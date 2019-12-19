Moody's affirms Indigo's B2 CFR; outlook remains positive

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Indigo Natural Resources LLC's (Indigo) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B2, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD, and its senior unsecured notes rating at B3. The outlook remains positive. "The recent debt reduction by Indigo supports its positive outlook despite a weak outlook for natural gas prices," said Jonathan Teitel, Moody's Analyst. "But the company needs to grow its production further to make it more resilient to weak gas prices as its hedges roll off." Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Indigo Natural Resources LLC ....Outlook, Remains Positive Affirmations: ..Issuer: Indigo Natural Resources LLC .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD .... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2 ....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B3 (LGD5) RATINGS RATIONALE The positive outlook considers substantial debt reduction with proceeds from Indigo's sale of its interest in its midstream joint venture. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for continued solid execution on development plans into 2021 while maintaining adequate liquidity amid a highly challenging environment for natural gas producers. The lower debt and interest expense drive further meaningful improvement in leverage, interest coverage, and retained cash flow to debt. However, positive momentum is constrained by the likelihood that strong supply of natural gas and correspondingly weak prices could prevail for an extended period, posing challenges to sustaining a higher rating beyond the company's hedge protection. Indigo's B2 CFR reflects the constraints of its natural gas focus, basin concentration, and large amount of proved undeveloped reserves. The company's exposure to weak natural gas prices is offset by reduced debt, strong retained cash flow to debt, a solid hedge book, and the management team's operating track record. Credit metrics improve from debt reduction following the asset sale and will remain strong into 2021 as Indigo executes on its development program and grows production. Indigo garners critical cash flow support from forward sale agreements and hedges, but the ability to enter into new hedges at similar prices is hindered by weak natural gas prices. Indigo's production benefits from relative proximity to Henry Hub, which drives low basis differentials. Indigo increased its minimum volume commitments on the midstream system through 2022 as part of the sale, but these are likely to only result in small deficiency fees. Indigo's private equity ownership is among governance considerations incorporated into Moody's analysis, although the company to date has followed relatively conservative financial policies. Moody's anticipates that Indigo will maintain adequate liquidity through 2020. Indigo's RBL revolver due 2023 has $800 million of elected commitments on a $900 million borrowing base. Moody's expects Indigo will redraw its revolver in 2020 to fund capital outspend in the early part of the year and a sizable distribution for tax payment to LLC owners relating to gains on the midstream asset sale. Upon closing of the midstream asset sale to DTE Energy Company, Indigo received $855 million. Indigo used proceeds to fully repay its revolver and to redeem its senior notes due 2024. Indigo expects to receive $240 million of additional asset sale proceeds in the second half of 2020 upon completion of the LEAP midstream system and release of funds from escrow. The company also expects to fully redeem its preferred equity in late 2020 using most of these additional proceeds. Indigo's $650 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 are rated B3, one notch below the CFR, reflecting effective subordination to the company's $800 million RBL revolver due 2023. Moody's views the B3 rating as more appropriate than the rating suggested by Moody's loss given default based on the company's positive credit momentum, low financial leverage and correspondingly strong asset coverage for its rating level. However, if these favorable attributes were to reverse or there is an increase in the size of the revolver, the B3 rating of the notes could be downgraded to reflect effective subordination to a greater amount of potential secured debt. The weak price environment for natural gas poses a challenge for an upgrade in the near term. However, in addition to a more supportive pricing environment, prospective factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent positive free cash flow generation while growing both production and reserves; retained cash flow to debt sustained above 30%; and a leveraged full cycle ratio above 1.5x. Factors that could lead to a downgrade include declining production volumes; higher leverage or retained cash flow to debt below 15%; deterioration of liquidity; or negative free cash flow that is not reduced, leading to a significant rise in debt. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Indigo, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a privately-owned independent exploration and production company focused on natural gas production in North Louisiana, particularly in the Haynesville/Bossier Shales. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 