Moody's affirms Indosat's Baa3 rating following merger with H3i; outlook stable

Singapore, January 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating of Indosat Tbk. (P.T.) (lndosat Ooredoo).

The rating outlook remains stable.

The rating action follows Indosat Ooredoo's merger with PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia (H3i), which became effective on 4 January 2022. Indosat Ooredoo, as the surviving entity, will be renamed PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (MergeCo).

"The more competitive MergeCo will benefit from larger scale, improved market position, increase in spectrum holdings and telecommunication networks, which in turn will enhance its network quality and coverage," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and lead analyst on Indosat Ooredoo.

"At the same time, the merger introduces integration and execution risks, as well as uncertainties over future financial policies of the MergeCo," adds Cheong.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 issuer rating also incorporates a degree of implicit support from its major shareholders Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. (A2 stable) and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH) (A2 stable), who will indirectly own 32.8% in the MergeCo and jointly control the company.

Legal linkages will reduce, including cross-default debt provisions between Indosat Ooredoo and Ooredoo falling away with the merger. However, Moody's believes that Ooerdoo and CKHH will remain supportive shareholders, as demonstrated by their representation on MergeCo's management and board, and their locked-in shareholdings for the next five years. Reputational risk also exists for the shareholders since MergeCo will incorporate both the Ooredoo and Hutchison brand names. Moody's also considers MergedCo an important and strategic investment for Ooredoo and CKHH, given Indonesia's large and growing market and expectations that the MergeCo will become a regular dividend contributor once synergies are realized.

With combined revenues of IDR44 trillion for the past 12 months ending 30 September 2021, the MergeCo will solidify its market position as the second-largest telecom company in Indonesia. However, Moody's estimates the MergeCo's 28% market share -- based on a combined subscriber base of around 106 million subscribers -- will likely decline over the next 12 months given the loss in common customers between the two telco brands.

Moody's estimates MergeCo's pro forma debt/EBITDA leverage will be around 2.6x as of 30 September 2021, which is high for its Baa3 rating. As such, the Baa3 rating is premised on management realizing $300 million-$400 million of annual cost synergies over the next 3-5 years as planned, which will support steady deleveraging towards 2.0x. Any deviation from this expectation will result in material rating pressure.

In addition, the pace of deleveraging would also rely on MergeCo's financial policies, including risk tolerance, capital allocation, dividend payout targets, all of which are yet uncertain at this point.

Moody's notes that the merger will create cost-saving opportunities and synergies, including the optimization of duplicate infrastructure, rationalization of sales and distribution channels, among others. Even so, any material margin improvements will likely fructify only from 2024 given the integration costs in 2022-23, associated with the merger.

The company also expects to reduce duplicate site rollouts which should support more efficient capital deployment. Nevertheless, Moody's expects capex intensity to remain high at 35%-40% of revenue in 2022-23.

Indosat Ooredoo's Baa3 issuer rating continues to reflect its established market position and Moody's expectation for moderate growth in the Indonesian cellular market given increasing demand for 4G data services and smartphone penetration.

At the same time, Indosat's credit profile is constrained by its moderate financial profile and large investments in 4G amid a competitive operating environment.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered governance risk around concentrated ownership and a dominance of non-independent commissioners and directors on the MergeCo's boards. The risk is partially tempered by Ooredoo's track record of prudent financial discipline and balanced dividend policies. Moody's also views the presence of two strong shareholders to serve as a check-and-balance on the company.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the MergeCo will successfully execute on its expected synergies and improve its credit profile, while solidifying its market position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward rating momentum is limited, given the company's small scale compared with its global peers' and the competitive operating environment. However, positive rating momentum may build up over time if the MergeCo's financial profile improves consistently, such that its (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA remains below 2.0x on a consistent basis, and (2) retained cash flow/adjusted debt remains above 35%-40% on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company encounters difficulties in integrating the two companies or if the merger results in a less conservative financial policy. An increase in debt levels due to increased capital spending or shareholder returns could also result in a rating downgrade.

The rating could also be downgraded if Indosat Ooredoo's credit profile deteriorates materially due to intense competition or adverse regulatory changes, a reduced market share, diminishing profit margins, or weaker operating cash flow.

Metrics indicative of a downgrade include its (1) adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained above 2.5x; or (2) retained cash flow/adjusted debt remaining below 30%-35% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Telecommunications Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Indosat Tbk. (P.T.) is an integrated telecommunications network and services provider in Indonesia. The company is the second-largest cellular operator in the country in terms of revenue and active subscribers. It also provides multi-media, data communications, and internet services.

