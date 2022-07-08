Moody's affirms Interchile's Baa1 rating

New York, July 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed today the Baa1 senior secured debt rating assigned to Interchile S.A. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Interchile S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Interchile S.A.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 rating considers the strong features and essentiality of the project assets that consist of key transmission lines (1,500 km) in Chile that connect power generation in the north of the country with the consumption areas in Santiago. The project also comprises an additional line connecting Lagunas and Encuentro, 9 sub-stations and more than 2,100 towers and it is fully operational.

The credit profile also takes into consideration the high predictability of cash flows during the project's fixed tariff period (20 initial years from COD) with fixed annual revenues (VATT), adjusted by inflation, that are not subject to volume risk. The rating factors in that after the 20 initial years revenues for the project will be reset at a regulated tariff or return on the investment value (VI). Although this adds some uncertainty on the project's long term revenues, we take comfort from the fact that the VI will be calculated by the regulator considering the cost of building a similar asset at that time with no risk of a change in technology because the calculation is based on the replacement value of the assets as if they were new but with the same physical and technical characteristics as the original, which mitigates the potential downside of the VI. In addition, the financing was structured to provide additional cushion in terms of the project's debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) after the reset because the DSCR increases at that time to over 1.50x from an average of 1.25x during the fixed tariff period, which means that the VI (and therefore revenues from the project) can be lowered -in average- by 33% from the base case to get to a break-even scenario.

The Baa1 rating also considers Chile's strong institutional framework despite increasing challenges and social demands in the country. Regulation for transmission has been in place for more than 15 years, with some recent changes that didn't result in material negative changes for the companies operating in the transmission industry and that were largely anticipated, broadly discussed, and gradually implemented.

The expertise and track record of the project's sponsor Interconexion Electrica S.A. E.S.P. (ISA, Baa2 stable) in operating transmission assets in other countries in Latin America is also an important consideration for the recommendation, particularly considering that the project will be self-operated. ISA is a strategic investor for the project that is also expanding its investments in other transmission assets in the region.

The Baa1 rating acknowledges a high initial leverage, with a target average DSCR at 1.25x during the fixed tariff period, that increases to an average of 1.35x during the reset period and back-loaded debt structure. The financing contemplates a 7-year interest only period, with principal payments starting only in year 8 and growing thereafter but more strongly after the 20-year fixed tariff period ends. Nevertheless, there is no refinancing risk for the notes given that debt will be fully amortized at the end of the financing period of 35 years.

The transaction also includes typical project finance features, including 6-month debt service reserve account, a one-month O&M reserve account; restrictions to business activities, a security package that benefits senior creditors with priority pledges over material assets, accounts and insurance, a distribution test subject to DSCR of 1.15x (backward and forward looking) and limitations on additional indebtedness.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Interchile's exposure to ESG attributes are overall considered as having a limited impact on the current rating, with greater potential for negative impact over time.

Interchile's exposure to physical climate risks is moderate and common for transmission companies whose networks are not underground and therefore more exposed to climate events that could damage the assets. The company's carbon transition exposure is low-neutral given it is a pure transmission company that does not own any generation assets.

The company's social risk is also moderate, reflecting moderate risks of adverse regulations due to social pressures or public concern over affordability issues on regulated tariffs that had recently manifested in Chile and that resulted for example in the recent temporary suspension of the electricity tariffs indexation.

Finally, Governance risk for Interchile is low/neutral as the company's financial profile is reflective of strong structural protections imbedded in the company's project financed structure that limits incurrence of additional debt and distributions.

Rating Outlook

The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation of sound operations and visible and stable cash flows derived from fixed, long term annual revenues that will provide a DSCR of 1.25x over the transaction's fixed tariff period through 2037.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the stable outlook and expected stability of revenues coupled with high initial debt levels and the back-loaded debt amortization profile, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the near term.

Downgrade pressure on the ratings could emerge if the operating performance of the assets or its cash flow generation capacity, either from higher-than-expected expenses or an unexpected adverse change in the regulatory framework for transmission companies, are below expectations such that the DSCR is consistently below 1.20x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Profile

Interchile S.A. is a Chilean transmission company that owns and operates a portfolio of transmission assets, comprising more than 1,500 kilometres of transmission lines. The company started operations in 2019 and its transmission assets are critical for Chile's decarbonization goal facilitating the transport of renewable energy produced in the north of the country to the largest cities and consumption centres. Interchile is 100% direct and indirectly owned by ISA.

