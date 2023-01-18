Moody's affirms Indiana State University's, IN's A1 issuer and student fee bond ratings, downgrades housing and dining system revenue bonds to A2; outlook is stable

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Indiana State University's A1 issuer and student fee revenue bond ratings and downgraded housing and dining system revenue bonds to A2 from A1. Total debt outstanding was $227.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A1 issuer ratings on Indiana State University and its student fee bonds is based on the university's importance as a public provider of higher education in southwestern Indiana, reflected by its historically strong operating and capital support from the State of Indiana (Aaa stable). The university's total cash and investments of $242 million in fiscal 2022 will continue to provide credit support, with 242 monthly days cash on hand, which exceeds the A-rated peer median of 191. However, the university is confronting material enrollment drops and a price sensitive student population resulting in declining student-generated revenues. Management is developing a plan to reduce operating expenses and has historically demonstrated a willingness to do so. However, operating performance is likely to remain thin for the next several years as expense reductions take effect.

The affirmation of the A1 on the student fee bonds reflects the issuer rating, broadness of the pledge, and debt service reimbursement from the state.

The downgrade of the housing and dining system revenue bonds to A2 reflects weakening debt service coverage from housing and dining system revenues, driven by enrollment declines, leading to use of reserves to cover debt service. The declining enrollment reflects demographic and societal trends, an ESG consideration, and is a key driver of this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued strong state appropriations support and ISU's willingness and ability to adjust scale of operations to align with enrollment. It also incorporates Moody's expectations of active management of the housing & dining system and continued use of available funds as necessary for debt service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant improvement in strategic position reflected in enrollment stability and sustained net tuition revenue growth

- Material and sustained strengthening of university-wide operating performance - Notable increase in wealth and liquidity - For housing and dining system bonds, sustained increase in system revenues and/or material increase in pledged available funds

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reductions in state appropriations and operational support

- Inability to right size operations to generate sound ongoing debt service coverage - Significant decline in liquidity - For housing and dining system bonds, deterioration of debt service coverage or narrowing of pledged revenue

LEGAL SECURITY

ISU's student fee revenue bonds are payable from and secured by a pledge of and first lien on student fees, including all academic fees and tuition, excluding certain mandatory fees. The bonds carry a gross student fee covenant of no less than 2.0x annual debt service for student fee bonds. At 2022 fiscal year end the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) was 6.35x. Although not pledged, ISU receives an annual fee replacement appropriation from the State of Indiana to cover debt service on over 85% of its student fee bonds. All student fee bonds are issued on parity. There is no debt service reserve fund requirement.

ISU's housing and dining system revenue bonds are secured by a first lien on the net income of the Housing and Dining System, and a broader available funds pledge, excluding mandatory student fees and state appropriated funds. All housing and dining system revenue bonds are issued on parity. Annual debt service coverage (DSCR) for fiscal 2022 was 0.88x, inclusive of $4.0 million of federal pandemic relief funding. Features of the indenture include a sum sufficient rate maintenance covenant.

PROFILE

Indiana State University, founded in 1870, is a comprehensive public university with its main campus in Terre Haute, Indiana approximately 90 minutes west of Indianapolis. For fiscal 2022, the university had total operating revenues of about $224 million and enrolled 7,312 full-time equivalent students (FTE) as of fall 2022. Reflecting the University's regionally focused student market, 81% of first year students were Indiana state residents.

