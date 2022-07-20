Moody's affirms Intermedia's ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Intermedia Holdings, Inc.'s (Intermedia) existing ratings, including its B3 corporate family rating (CFR), and changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook reflects Moody's expectation that leverage will remain high over the next 12-18 months as investments in sales and marketing, R&D, and technical operations will lead to slower-than-anticipated earnings improvement and liquidity will continue to weaken, despite revenue growth. Free cash flow is also expected to remain negative in FY2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Intermedia Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Intermedia Holdings, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Intermedia's B3 CFR reflects its high leverage, relatively small scale as measured by revenue, weak interest coverage, low growth in its business cloud applications (BCA) products that are concentrated with a single vendor and margin pressures. Intermedia faces intense competition in both of its key segments: business cloud applications segment (59% of 2021 total revenue) and its fast-growing Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). The UCaaS business faces fewer barriers to entry as Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLECs) and other telecom providers can and do offer similar services bundled with connectivity services. Supporting the credit profile, Intermedia's largely subscription-based revenue model provides a fair degree of predictability, driven by sales through a large and growing network of channel partners.

While Moody's views Intermedia's liquidity as adequate over the next 12 months, the company's continued inability to generate positive free cash flow may make it more difficult to refinance the senior secured credit facility well in advance of its maturity.

For external liquidity, Intermedia relies on its recently upsized $62 million revolver. As of 31 March 2022, Intermedia had $22 million drawn on the revolver. The company received a $25 million capital contribution from its parent that was used to repay revolver borrowing. As of 30 April 2022, Intermedia's revolver was undrawn. Given the expectation of negative free cash flow projected over the next 12 months, Moody's estimates that the company will likely tap into revolver borrowing in the second half of 2022 to meet its basic cash needs, including capital expenditures in the $21-$35 million range, debt service of approximately $27 million and working capital. Moody's expects the company to burn $25-30 million in cash in FY2022 and another $10-15 million in FY2023.

The revolving credit facility contains a springing maximum first lien net leverage covenant when the revolver is greater than 30% drawn. Moody's projects adequate cushion under the maintenance test over the next 12-18 months.

The B3 instrument ratings on the senior secured credit facility (first lien term loan and revolver) reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in its B3-PD probability of default rating and an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the covenant lite structure.

The negative rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Intermedia's Debt to EBITDA will remain above 6x (Moody's adjusted) through at least 2022 due to increased investment in growth. It also incorporates Moody's expectation that Intermedia's free cash flow will remain negative over the next 12 months with increased reliance on the revolver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, free cash flows remain negative, Moody's adjusted leverage is sustained above 6x, or operating performance weakens such that Moody's believes that the company will be challenged to proactively refinance upcoming debt obligations well ahead of its maturity.

Ratings could be upgraded if Intermedia's Moody's adjusted leverage is expected to be sustained below 5x with free cash flow to debt above 5%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Intermedia is a provider of cloud-based communications, collaboration, security and productivity software solutions for businesses. Products include cloud voice, Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), web/video/content sharing and conferencing, file backup, sync and share, business e-mail, archiving and security. The company is also one of the largest independent providers of Microsoft's cloud-based Exchange e-mail. The company generated revenue of $281 million for the last twelve months ended March 31, 2022. Intermedia is majority owned by Madison Dearborn Partners.

