Moody's affirms Inova Health System's (VA) Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and P-1 assigned to Inova Health System's (VA) outstanding debt. The rating outlook is stable. The action affects approximately $1.62 billion of debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirmation of the Aa2 reflects Inova's strong pre-covid operating platform, solid financial and demand recovery in the third quarter, management's deft response to the pandemic's challenges, and federal relief funding that will all drive strong full FY 2020 margins. Likewise, having fully repaid CMS funds (August 2020), the Aa2 anticipates the balance sheet will remain exceptionally strong supported by cash-flow that will be consistent with historic levels and proceeds from recent borrowings, including temporary draws on lines of credit. To that end, unrestricted cash and investments will provide ample cushion for debt, including a May 2021 put, and any unexpected disruptions to operations. Offsets to credit strengths include concerns that financial leverage, as measured by scope of operations, will remain higher than average, capital spending plans through 2021 will be elevated, and competition will continue to increase as the market further consolidates.
Affirmation of the P-1 commercial paper rating and VMIG 1 short term rating on the self-liquidity backed variable rate demand bonds (VRDB) are based on Inova's Aa2 and the adequacy of daily liquid investments to support unremarketed tenders and maturing commercial paper (CP) as well as management processes to ensure timely payment.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook is based on expectations that Inova will maintain strong operating cash flow margins driven by solid volume recovery and deft management of pandemic challenges. The outlook also assumes liquidity and debt metrics will be sustained at recent levels since CMS advances have been repaid. Post-pandemic we expect growth strategies will support the system's leading market position.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Greater geographic and cash flow diversity and enterprise growth
- Reduction of financial leverage as measured by enterprise scale
- Sustained cash flow margins
- Short-term: not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Prolonged decline in operating performance which represents a new lower level of operations
- Material reduction of liquidity
- Sizable increase in debt which results in a marked weakening of current leverage metrics
- Short-term: very material decline in liquidity or significant decline in overall credit quality
LEGAL SECURITY
All bonds and notes are parity unsecured obligations of the Obligated Group, under the Amended and Restated Master Trust Indenture, dated as of May 1, 2012. Obligated issuers include: Inova Health System Foundation, Inova Health Care Services, and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
PROFILE
Inova Health System (over $3.7 billion revenue in 2019) provides a comprehensive array of clinical, services at multiple access points across Northern Virginia, with a primary service area consisting of Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Arlington counties. The principal System facilities are the following five full-service hospital campuses: Inova Fairfax Hospital located in Falls Church, Virginia; Inova Fair Oaks Hospital located in Fairfax, Virginia; Inova Mount Vernon Hospital located in Alexandria, Virginia; Inova Alexandria Hospital located in the city of Alexandria, Virginia; and Inova Loudoun Hospital located in Leesburg, Virginia. The System also owns and operates numerous outpatient facilities located throughout Northern Virginia, including clinical, emergency department and rehabilitative service facilities, as well as assisted living and nursing facilities.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
