Moody's affirms Inovie's ratings; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, November 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Inovie Group (Inovie or the company).
Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B2 rating of the €1.547
billion senior secured term loan B rating (including the proposed €775
million fungible add-on) and the B2 rating of the €175 million
senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) all issued at the level
of Inovie Group. The outlook remains stable.
The proceeds from the proposed €775 million add-on and €141
million cash on balance will be used to fund a €332 million distribution
to the shareholders (repayment of quasi equity instruments), finance
acquisitions for €463 million and repay drawing under the RCF.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects the following interrelated drivers
- A shareholder friendly transaction which allows the company to
distribute €332 million to its financial shareholders less than a
year following the closing of the LBO after having generated around €200
million of free cash flow (YTD September 2021)
- A transaction which increases leverage to around 6.0x
Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA pro forma for FY 2021 (including
a "recurring" COVID activity only)
- The sound strategic rationale of the 2021 acquisitions which
will allow Inovie to reinforce its market position in the South of France
and enter new French regions of which overseas territories e.g.
La Réunion
- The very strong year-to-date performance boosted
by strong tailwinds from COVID testing activity with like for like sales
increasing by 55% for YTD September 2021 period compared to last
year and the successful implementation of the transformation plan (i.e.
reduction of biologists' salaries and FTE) which allows the company
to significantly increase the margin of its core (non-COVID) business
In 2021, Inovie secured nine acquisitions for a total cash outflow
of around €600 million, a high amount in the context of Inovie's
size and M&A history. The shareholders biologists which join
Inovie's structure will continue to run the day to day activities
of the operating entities. The current rating and outlook are based
on the expectation of a smooth integration of the announced acquisitions.
2021 was a transformational year for Inovie as it implemented its transformation
plan, announced a high amount of M&A and managed an unprecedented
level of COVID activity. All these elements limit Moody's
ability to track, within reported financials, the underlying
performance of the company's core (non-COVID) business.
Beyond 2021, Moody's anticipates that the need for testing COVID-19
or other infectious diseases will likely remain but at levels --
in terms of volume and price -- which will probably be significantly
lower than what the sector currently experiences. In France,
tariff on COVID-19 PCR testing has decreased since the beginning
of the year. However, the pandemic has highlighted the vital
importance of testing for public health, certainly a positive for
the sector in the medium-term.
Inovie's ratings are supported by (1) its size, market positioning
and network density in the South regions of France, (2) the defensive
nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical
laboratory tests, (3) a good EBITDA margin level coupled with limited
capex needs should translate into positive free cash flow going forward,
and (4) a strong management team which holds a substantial ownership stake
in the company.
The ratings are constrained by (1) the continuous tariff pressure in the
sector limiting organic growth and margin expansion even if the triennial
agreement provides some visibility, (2) the lack of geographic diversification
outside of France and hence the very large exposure to one regulatory
regime, (3) a high Moody's adjusted leverage and (4) risk of future
debt funded acquisitions.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the operating environment
will remain favorable for the next quarters as the additional volume from
COVID tests will more than offset potential disruptions on core volume
as long as the pandemic persists. The stable outlook also assumes
that the company will successfully integrate the high amount of acquisitions
secured in 2021 and adopt a measured approach when it comes to likely
future bolt-on acquisitions in terms of size, pace and acquisition
multiple and that funding will not translate into a Moody's adjusted
debt / EBITDA higher than 6.0x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is good supported by (1) €161 million of cash on balance
expected for the end of 2021 post proposed transaction, (2) full
availability under the €175 million RCF post transaction, (3)
expectation of positive free cash flow in the next 12-18 months
and (4) long dated maturities with the senior secured term loan B maturing
in March 2028 and the RCF maturing in September 2027.
The debt structure includes a springing covenant (9.35x flat requirement
on Senior Net Leverage), with ample headroom, tested only
in case the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The environmental risk is considered low for the healthcare sector in
general and Inovie in particular.
Moody's views social risks to be high for the healthcare industry given
the highly regulated nature of the industry and the sensitivity to demographic
and societal pressures, including access and affordability of healthcare
services. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
Governance risks for Inovie include any potential failure in internal
control that could result in a loss of accreditation or reputational damage
and, as a result, could harm its credit profile. Inovie's
financial policy is in line with that of similar private equity-owned
issuers as illustrated by its high leverage. However, the
ownership structure suggests a degree of stability in financial policies
since a substantial share of capital is owned by management and other
shareholder biologists. The rest is owned by Ardian and Co-investors
which own the majority at the holding level. The senior management
team is composed of Georges Ruiz, CEO, and a team of five
other managers.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The senior secured term loan B (including the proposed fungible add-on)
and the RCF are pari passu and rated B2 in line with the CFR. The
instruments share the same security package and are guaranteed by a group
of companies representing at least 80% of the consolidated group's
EBITDA. The security package consists of shares, bank accounts
and intragroup receivables.
There is €129 million of debt directly issued by operating entities.
Moody's notes that there are typically limitations in the enforcement
of French guarantees hence the rating agency treats the €129 million
debt as structurally senior to the senior secured term loan B and the
RCF. The small size of this debt in comparison to the overall debt
quantum does not lead to a notching in Moody's LGD model.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating pressure could arise over time if (1) the Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA falls below 5.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the
Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improves to 10% on a sustained
basis.
Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) leverage, as measured
by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, exceeds 6.0x on a
sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt falls below 5%
on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Perrine Bajolle
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
