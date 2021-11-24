Moody's affirms Inovie's ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Inovie Group (Inovie or the company). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 rating of the €1.547 billion senior secured term loan B rating (including the proposed €775 million fungible add-on) and the B2 rating of the €175 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) all issued at the level of Inovie Group. The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the proposed €775 million add-on and €141 million cash on balance will be used to fund a €332 million distribution to the shareholders (repayment of quasi equity instruments), finance acquisitions for €463 million and repay drawing under the RCF.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the following interrelated drivers

- A shareholder friendly transaction which allows the company to distribute €332 million to its financial shareholders less than a year following the closing of the LBO after having generated around €200 million of free cash flow (YTD September 2021)

- A transaction which increases leverage to around 6.0x Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA pro forma for FY 2021 (including a "recurring" COVID activity only)

- The sound strategic rationale of the 2021 acquisitions which will allow Inovie to reinforce its market position in the South of France and enter new French regions of which overseas territories e.g. La Réunion

- The very strong year-to-date performance boosted by strong tailwinds from COVID testing activity with like for like sales increasing by 55% for YTD September 2021 period compared to last year and the successful implementation of the transformation plan (i.e. reduction of biologists' salaries and FTE) which allows the company to significantly increase the margin of its core (non-COVID) business

In 2021, Inovie secured nine acquisitions for a total cash outflow of around €600 million, a high amount in the context of Inovie's size and M&A history. The shareholders biologists which join Inovie's structure will continue to run the day to day activities of the operating entities. The current rating and outlook are based on the expectation of a smooth integration of the announced acquisitions.

2021 was a transformational year for Inovie as it implemented its transformation plan, announced a high amount of M&A and managed an unprecedented level of COVID activity. All these elements limit Moody's ability to track, within reported financials, the underlying performance of the company's core (non-COVID) business.

Beyond 2021, Moody's anticipates that the need for testing COVID-19 or other infectious diseases will likely remain but at levels -- in terms of volume and price -- which will probably be significantly lower than what the sector currently experiences. In France, tariff on COVID-19 PCR testing has decreased since the beginning of the year. However, the pandemic has highlighted the vital importance of testing for public health, certainly a positive for the sector in the medium-term.

Inovie's ratings are supported by (1) its size, market positioning and network density in the South regions of France, (2) the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests, (3) a good EBITDA margin level coupled with limited capex needs should translate into positive free cash flow going forward, and (4) a strong management team which holds a substantial ownership stake in the company.

The ratings are constrained by (1) the continuous tariff pressure in the sector limiting organic growth and margin expansion even if the triennial agreement provides some visibility, (2) the lack of geographic diversification outside of France and hence the very large exposure to one regulatory regime, (3) a high Moody's adjusted leverage and (4) risk of future debt funded acquisitions.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the operating environment will remain favorable for the next quarters as the additional volume from COVID tests will more than offset potential disruptions on core volume as long as the pandemic persists. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will successfully integrate the high amount of acquisitions secured in 2021 and adopt a measured approach when it comes to likely future bolt-on acquisitions in terms of size, pace and acquisition multiple and that funding will not translate into a Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA higher than 6.0x.

LIQUIDITY

Liquidity is good supported by (1) €161 million of cash on balance expected for the end of 2021 post proposed transaction, (2) full availability under the €175 million RCF post transaction, (3) expectation of positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months and (4) long dated maturities with the senior secured term loan B maturing in March 2028 and the RCF maturing in September 2027.

The debt structure includes a springing covenant (9.35x flat requirement on Senior Net Leverage), with ample headroom, tested only in case the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The environmental risk is considered low for the healthcare sector in general and Inovie in particular.

Moody's views social risks to be high for the healthcare industry given the highly regulated nature of the industry and the sensitivity to demographic and societal pressures, including access and affordability of healthcare services. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks for Inovie include any potential failure in internal control that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage and, as a result, could harm its credit profile. Inovie's financial policy is in line with that of similar private equity-owned issuers as illustrated by its high leverage. However, the ownership structure suggests a degree of stability in financial policies since a substantial share of capital is owned by management and other shareholder biologists. The rest is owned by Ardian and Co-investors which own the majority at the holding level. The senior management team is composed of Georges Ruiz, CEO, and a team of five other managers.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured term loan B (including the proposed fungible add-on) and the RCF are pari passu and rated B2 in line with the CFR. The instruments share the same security package and are guaranteed by a group of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's EBITDA. The security package consists of shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables.

There is €129 million of debt directly issued by operating entities. Moody's notes that there are typically limitations in the enforcement of French guarantees hence the rating agency treats the €129 million debt as structurally senior to the senior secured term loan B and the RCF. The small size of this debt in comparison to the overall debt quantum does not lead to a notching in Moody's LGD model.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could arise over time if (1) the Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves to 10% on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, exceeds 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt falls below 5% on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Perrine Bajolle

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Christian Hendker, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

