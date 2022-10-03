Moody's affirms International Flavors & Fragrances' Baa3 rating; outlook remains negative

New York, October 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.'s ("IFF") Baa3 issuer rating, Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating and its Prime-3 (P-3) rating for commercial paper. The outlook remains negative.

"The affirmation reflects IFF's ability to reduce debt through free cash flow as well as the company's commitment to apply asset divesture proceeds towards debt reduction, which will drive leverage to a level more consistent with the rating. We expect continued progress on the Nutrition & Biosciences integration, including achieving cost synergies, as well as a renewed focus on operations in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment," said Domenick R. Fumai, Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for IFF.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation considers IFF's ability to deleverage through free cash flow generation. It also reflects approximately $1.25 billion debt reduction following the sale of its Microbial Controls business, the company's plans to divest other non-core assets for debt repayment, satisfactory progress integrating the Nutrition & Biosciences business and expectations for further operational improvements under the new management team. The company has identified an additional $1.5 billion of asset sales to be completed in 2023 and 2024 targeted for repaying debt. Management has captured about $70 million of operational efficiencies and deal-related synergies year-to-date and is on track to deliver over $100 million this year. In addition, the company has identified additional productivity programs expected to contribute about $250-$300 million in profitability that are largely expected to be realized over the next two to three years.

The negative outlook reflects IFF's still elevated leverage and uncertainty in achieving operating and divestiture goals in a volatile macro environment.

The Baa3 rating is supported by strong market positions following completion of the merger with DuPont De Nemours, Inc.'s (Baa1 NEG) Nutrition and Biosciences (N&B) business. IFF enjoys leading market positions in a number of categories including taste, scent, cultures, enzymes and probiotics and has significantly increased scale and product offerings as well as expanded its customer base following the merger further strengthening the company's business profile. The rating also factors the stability of the combined businesses relative to most other investment-grade chemical companies, which should allow the company to weather slower global economic growth. Approximately 85% of IFF's end markets are in categories that are fairly resilient to economic downturns including food and beverage, home and personal care and pharma. Management's commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating with clearly stated leverage targets of attaining Net Debt/adjusted EBITDA of less than 3.0x based on the credit agreement by the end of 2024 and suspending share repurchases until such targets are reached are other contributing factors underpinning the rating.

The Baa3 rating is constrained by elevated leverage and weak credit metrics for the ratings category. Moody's expects IFF will continue to face headwinds from currency and supply chain disruptions. However, Moody's believes that credit metrics will improve slightly in FY 2023 as modest volume growth and price increases will largely be offset by the effects of higher cost inventory and divestitures while productivity initiatives will not be fully realized. Moody's forecasts adjusted Debt/EBITDA to improve to low 4.0x in FY 2023 with further deleveraging towards mid-3x in FY 2024. Although Moody's believes the integration is proceeding on target, integration risk still remains as the additional productivity initiatives will require capex spending to remain above historical levels to fund IT integration and capacity expansions.

IFF maintains excellent liquidity with a $2 billion revolving credit facility that is presently undrawn and cash of $569 million as of June 30, 2022. IFF is currently in compliance with the maximum Net Debt/EBITDA covenant of 4.5x that is in effect until the quarter ending September 30, 2023, and gradually steps down to 3.5x by the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024. Moody's also expects IFF to maintain sufficient cash balances of at least $500 million over the next 12 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's considers environmental, social and governance factors in assessing ratings; however, they are not material to this rating action. International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.'s ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). IFF's Credit Impact Score reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, specifically carbon transition risk and physical climate risk, social risks and governance risks. The company is taking actions to reduce GHG emissions by 50% from 2021 levels by 2030 and to achieve net zero GHGs by 2040. Although IFF has exposure to physical climate risk, it is mitigated by diverse global operations. Social risks are moderately negative (S-3), but in-line with the broader chemical industry. Social risks reflect moderately negative responsible production risks (S-3) given the company's dependence on raw material supply chain derived from natural products. IFF has established responsible sourcing programs in countries such as Brazil and Madagascar to ensure compliance with human rights and animal welfare as well as environmental issues such as achieving zero deforestation for strategic raw material supply chains by 2030. The company's exposure to demographic and societal trends (S-2) is a neutral-to-low risk given an increasing global population and rising standards of living, which will require increased consumption of food and personal care products, a focus on health and wellness and clean labels. Governance risks are moderately negative (G-3) resulting from several major acquisitions including Frutarom and DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business, which have resulted in moderately negative financial strategy and risk management (G-3) due to elevated leverage as well as a dividend payout ratio that is consistently higher than peers.

The negative outlook assumes that IFF will continue to maintain credit metrics that are not commensurate with the investment-grade rating and that there is uncertainty regarding the timing of asset dispositions. The rating could be revised to stable upon the company successfully realizing a significant asset sale and subsequently applying the proceeds for debt reduction, or further deleveraging through better-than-expected operating results.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the company is expected to consistently generate Moody's adjusted financial leverage below 3.0x (Debt/EBITDA) and retained cash flow-to-debt above 20%. An upgrade would also require successfully completing the integration of N&B, including attaining cost and revenue synergies. Moody's would also require management to maintain a balanced capital allocation strategy.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if adjusted leverage (based on Moody's calculations) is expected to remain above 3.5x (Debt/EBITDA) through the end of 2024, the company is unable to complete additional asset divestitures in 2023 that significantly reduce leverage, or retained cash flow-to-debt (RCF/Debt) remains below 10% on a sustained basis. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy including another sizable debt-financed acquisition or more shareholder-friendly actions such as resuming the share repurchases program before achieving metrics that fully support the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) headquartered in New York, is a leading creator and manufacturer of flavors and fragrances used by other manufacturers to impart or improve the flavor or fragrance of a wide variety of consumer products. Following the merger with DuPont's Nutrition & Biosciences business, IFF has expanded its product offerings into probiotics, cultures, enzymes and animal nutrition. IFF operates in four major segments including Nourish, Scent, Health and Biosciences and Pharma Solutions. IFF generated approximately $12.6 billion of revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

