Moody's affirms Indiabulls' B3 ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited's (Indiabulls) corporate family rating and foreign-currency senior secured ratings.

Moody's has also affirmed Indiabulls' foreign and local currency senior secured MTN program (P)B3 ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Indiabulls' ratings to stable from negative, to reflect a stabilization in access to funding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation is driven by Indiabulls' strong capital, comfortable liquidity, declining profitability and weak asset quality.

Capital is the key credit strength, with a tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio of 18.3% as of fiscal year-end 2021. This ratio will remain at these levels over the next 12-18 months, driven by a declining balance sheet.

The company's high holdings of liquid assets, at 11% of assets as of December 2021, is also a credit strength. While the share of liquid assets on the balance sheet has been reducing over the last two years, it remains higher than other large Indian finance companies.

Conversely, there are downside risks to asset quality. Even after significant write-offs over the last three years, its exposure to corporate loans, which are the key source of asset quality stress, remains high. With the overall loan book shrinking, the proportion of corporate loans has been increasing.

Profitability has declined, with return on assets of 1.4% for the 9 months ending December 2021 compared to 2.1% in the year ending March 2020. A combination of higher credit costs and lower revenue yields caused this decline. Credit costs will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months, and impact profitability.

Access to funding remains challenging compared with other large Indian finance companies although it is improving. The decline in balance sheet has slowed as the company has been able to roll over a greater proportion of bank loans. It has also been able issue bonds in the domestic market over the last 6 months.

Moody's continues to make a negative adjustment for corporate governance, driven by quality of disclosures and past track record of related-party type of transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (a) there is an improvement in access to funding such that its cost of funding becomes comparable to other large India finance companies, and (b) the share of corporate loans significantly reduces.

The ratings could be downgraded if (a) asset quality deteriorates, and/or (b) there is a significant reduction in high quality liquid assets as a proportion of balance sheet.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Head quartered in New Delhi, Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited reported total assets of INR 823 billion as of 31 December 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited

....Long-term Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)B3

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed B3

