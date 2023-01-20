Moody's affirms IndusInd's ratings

Singapore, January 20, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed IndusInd Bank Limited's (IndusInd) Ba1 long-term (LT) foreign and local currency bank deposits, issuer and counterparty risk ratings, its ba2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and adjusted BCA, the Not Prime (NP) short-term (ST) foreign and local currency bank deposits, issuer and counterparty risk ratings and the (P)Ba1 senior unsecured medium term note program rating. Moody's has also affirmed IndusInd's Ba1(cr) and NP(cr) LT and ST counterparty risk assessments respectively. The ratings outlook on the LT bank deposits and LT issuer rating remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation considers IndusInd's improving funding and liquidity which is helping strengthen its ba2 standalone credit profile or the BCA. The Ba1 rating is one notch above the ba2 BCA reflecting a moderate level of government support, in times of need.

Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects IndusInd's BCA could be upgraded to ba1 from ba2 if the improvements to its solvency and liquidity are sustained. However, a higher BCA will likely not lead to a rating upgrade because the government support uplift will reduce to zero notches from the current one, even as the assumed level of support is unchanged, because of the narrowing gap with the Government of India's Baa3 rating. Hence, the rating has been affirmed with a stable outlook.

The bank's funding profile has been improving over the last three years, with the share of retail deposits in overall funding increasing to 34% at the end of September 2022 compared to 20% at the end of March 2019. Moody's expects the bank's management to continue to focus on improving funding quality over the next 12-18 months.

IndusInd's liquidity has also improved, with the liquidity coverage ratio at the end of September 2022 being at 125% compared to 111% at end FY19. Moody's expects liquidity to remain stable at current level over the next 12-18 months.

Capital, with a core equity tier 1 capital ratio of 15.97% at the end of September 2022, is a key credit strength. Capital will remain high over the next 12-18 months, although some of it will get consumed because asset growth will outpace internal capital generation.

IndusInd's asset quality is weaker compared to other Moody's-rated Indian private sector banks, as seen in an average net non-performing loan (NPL) formation rate of 2.3% of gross loans over FY19-22. Moody's expects the NPL formation rate to improve going forward because asset quality stress in the bank's microfinance and vehicle loans has peaked.

An improvement in asset quality will support profitability through a gradual decline in credit costs. However, Moody's expects the bank's high level of treasury income, as seen over FY19-22, to decline and will impact profitability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's will upgrade IndusInd's BCA if (a) there is further material improvement in the funding quality driven by an increase in the share of retail deposits in total funding by more than 5 percentage points from the current level, and (b) there is an improvement in asset quality with net NPL formation rates coming down closer to 1% on a sustained basis.

IndusInd's ratings could be upgraded if the BCA increases by more than one notch or if there is an upgrade of the sovereign rating.

The bank's BCA can be downgraded if there is a material deterioration in its asset quality, as reflected in a sustained increase in net NPL formation rates to more than 2.5% of gross loans over a sustained period, which in turn leads to a lowering of profitability and capital. A downgrade of the BCA will lead to a downgrade of the bank's ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

IndusInd Bank Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and reported total assets of INR4.4 trillion as of 31 December 2022.

