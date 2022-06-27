Moody's affirms Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.'s A1 rating; stable outlook

DIFC - Dubai, June 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Industries Qatar Q.P.S.C.'s (IQ) A1 long-term issuer rating. Moody's also affirmed IQ's baa1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The outlook remains stable.

"Today's action reflects IQ's very strong financial and liquidity profile as a low cost producer which benefits from long-term feedstock agreements with QatarEnergy, IQ's majority shareholder," says Julien Haddad, a Vice President – Senior Analyst, and the lead analyst on IQ. "IQ's financial profile also incorporates a high degree of financial flexibility that can sustain a period of weaker operating conditions."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the strength of IQ's balance sheet, which the company has built over the years by maintaining a disciplined approach to capital spending. IQ's leverage and interest coverage metrics remained very strong throughout the cycle, even at times when petrochemical and fertilizer prices were low, as was the case during the outbreak of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Prices and margins have recovered in 2021 resulting in IQ strengthening further an already strong balance sheet. On a proportionately consolidated basis, IQ's EBITDA margin increased to 51% for fiscal year-end 2021 from 29.8% for fiscal year-end 2020, while debt to EBITDA decreased to 0.2x from 0.5x for the same period. Moody's expects these metrics to normalize during 2022 to levels around 40% and 0.3x respectively.

IQ falls under Moody's Government-Related Issuers Methodology (GRI) given the group's ownership structure and links to the Government of Qatar (Aa3 stable) through its various mandates. The group's A1 issuer rating combines a BCA of baa1 and a three-notch uplift, based on the assumption of high support from the government.

The BCA, which is a measure of stand-alone credit quality, is underpinned by (1) IQ's strong competitive position as a low-cost producer; (2) a very strong financial profile, with debt to EBITDA below 1.0x through the cycle; and (3) a high degree of integration and coordination between IQ and Qatar Petroleum (QatarEnergy, Aa3 stable), notably through board representation, shared management and QatarEnergy's control over key IQ group financial policies, as well as financial and investment decisions at the operating company level. Long-term feedstock agreements with QatarEnergy, which give IQ a high degree of resilience to various down cycles in the sector in which it operates, substantially mitigate IQ's exposure to hydrocarbon price risk. On the other hand, IQ's baa1 BCA is constrained by its scale and concentration risks with most of its assets located in one country.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Chemicals is among 11 identified sectors with elevated credit exposure to environmental risk. For IQ, these risks are mitigated by its good track record in environmental compliance and solid operational capabilities. The company has procedures in place to comply with regulations and monitor pollutants released into the air, water and soil during production.

In terms of governance, IQ has conservative financial policies, good governance practices, a successful track record of maintaining a disciplined financial strategy and risk management, strong balance sheet and solid liquidity management. This is balanced by the fact that QatarEnergy controls IQ's Board given its majority ownership of the company and hence has the potential to significantly affect the company's credit profile.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

IQ has a solid liquidity profile, with proportionately consolidated cash position of operating segments and the head office totaling QAR15.4 billion (of which majority is at the parent level) as of 31 December 2021 and IQ's share of operating cash flow in excess of QAR7.0 billion for the next 12 months. Moody's expects these sources to cover annual group capital spending of around QAR2.0 billion to QAR4.0 billion in the next 12 months and dividends in line with the historical payout ratio for the same period. The group currently has some very limited lease liabilities and no outstanding loans.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the rating of QatarEnergy and Qatar's sovereign rating, which reflects the strong credit links between QatarEnergy, the Qatari government and IQ.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the high support and very high dependence assumed in IQ's rating, an upgrade of the sovereign rating of the Government of Qatar could lead to an upgrade of IQ's rating. An upgrade of the BCA is unlikely given IQ's high asset concentration in Qatar.

Moody's could downgrade IQ's rating as a result of (1) a downgrade of Qatar's sovereign rating; (2) a downward revision in the assumption of high extraordinary support from the government of Qatar; (3) a reduction in QatarEnergy's shareholding in IQ to less than 50%; or (4) a weakening of IQ's BCA.

IQ's baa1 BCA could be lowered if (1) the group's business profile and competitive advantage weakens, such as a change in operating framework that leads to a significantly more expensive feedstock supply arrangement with QatarEnergy; or (2) IQ's financial metrics deteriorated significantly, such that its adjusted debt to EBITDA remained materially elevated above 1.5x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The methodologies used in these ratings were Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

COMPANY PROFILE

IQ was incorporated as a Qatari joint stock company in 2003 at the instruction of the emir of Qatar. IQ was established as a holding company of various industrial ventures led by QatarEnergy, in conjunction with a decision to provide opportunities for Qatari nationals to invest in Qatar's mature downstream industries.

IQ is 51% owned by QatarEnergy and acts as an industrial conglomerate tasked with the effective implementation of various government policies, as well as oversight and control of QatarEnergy's key mature downstream entities. IQ is principally active in petrochemicals through its 80% ownership in Qatar Petrochemical Company Limited Q.S.C. (QAPCO) and its 50% ownership in Qatar Fuel Additives Company Limited Q.P.S.C. (QAFAC), in fertilisers through its 100% ownership in Qatar Fertiliser Company (P.S.C.) (QAFCO), and in metals through its wholly-owned subsidiary Qatar Steel Company Q.P.S.C. All of IQ's main production facilities are located in the industrial city of Mesaieed, 40 kilometres south of the Qatari capital Doha.

For the 2021 financial year, IQ reported consolidated revenues of QAR14.2 billion and QAR18.7 billion on a proportionately consolidated basis.

