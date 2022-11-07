Moody's affirms Inspired Education's B2 CFR; outlook changed to positive from stable

London, November 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Inspired Education Holdings Limited's ("Inspired") B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings of the €1,045 million senior secured term loan B due 2026 (split into two tranches) and the €155 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025, both issued by Inspired Finco Holdings Limited. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Inspired's B2 CFR and the outlook change to positive from stable reflects the group's strong financial performance in the fiscal year 2022, ended 31 August 2022, with its revenue growing at 25% compared to prior year – including the effect of acquisitions and at constant currency – and an organic EBITDA growth of over 25%. The high EBITDA growth was achieved through a combination of fee and student enrolment growth as well as the continued recovery in the group's ancillary services offering post the coronavirus pandemic. As such Inspired's leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA and based on fiscal year 2022 was 6.7x. Based on Moody's expectation of further organic EBITDA growth of at least 15% in fiscal year 2023, Inspired's leverage is forecasted to decrease towards 5.5x by August 2023.

The rating action further reflects Moody's expectation that Inspired's financial policy will remain moderate over the next 12-18 months, with limited re-leveraging from debt-funded acquisitions and maintain good liquidity. The group's liquidity will be supported by free cash flow generation that is expected to reach at least €50 million by 2024, following a low point due to substantial capital expenditure dedicated to growth projects planned in 2023.

Inspired's B2 CFR further reflects (1) its position as an established operator in the fragmented private-pay K-12 education market, with a geographically diversified portfolio of 83 schools in 22 countries; (2) the predictable and stable revenue streams with strong margins, robust demand and good revenue visibility; and (3) the barriers to entry through regulatory requirements, brand reputation and purpose-built real-estate in attractive locations.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Inspired's still elevated albeit decreasing financial leverage, with an expectation of periodical re-leveraging as a result of debt-funded M&A; (2) the group's risk exposure to changes in the political, legal and economic environment in emerging markets; (3) the historically modest free cash flow generation constrained by sizeable expenses related to its capacity expansion strategy; and (4) some governance risk related to the concentration of power around the founder and CEO.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Inspired's rating factors in certain governance considerations such as the group's ownership structure and a degree of key man risk and concentration of power around the founder and CEO. Inspired's financial policy has been more balanced recently, although has in the past proven to be tolerant of high financial leverage resulting from its predominantly debt-funded expansion strategy.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Inspired will continue to achieve strong organic revenue and EBITDA growth through both increased student numbers and tuition fees rising ahead of wage inflation. The outlook further assumes that the group will pursue growth and acquisitions in a prudent manner, particularly in light of higher financing costs, and as such operates at lower leverage levels, potentially raising additional equity to fund its expansion strategy and maintaining a good liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could occur if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA declines and is sustained below 6.0x, a track record of Free Cash Flow generation is established, resulting in a Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt ratio sustained above 5%, and liquidity remains good.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA increases above 7.0x on a sustainable basis, Free Cash Flow/Debt reduces towards zero or liquidity weakens. Any materially negative impact from a change in any of the group's schools' regulatory approval status could also pressure the ratings.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Inspired's liquidity profile to be good. At the end of August 2022, the group had around €194 million of cash on balance sheet, of which around €3 million was considered as restricted.The group's liquidity is further supported by its €155 million RCF due 2025, which was fully undrawn at the end of August 2022. The RCF is subject to a springing senior secured net leverage covenant, tested when drawn down for more than 40%. Moody's expects the group to retain sufficient headroom under the covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 instrument ratings assigned to the €1,045 million senior secured term loan B due 2026 and the €155 million senior secured RCF due 2025 are in line with the CFR and reflect the all-senior secured capital structure, besides some local debt of around €57 million. The security package provided to the first lien lenders is relatively weak and limited to a pledge over shares, bank accounts and intercompany receivables, as well as guarantees from operating companies (80% guarantor test) and a floating charge provided by English borrower. The documentation allows significant flexibility to the borrower for corporate actions including acquisitions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in the UK, the group was founded in 2013 by Nadim M Nsouli and has grown organically and through acquisitions to generate €715 million of revenue during the fiscal year 2022. Inspired operates 83 schools across 22 countries on five continents, with nearly 63,000 students, ranging from early learning schools to secondary schools.

Inspired is controlled by the CEO and founder, Mr Nsouli, with certain minority shareholders having economic interests in the group. The group's strategy for market penetration and expansion is based on acquisitions of well-established local brands and subsequent capacity expansions at those locations, either at their existing premises or through greenfield expansions.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Timo Fittig

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

