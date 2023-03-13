Moody's affirms Intercontinental Exchange's A3 rating following FTC's challenge to its Black Knight acquisition; outlook remains stable

New York, March 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s (ICE) A3 senior unsecured debt rating and its Prime-2 commercial paper rating. ICE's outlook remains stable.

The rating action followed the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) 9 March 2023 announcement[1] that it is acting to block ICE's acquisition of Black Knight, Inc. (Black Knight, Ba2, ratings under review).

Following the FTC's announcement, ICE and Black Knight announced[2] that they strongly disagree with and will vigorously oppose the FTC's challenge to the transaction, and they continue to expect to close in the second half of 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's said the FTC's attempt to block the acquisition is credit negative for ICE. There is increased uncertainty over whether or not the acquisition will be timely consummated according to its existing terms, a significant delay could have adverse funding cost implications for ICE, and should the FTC ultimately be successful in blocking the deal ICE would be forced into developing and executing an alternative strategy for its mortgage servicing activities and there is a possibility it could change its financial strategy. However, ICE's ratings were affirmed because of Moody's assessment that ICE will likely maintain a strong financial profile that is consistent with its existing level of creditworthiness, regardless of whether or not it is able to complete its planned Black Knight acquisition under the current terms.

Moody's said that the possible outcomes of the FTC's challenge to the acquisition are that either 1) the acquisition is completed under the current terms proposed by ICE and Black Knight, 2) the acquisition is significantly delayed or completed based on a change to the current terms, including via a forced divestment of some business activities, or 3) the acquisition doesn't occur. Moody's said there would be a varied mix of positive and negative credit implications associated with each scenario, but for each scenario on the whole, the net credit implications would likely not be sufficient to shift ICE's rating, under current circumstances.

Moody's said that should the acquisition be completed under the current terms proposed by ICE and Black Knight, ICE's credit negative increase in leverage would be balanced by the deepening of the firm's position in the mortgage servicing technology industry and the compelling diversification benefits that this transaction offers to ICE's bondholders.

On 7 March 2023, ICE and Black Knight announced an amendment to the acquisition agreement which entailed the divestiture of Black Knight's Empower loan origination system business. Under the revised terms of the agreement, Black Knight would be valued at $11.7 billion, about $1.4 billion less than the initial purchase price agreed upon in May 2022 when the acquisition was first announced. Moody's said that the agreement to sell the Empower loan origination system business is credit negative because it will result in a greater debt component in ICE's purchase price, should the Black Knight acquisition complete. Moody's said that under the initial acquisition agreement, ICE had intended to fund 80% of the deal with cash on hand and new debt, with the balance funded in common stock. Under the revised agreement, the mix has shifted further towards cash on hand and debt at around 91% of the new $11.7 billion valuation, with the balance in stock. Although the purchase price has declined by $1.4 billion following the planned divestment of the Empower loan origination system business, the mix shift favors shareholders over bondholders.

Moody's said that in May 2022, ICE priced six tranches of senior unsecured notes totaling $8 billion with $2.7 billion used to refinance existing debt at the time, and around $4.9 billion earmarked to help fund the Black Knight acquisition. The $4.9 billion in notes carry a special mandatory redemption clause for repayment should the acquisition not close by 4 November 2023. Accordingly, said Moody's, should the acquisition be delayed beyond this date, ICE would likely have to repay the notes and face a higher cost of funding at the time of the eventual close, given that interest rates have sharply risen since the deal was first announced. Moody's said that an offsetting factor is that ICE would generate incremental cash flow during the extended period to the close, providing it with the ability to more quickly deleverage post-acquisition.

Moody's said that should the acquisition not occur, ICE's debt leverage profile would improve, given that it would not be using debt for the terminated acquisition. However, ICE would be forced into a strategic re-think because its existing strategy to inorganically grow its mortgage technology segment would not benefit from the anticipated diversification benefits into mortgage servicing activities, and would remain concentrated in origination revenues, which have slowed since early 2022. A strategic re-think could have uncertain credit consequences that could be negative, including another significant debt-funded acquisition and increased shareholder distributions. ICE could owe a $725 million termination fee to Black Knight under certain circumstances, but such a payment would not significantly affect its financial profile.

Moody's said ICE's outlook is stable, based on Moody's expectation that it will continue to generate strong margins and cash flows, and that it will remain committed to maintaining a strong credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ICE's ratings could be upgraded should it change its financial policy towards a stronger level of targeted debt leverage.

ICE's ratings could be downgraded if it doesn't acquire Black knight and as a consequence has a substantial shift in strategy or financial policy that proves to be detrimental to creditors, including shifting to a weaker debt leverage target or operating above its target leverage for an extended period of time. The ratings could also be downgraded should ICE restart share repurchases or make another debt-funded acquisition before reducing leverage to its 3.25x gross leverage target. A material reduction in cash flow generation capacity, an operational or risk control failure or change in regulatory requirements that would worsen its holding company's financial position through increased capital or liquidity needs at its clearing houses could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66474. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] FTC announcement dated 9 March 2023

[2] ICE's 8-K SEC filing dated 9 March 2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

