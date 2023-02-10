Moody's affirms Indonesia Eximbank's Baa2 ratings with a stable outlook; upgrades BCA to b2

Singapore, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia's (Indonesia Eximbank) long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings of Baa2.

Moody's has also affirmed Indonesia Eximbank's (P)Baa2 long-term senior unsecured and (P)P-2 short-term foreign currency medium-term note program ratings, as well as the bank's long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings of Baa2.

At the same time, Moody's has upgraded Indonesia Eximbank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to b2 from b3.

The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Indonesia Eximbank's Baa2 long-term issuer ratings considers its b2 BCA and 6 notches of government support uplift to reflect Moody's assessment that the bank will receive extraordinary support from the Government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) in times of need.

The upgrade of Indonesia Eximbank's BCA to b2 from b3 considers the bank's very strong capitalization which will support moderate loan growth and its stabilizing, albeit very weak, asset quality and profitability.

The bank's capitalization, as measured by tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets, was strong at 35% as of 30 September 2022. The bank's capitalization is supported by regular infusions from the government. Further, its loan book has contracted since 2019 because the bank has tightened underwriting standards. Moody's expects the bank's capitalization to remain high with moderate loan growth over the next 12 to 18 months.

The bank's return on assets has been largely stable at 0.1%-0.4% over the past 3 years, after it recorded an IDR4.7 billion loss in 2019. Moody's expects the bank's profitability to be stable, albeit at a weak level over the next 12 to 18 months because of modest net interest margins and stabilizing provisioning expenses.

Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to remain weak over the next 12-18 months, due to its high stock of restructured loans and large single-party concentration in weak corporates. The bank's loans at risk, which include non-performing loans, special mention loans and performing restructured loans, were high at 61% of gross loans as of 30 September 2022.

Indonesia Eximbank maintains a limited liquidity buffer, with cash holdings covering 46% of debt maturing in the 12 months from 30 September 2022. While the bank remains susceptible to external market conditions because of its reliance on wholesale funding, refinancing risks are somewhat mitigated by its quasi-sovereign status.

Moody's assumes a very high level of government support in Indonesia Eximbank's ratings because of its quasi-sovereign status, reflected by its establishment under the Act of the Republic of Indonesia No. 2 2009. The Act specifies (1) the government's sole ownership and full control over the bank; (2) the bank's policy role as the country's export credit agency; and (3) the capital support from the government if the bank's capital falls below a specified threshold.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Indonesia Eximbank's ratings are on par with the sovereign rating. Given the stable outlook on the sovereign rating, an upgrade of the bank's ratings is unlikely. The bank's BCA could be upgraded if there is a sustained improvement in its asset quality and profitability.

A downgrade of Indonesia Eximbank's ratings is unlikely because of the stable outlook on the sovereign rating. The bank's BCA could be downgraded if its capital weakens without an indication of a further capital infusion from the government. A sharp deterioration in its asset quality will also weaken the BCA.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia (Indonesia Eximbank) is headquartered in Jakarta, and reported total assets of IDR85.9 trillion ($5.7 billion) as of 30 September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Zeng

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Alka Anbarasu

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

