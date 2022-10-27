Moody's affirms Industrial Bank's Baa2 deposit ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 long-term deposit ratings of Industrial Bank Co., Ltd.'s (Industrial Bank). Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of ba2.

The rating outlook remains stable.

A full list of attached ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Industrial Bank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's financial profile will likely remain stable over the next 12-18 months and the willingness and capacity of the Government of China (A1 stable) to support the bank will remain broadly unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Industrial Bank faces cyclical pressure on its asset quality, profitability and capitalization from China's slower economic growth, correction in the property market and business disruption from the lingering coronavirus pandemic. However, the risks are partially tempered by the bank's focus on clients in economically advanced regions with good credit profiles and the bank's stronger revenue generation capability than most other joint-stock commercial banks (JSCBs) through its integrated commercial banking and investment banking services. Industrial Bank's ba2 BCA reflects its stable asset quality, satisfactory capital position, sound profitability and liquidity.

Industrial Bank's expanding loan portfolio poses unseasoned asset risk. However, Moody's does not expect a significant deterioration in the bank's asset quality over the next 12-18 months because of its efforts in de-risking investment portfolio and high nonperforming loan (NPL) coverage ratio. The bank's investment in trust, asset management and wealth management products has declined from a peak of 34.2% of total assets in 2015 to 7.6% as of 30 June 2022, while its NPL coverage ratio remained solid at 251.3% as of 30 June 2022. Despite the bank's declining percentage of mortgage loans to gross loans to meet the regulatory cap on real estate loan exposures, Industrial Bank's mortgage portfolio is larger than most of its JSCB peers at 23% of total loans. That said, the NPL ratio of mortgage loans has been consistently lower than that of corporate loans.

Industrial Bank's profitability has improved since 2017, driven by rising pre-provisioning profitability, and remained stronger than that of most other JSCB peers. Despite narrowing net interest margins (NIM), the bank generated non-interest income from investment banking, bank card, agency fees and custodian services to deliver steady revenue growth.

Moody's expects Industrial Bank's profitability, measured as net income/tangible assets, to remain above 0.8% over the next 12-18 months. Despite the bank's declining asset yields and rising credit costs on loans amid slower economic growth, Moody's expects the profitability pressure to be partly tempered by the bank's diversified revenue structure and reduced credit costs related to non-loan assets, as well as lower funding costs in the banking system.

Moody's forecasts Industrial Bank's tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) will reduce slightly but remain around 9% over the next 12-18 months because the bank's RWA growth will likely outpace its internal capital generation capacity to support the economy. That said, the bank's internal capital generation capacity remains sound, with its return on average equity higher than that of most of its JSCB peers.

Moody's expects Industrial Bank's liquidity profile to remain stable over the next 12-18 months. The bank's reliance on market funding has decreased in recent years due to its growing deposit base and strict regulations on interbank businesses. The level will continue to moderate, although it remains higher than that of most rated JSCBs. The bank's unique cross-bank platform enhances the stability of its interbank funding from small banks. The bank has adequate liquid resources, which at 35.3% of tangible banking assets as of the end of June 2022, are sufficient to cover its market funds.

Industrial Bank's rating is based on China's Moderate+ Banking System Macro Profile. The bank's ba2 Adjusted BCA does not incorporate any affiliate support. Given China does not have an operational resolution regime, Moody's applies its basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Industrial Bank's debt securities.

Moody's assumes a very high level of support from the Chinese government for Industrial Bank in times of need given (1) the bank's national market share of 2%-3% of total assets in the system as of the end of June 2022; (2) the bank's position as a domestic systemically important bank given its size and wide connections with other banks through its unique cross-bank platform; (3) the government's stakes in the bank, including a 18.85% stake held by the largest shareholder, Finance Department of Fujian Province, as of the end of June 2022. As a result, Industrial Bank's deposit ratings, counterparty risk rating and counterparty risk assessment are uplifted by three notches to Baa2 and Baa2(cr), respectively.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Industrial Bank's deposit rating could arise if the Chinese government's capacity and willingness to support the bank strengthens or if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

Industrial Bank's BCA could experience upward pressure if credit conditions in China improve with sustainable economic growth, supported by less intensive credit growth. Moody's could also upgrade Industrial Bank's BCA if (1) its capital strengthens, with its CET1 ratio consistently above 10%; (2) asset quality remains resilient against structural adjustments in China's economy; (3) profitability remains resilient, with its net income/tangible assets above 1.0%; and (4) reliance on market funding decreases, with its adjusted market funds/tangible banking assets consistently below 25%.

Industrial Bank's deposit ratings could come under pressure if the Chinese government's capability or willingness to support the bank weakens or the bank's BCA is downgraded.

Industrial Bank's BCA could experience downward pressure if the bank's operating environment weakens significantly; for example, if China's economic growth moderates further or macro leverage rises, and thus, exerting pressure on the bank's asset quality.

Moody's could also downgrade Industrial Bank's BCA if (1) its asset quality deteriorates, with its ratio of impaired loans to gross loans above 4%; (2) profitability weakens, with its net income/tangible assets consistently below 0.6%; and/or (3) reliance on market funding increases, with its market funds/tangible banking assets above 40%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock commercial bank in China. Headquartered in Fuzhou, Fujian province, the bank reported total assets of RMB8.98 trillion as of 30 June 2022.

The local market analyst for these ratings is Yulia Wan, +86 (21) 2057-4017.

