performance of Inalum's subsidiaries, P.T. Timah Tbk, P.T. Aneka Tambang Tbk, and P.T. Bukit Asam Tbk have also improved, and likely to be sustained over the next 1-2 years.

"Although there are ongoing delays in Inalum's plans for capacity and downstream expansion in coal, nickel and bauxite, the company's expanded export license for bauxite ore and the availability of a domestic market for nickel ore have mitigated the associated near-term risks," says Dhruv, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Inalum.

Moody's expects Inalum's debt levels to remain at around $7.0 billion-$7.2 billion through 2024, although its financial leverage will decline to below 4.0x on the back of additional dividends from PTFI, buoyant commodity prices and stable volumes.

The Government of Indonesia is considering a reorganization of Inalum by establishing a new wholly owned entity, MIND ID. All of Inalum's debt and assets, including investments in the operating subsidiaries will be transferred to MIND ID, while Inalum will be an operating company for downstream aluminum operations under MIND ID. The reorganization is expected to be completed by year-end.

"A potential reorganization of the group under MIND ID, and any associated changes to the structure and inter-dependencies between operating companies, could add to the group's complexity. We will consider these factors when details become available," adds Dhruv.

Inalum has excellent liquidity. Cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 billion, together with expected cash flows from operations ($160 million) and dividends from subsidiaries and PTFI ($700 million), will be sufficient to meet Inalum's capital expenditure contribution to PTFI and maintenance capex. Inalum has no major debt maturities over the next 12 months.

Moody's expects Inalum to also initiate dividend payments to the Government of Indonesia on the back of dividend receipts from PTFI, while maintaining its financial metrics and liquidity position in line with the rating level.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Inalum will manage its financial and liquidity profile such that it can service interest as well as cash contribution requirements for its downstream capacities and joint ventures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited upward pressure on the rating, given the execution risks from substantial expansion and downstream projects for Inalum's subsidiaries and PTFI, which lead to regulatory overhang. Upward rating pressure would also require the credit quality of the key dividend contributors, PTFI and Bukit Asam, to strengthen.

In conjunction with the qualitative factors, specific indicators that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include (1) dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries/interest exceeding 1.5x, (2) consolidated adjusted debt/EBITDA below 3.0x, and (3) (CFO-dividend)/debt over 40% on a sustained basis.

An upgrade of the sovereign rating will not automatically result in an upgrade of Inalum's ratings.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Indonesia's sovereign rating is downgraded; (2) Inalum's operations experience disruptions, leading to lower production volumes and earnings than Moody's currently expects; (3) industry fundamentals deteriorate, leading to a decline in earnings and cash dividends received from its operating subsidiaries and PTFI; (3) delays in growth or downstream projects of its subsidiaries or PTFI that lead to regulatory concerns; or (4) Inalum begins paying material dividends or makes large debt-funded acquisitions that increase its absolute debt meaningfully.

Specific indicators that Moody's would consider for a downgrade include (1) dividend cash flow received from operating subsidiaries and PTFI/interest falling below 1.0x, (2) consolidated adjusted debt/ EBITDA exceeding 5.0x, or (3) (CFO-dividend)/debt below 35% on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1292752, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Persero) (P.T.) (Inalum) was established in 1976 and is Indonesia's only producer of aluminium ingot. Inalum, through its subsidiaries and associates, is a miner of coal, gold, copper, tin, nickel and bauxite, with operations in downstream aluminium smelting and production, ferronickel production, and gold and tin refining.

Inalum has been appointed by the Government of Indonesia as the holding company for the state's mining operators and owns 65%-66% stakes in P.T. Aneka Tambang Tbk, P.T. Bukit Asam Tbk and P.T. Timah Tbk. It also has 51.2% beneficial ownership of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI), which includes the Government of Papua's 10% stake. However, Inalum's economic interest will be around 19% through 31 December 2022, and 41.2% thereafter.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nidhi Dhruv, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ian Lewis

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

