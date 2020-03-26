Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Peer Snapshot: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Peer Snapshot: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. - March 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's affirms Interpublic Group's senior unsecured ratings at Baa2 and rates new notes Baa2; outlook revised to negative 26 Mar 2020 Approximately $4.75 billion of existing rated debt impacted New York, March 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.'s ("IPG" or the "company") Baa2 senior unsecured long-term ratings and Prime-2 commercial paper rating. Moody's also assigned a Baa2 rating to IPG's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes offering. IPG's outlook was revised to negative from stable. The full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Pro forma for today's notes offering, Moody's estimates IPG's leverage will remain neutral at roughly 3.3x (as calculated by Moody's as of 31 December 2019) given that the net proceeds will remain on the balance sheet and eventually be used to retire the $500 million 3.50% senior notes due October 2020 at maturity. Moody's expects the company's sizable cash balances (approximately $1.2 billion at 31 December 2019), strong free cash flow generation of nearly $1 billion and undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing 2024 will provide more than sufficient liquidity to fund potential cash needs that will surface during this period of economic contraction. The negative outlook reflects the numerous uncertainties related to the economic impact of COVID-19 on IPG's cash flows and financial leverage, especially if the virus remains widespread for a prolonged period. Embedded in the negative outlook is Moody's expectation that IPG's management will maintain a strong liquidity position, proactively reduce costs and prudently manage discretionary cash outlays to cover operating cash needs during this unprecedented period of client spending contraction. It also considers that the company's debt protection measures will continue to remain outside of their normal ranges, and deleveraging to under the 3.25x downgrade threshold will take longer than anticipated in the weakening economic environment. The outlook also reflects Moody's confidence that management will quickly adapt the company's highly variable operating cost model to sudden revenue changes and seek to return leverage to the appropriate level for the rating category. IPG's Baa2 rating reflects the company's: (i) scale as the fourth-largest global ad agency holding company; (ii) strong creative execution and competitive marketing service product offerings that drive solid cash flow generation; (iii) expanding operating margins supported by a continual focus on expense management; (iii) strength in its media, public relations, advertising and marketing services disciplines, despite a more competitive environment and structural headwinds impacting global peers; and (iv) expanded use of enhanced data management capabilities via the 2018 Acxiom Marketing Solutions ("AMS") acquisition to facilitate its leading brands' acquisition and retention of high value customers. The rating also embeds IPG's industry leading organic revenue growth and operating performance trends across market cycles. Though revenue and cash flows are sensitive to cyclical client ad spending, broad geographic diversification, relatively good client retention and a large and diverse customer base collectively support IPG's solid business position. Revenue is likely to experience meaningful contraction this year due the economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak on client ad spending, especially in challenged sectors such as travel, hospitality, autos and retail. However, Moody's expects the company to proactively reduce operating expenses in the short-run given that nearly 70% of its cost structure is variable. This should enable IPG to absorb minimal operating margin erosion in the range of 150-200 basis points. Moody's also expects the company to focus on preserving cash by judiciously managing working capital, reducing capital expenditures, deferring or reducing bonus payments and prudently managing share repurchases and dividends. Despite the challenged operating environment, Moody's expects IPG to generate positive free cash flow this year. While IPG has executed well on reducing financial leverage from 4.0x following the debt-funded AMS purchase, leverage will increase this year as EBITDA contracts. As such, deleveraging below the 3.25x downgrade threshold (as calculated by Moody's) will be delayed and take longer than the June 2020 timeframe that Moody's previously expected. Nonetheless, as above trend economic growth resumes, Moody's expects leverage will return below the downgrade threshold by mid-2021. Moody's assessment looks beyond the coming downcycle and believes IPG will emerge from the ad spending contraction as household consumption and pent-up advertiser demand increase after the virus threat is neutralized. To address the cyclical and secular spending shifts as well as increasing competition within its industry, IPG has adapted its service offerings to changing consumer preferences and embraced the transition to digital media platforms. Similar to its ad agency holding company peers, the company is realigning its business model to adjust to the new media landscape by acquiring and expanding technical capabilities, reducing headcount, replacing staff with new talent, accelerating cost reductions and consolidating its real estate footprint. Moody's believes strong creative execution combined with the ability to access and transform relevant data into valuable, useful and actionable market insights integrated with predictive analytics will be critical for the large ad agency holding companies to maintain and expand market share going forward. Ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the current weaken economic climate. Over the long-term, ratings could be upgraded if IPG achieves and sustains an operating margin (as-reported) at or above the industry peer group average, generates meaningful and consistently positive free cash flow with retained cash flow to net debt approaching 40% (Moody's adjusted), sustains total debt to EBITDA leverage below 2.75x (Moody's adjusted) and maintains a strong liquidity position. Ratings could experience downward pressure if IPG experiences a material loss of clients, market share erosion and/or substantial pricing pressures that lead to below average organic revenue growth or operating margin degradation. Total debt to EBITDA above 3.25x (Moody's adjusted) for a sustained period or deterioration in liquidity could also result in a downgrade. ESG CONSIDERATIONS The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The advertising agency sector has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and advertising spend. More specifically, the challenges in IPG's credit profile, including its exposure to the US and European economies as well as the more challenged economic sectors, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and IPG remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on IPG of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. SUMMARY OF TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS Assignments: .Issuer: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. .$500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa2 Affirmations: ..Issuer: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. Outlook, Changed to Negative from Stable The assigned rating is subject to review of final documentation and no material change to the size, terms and conditions of the transaction as advised to Moody's. The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Headquartered in New York, NY, The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. is the world's fourth-largest advertising, marketing and corporate communications holding company. With offices in over 100 countries, IPG's approximate 54,000 employees provide consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning, media buying, public relations and specialized communications services to the world's most recognizable companies and brands. On 1 October 2018, IPG completed the acquisition of Acxiom Corporation's AMS business for $2.3 billion. IPG's revenue totaled approximately $10.2 billion for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Gregory A. Fraser, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

