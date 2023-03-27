Moody's affirms Ingevity's Ba2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") of Ingevity Corporation ("Ingevity") at Ba2. Other ratings affirmed include the Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") at Ba2-PD and senior unsecured notes at Ba3. SGL-2 remains unchanged. The outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects the company's market leaderships in activated carbon products and pine chemicals, its strong profitability and consistent free cash flow generation. The rating also takes into account the company's relatively small business scale, challenging crude tall oil ("CTO") market dynamics, capital investments and potential acquisitions to ensure business growth given its maturing product portfolio.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Ingevity Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Ingevity Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Ingevity's earnings will be supported by the demand on its environmentally friendly pine-based chemicals, increasing automotive production, adoption of increasingly stringent auto vapor emissions standards, infrastructure spending and easing supply chain conditions. However, recessionary concerns and higher CTO costs pose challenges to the company's 2023 EBITDA target of $495 million to $515 million. Ingevity delivered strong earnings in 2022, as price increases and volume recovery in automotive, oilfield and agriculture chemical markets more than offset cost inflation. Ingevity's adjusted debt leverage was 3.3x at the end of 2022, up from 3.0x a year ago, due to additional drawdown on revolver for the acquisition of Ozark Materials, which will contribute to consolidated income in 2023.

Moody's expects management to exercise prudence when pursuing acquisitions or buying back shares. Management plans to reduce its net unadjusted leverage to 2.5x by the end of 2023, down from 2.9x at the end of 2022, as free cash flow will be available for debt repayment or business investments.

Business investments are critical to the company's long-term growth, as its fuel vapor emission capture technology becomes mature after several years of strong growth and the pine-based chemicals face the constraints of CTO feedstock. The competing demand for CTO as a biofuel and the finite global supply of CTO will result in higher input costs for pine chemicals. The company has been exploring alternative biobased feedstocks such as soybean and developing markets outside of traditional TOFA markets. Moody's expects additional investments, supply agreements and potential bolt-on acquisitions will be needed to uphold its production volumes and sales in the coming years. Activated carbon products also face increasing business competition and potential margin compression, as several competitors including BASF eye on this lucrative business and the penetration of electric vehicles at the expense of internal combustion engines. Nevertheless, the adoption of new fuel vapor emission standards in Europe and Asia provides visibility in demand for Ingevity's proprietary activated carbon products.

Ingevity has a good liquidity profile, which is supported by expected free cash flow, $170 million availability under its revolver and $77 million cash on hand as of December 31, 2022. Management expects at least $160 million free cash flow for 2023. Its $1 billion revolving credit facility (unrated), which had an outstanding balance of $828 million at the end of 2022, will be due in June 2027. The revolving credit facility has two financial covenants--a maximum total net leverage ratio covenant of 4.0x (up to 4.5x allowed after permitted acquisition) and a minimum interest coverage covenant of 3.0x. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance under its covenants.

Ingevity's stable outlook reflects its adequate leverage and financial buffer to weather against unfavorable market conditions and that management will exercise caution when buying back shares or pursuing acquisitions in the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating following a longer track record as a stand-alone entity that would demonstrate the company's commitment to the conservative financial policy. The company would need to increase its business scale and diversification, maintain its strong credit metrics, with debt/EBITDA below 3 times and RCF/Debt over 20%, for an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if the company's performance deteriorates or it undertakes a large debt-funded acquisition or shareholder-friendly actions. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if its EBITDA margin falls sustainably below 20%; or its debt/ EBITDA ratio rises above 3.5x and RCF/Debt declines to mid-teens.

ESG Considerations

Ingevity's Credit Impact Score (CIS-3) mainly reflects the company's exposure to environmental risks due to the energy and waste intensive production process, its vulnerability to the limited CTO supply from pulp and paper companies, as well as its risk exposure to health and safety, human capital. Such risks are mitigated by customer preference for sustainable pine-based chemicals and regulatory requirements to install gasoline vapor emission control equipment, which continue to drive Ingevity's sales and earnings. Almost 75% of the raw materials used in its production process were renewable in 2021. The company has maintained prudent financial policy.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in North Charleston, SC, Ingevity Corporation is a global manufacturer of pine-based chemicals (Performance Chemicals segment) used in pavement technologies, oilfield technologies and industrial specialties such as inks and adhesives and caprolactone based engineered polymers products (Advanced Polymer Technologies) used in plastics, coatings and adhesives. The company's high performance carbon materials (Performance Materials segment) are used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in fuel tanks, as well as applications for water, food, beverage and chemical purification. The company was spun off by WestRock Company in 2016. In 2022, the company generated $1.7 billion in revenues.

