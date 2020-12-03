Moody's affirms International Paper's Baa2 ratings following paper spin announcement

Approximately $9 billion of rated debt

Toronto, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed International Paper Company's ("IP") Baa2 senior unsecured note rating, Baa2 backed revenue bonds rating and P-2 commercial paper rating following the company's announcement that it will spin-off its paper business. The rating outlook remains stable.

"The spin-off of IP's global paper business significantly reduces the company's exposure to the declining paper sector, allows IP to focus on its remaining two growing segments (containerboard and fluff pulp), and our expectation that the company's debt leverage will remain relatively unchanged" said Ed Sustar, Senior Vice President with Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Butler County Industrial Dev. Auth., PA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Cass County Industrial Dev. Corp, TX

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Champion International Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Columbus (Cnty of) NC, I.F. & P.C.F.A.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Courtland (Town of) AL, Indus. Devel. Board

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: De Soto (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Escambia (County of) FL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: ESSEX COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, NY

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Georgetown (County of) SC

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Haywood (Cnty of) NC, I.F. & P.C.F.A.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: International Paper Company

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Isle of Wight Cnty Ind. Dev. Auth., VA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Jones (County of) MS

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Kaukauna (City of) WI

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Lowndes (County of) MS

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Pratville Industrial Dev Board, AL

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Rapides (Parish of) Louisiana

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Richland (County of) SC

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Richmond County Development Authority, GA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Sabine (County of) LA, River Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: SAVANNAH ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, GA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Selma (City of) AL, Industrial Devel. Board

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Warren (County of) MS

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Champion International Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: International Paper Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

International Paper (Baa2) benefits from 1) the company's significant scale and leading market share in industrial paper packaging and fluff pulp; 2) significant operating flexibility with over 25 vertically integrated low cost containerboard and pulp mills and over 200 converting facilities; 3) improving credit metrics; and 4) strong liquidity. IP is constrained by 1) its exposure to the cyclicality of the market pulp business; and 2) increasing industry containerboard supply that may pressure prices as capacity outpaces demand growth in the next few years.

We expect IP's leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA including our standard adjustments) will decrease to about 2.5x in 2021 (from 3.0x September 2020) from the flow through of higher price, cost reductions (overhead, process and asset optimization) from the company's recently announced earnings improvement plan and debt reduction. Debt reduction includes proceeds from the spin-off of IP's global paper business (expected in September 2021), the continued monetization of its Graphic Packaging ownership, as well as additional debt repayment from free cash-flow generation. We believe that management remains committed to preserving an investment grade credit profile and maintaining the company's leverage at its stated leverage target of 2.5x to 2.8x (using Moody's standard adjustments).

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IP will maintain strong liquidity as the company's leverage is restored toward 2.5x over the next 12 to 18 months. Operating earnings will improve in 2021 with the flow through of recent containerboard prices, as well as the expectation that market pulp prices will improve toward mid-cycle from recent trough levels. We expect that average prices for virgin linerboard and fluff prices will both increase about 4% in 2021.

IP has strong liquidity over the next year, with about $3.7 billion of sources versus about $180 million of notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt. IP has approximately $680 million in cash (September 2020), full availability on a $1.5 billion committed revolver (matures December 2022, used as a backstop to the company's commercial paper program), about $550 million available under an undrawn committed receivables borrowing base facility (matures April 2022) and our estimate of adjusted free cash flow of about $1 billion over the next four quarters.

The company has an undrawn $750 million committed 364-day bank facility, however, we do not consider it a source of liquidity given that it matures in less than a year. Covenant headroom is reasonable and we do not expect any breaches in the next year. IP's liquidity is expected to remain strong after the paper spin-off in September 2021. We expect that IP will use most of the proceeds from the spin-off toward debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

» IP demonstrates and maintains conservative financial policies

» Adjusted debt/EBITDA approaches 2x (3.0x as of September 2020) and RCF/adjusted debt approaches 30% (19% as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of sustained metrics.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

» A sustained deterioration in operating performance

» Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3x (3.0x as of September 2020) or RCF/adjusted debt approaches 20% (19% as of September 2020) based on our forward opinion of sustained metrics.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, International Paper Company ("IP") is a leading global producer of industrial paper packaging products, market pulp (primarily fluff pulp) and uncoated freesheet paper (UFS). IP plans to spin-off its global paper business in September 2021. Pro forma for the spin-off of its paper business, IP's sales are about $17 billion LTM September 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ed Sustar

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

