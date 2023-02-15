Moody's affirms Infosys' Baa1 rating; outlook stable

Singapore, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the Baa1 local currency issuer rating of Infosys Limited.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Infosys' position as one of the world's leading information technology (IT) solutions and services providers with globally diversified, cost-competitive operations that translate into its sustained, strong profitability and robust credit profile," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Infosys' good corporate governance practices, reflected in its extremely strong balance sheet, large liquidity and net cash position, support its Baa1 rating," adds Chaubal, who is also Moody's lead analyst for Infosys.

A vast majority of Infosys' workforce is based in India. As well, the company is exposed to changes in regulations and tax laws in India. Given this exposure, Infosys' rating is constrained at two notches above the rating of its country of domicile and incorporation, India (Baa3 stable), based on Moody's cross-sector methodology, Assessing the Impact of Sovereign Credit Quality on Other Ratings.

Globally diversified operations, a demonstrated track record in delivering strong operating results with industry leading profitability, large positive free cash flow generation and minimal reliance on the Indian banking system allow Infosys to be rated two-notches higher than the Indian sovereign. Moreover, the company's credit profile is strong for its Baa1 rating, given its long, successful and sustainable operational track record with gross debt/EBITDA below 0.3x and large free cash flow generation.

As a leading player in providing IT services, consulting and digital business solutions, Infosys caters to a wide spectrum of globally diversified customers across financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, communications and services, retail, packaged goods and logistics, life science, healthcare, insurance and technology industries. Like its peers, the company's continued investments in building capabilities and technology skills such as cloud, artificial intelligence, automation and analytics have strengthened its position in the global IT services and solutions industry.

Revenue growth prospects for IT companies could slow as corporates remain cautious with their discretionary IT budget allocations amid global uncertainties and fears of a looming recession. But digital transformation trends, along with corporates' focus on cost optimization and streamlining vendors, present an attractive opportunity for leading IT companies such as Infosys that have a wide product suite and capabilities to cater to increasingly complex businesses.

Moody's expects Infosys' revenues to climb by around 13% for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023 (fiscal 2023), but for growth to moderate to around 8% in fiscal 2024. Meanwhile, improving employee utilization from hiring in prior years and steadily declining attrition amid global uncertainties will likely arrest any further margin pressure, with its EBITA margin remaining around 24% over fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

While Moody's expects Infosys to return up to 85% of its free cash flow (cash flow from operations - capital spending) through shareholder distributions, such high returns can be accommodated within the credit profile of the company given its largely debt-free balance sheet and excellent liquidity position.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Infosys will maintain its robust business model and competitive market position compared with its global peers. The stable outlook also incorporates the agency's expectation that Infosys will preserve its large net cash/liquid investments position while maintaining an extremely solid balance sheet, underpinning its strong financial profile.

LIQUIDITY

Infosys has excellent liquidity. Its $3.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents (including current investments, quoted securities and deposits but excluding restricted cash), along with its steady cash flow from operations, will be more than sufficient to meet its modest capital spending and dividends/shareholder returns over the next 12-18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations provide credit benefits to Infosys. The company's diversified shareholding, long track record of execution, conservative financial policies, prudent capital allocation and excellent liquidity, while maintaining its market position are positive factors.

Infosys' exposure to environmental and social risk considerations remains neutral to low.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Infosys' rating will not be upgraded unless India's Baa3 sovereign rating is upgraded.

A downgrade of India's sovereign rating to Ba1 will lead to a downgrade of Infosys' rating.

Infosys' fundamental credit profile is strong for its Baa1 rating, indicating headroom to accommodate some weakening in its operating and financial metrics.

Downgrade pressure on the Baa1 rating could develop if Infosys undertakes large debt-funded acquisitions or increases returns to its shareholders, significantly undermining its credit profile; or if its operating performance significantly deteriorates.

Specific credit metrics indicative of a lower rating include negative free cash flow (after dividends, share repurchases, capital spending and acquisitions) on a sustained basis or a significant weakening in the company's balance-sheet liquidity.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Infosys Limited is one of the world's leading information technology, consulting, outsourcing and technology companies.

The company, which is headquartered in Bangalore, is listed on India's two leading stock exchanges, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, as well as the New York Stock Exchange. Its market capitalization was around $80 billion as of 14 February 2023. The company employs around 350,000 people across its global offices.

Infosys generated a revenue of $17.9 billion for the 12 months ended 31 December 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kaustubh Chaubal

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikash Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

