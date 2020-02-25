Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Intuit Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Intuit Inc.: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Intuit Inc. Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Intuit senior unsecured to A3; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's rates Intuit sr. uns. credit facility at Baa1; outlook positive Peer Snapshot: Intuit Inc. - Q1 2017: Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's affirms Intuit's senior unsecured rating at A3; outlook stable 25 Feb 2020 New York, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Intuit Inc.'s ("Intuit") senior unsecured rating at A3. The outlook remains stable. On Monday, Intuit announced it would acquire Credit Karma, Inc. ("Credit Karma") for $7.1 billion in equal portions of cash and Intuit stock. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar 2020. Credit Karma is a free credit and financial management platform which features free tax preparation, monitoring of unclaimed property databases and a tool to identify and dispute credit report errors. All of Credit Karma's services are free to its consumer members. Credit Karma earns revenue from advertisements pushed to its members and from lead generation agreements with advertisers. Revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019 was about $1 billion. RATINGS RATIONALE "Adding the Credit Karma products and brand to Intuit's TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint businesses could accelerate revenue, customer and average revenue per subscriber growth rates, balancing the negative credit impact if Intuit incurs some incremental debt to fund the acquisition," said Edmond DeForest, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "The $3.55 billion of cash needed to fund the acquisition may come from cash on hand as of January 31, 2020 and the free cash flow generated between now and the closing later this year, without any additional borrowing." The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectations for Intuit to maintain high customer retention rates, leading market share and wide brand recognition of its TurboTax consumer do-it-yourself ("DIY") tax filing service and QuickBooks small business accounting software. Moody's anticipates at least 10% revenue growth, ongoing customer count expansion, high EBITDA margins approaching 30%, debt to EBITDA remaining below 1.5 times and over $1.5 billion of free cash flow. All financial metrics cited reflect Moody's standard adjustments. In addition, capitalized software costs are expensed. Although Intuit operates mostly in the US and Canada, the high growth of non-US Quickbooks Online subscribers provides evidence that the company can expand its addressable market and geographic scope, providing support for the high revenue growth expectations. Profitability expansion could be limited by investments in customer support, marketing and research and development required for Intuit to maintain and expand its service offerings and competitive position. Tax simplification proposals present a longer term risk to revenues and profitability. The passage of measures that considerably simplify tax return preparation or otherwise reduce the need for tax return software could reduce demand for Intuit's TurboTax products and related services. Changes that only marginally simplify tax rules could benefit the do-it-yourself category at the expense of paid providers. Intuit's revenue base is smaller and more concentrated than a number of other A3 rated companies. However, Intuit is very large compared to and more profitable than its direct competitors in DIY consumer tax filing services and small business accounting software. That said, indirect business software competitors include Microsoft Corporation's (Aaa stable) Excel and Alphabet Inc.'s (Aa2 stable) Google Sheets. Intuit's SaaS products are supported by databases of highly sensitive consumer tax and small business financial information. The company must maintain a reputation for safety in order to preserve its leading market position. A data breach could be devastating to its business. To date, reputational risks surrounding data security have been managed well. Moody's notes the company's history of returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Moody's considers Intuit's financial policies balanced and predictable. Moody's considers Intuit's liquidity profile excellent. The company had over $2 billion of cash and current investments as of January 31, 2020. Moody's anticipates over $1.5 billion of annual free cash flow, although the majority of free cash flow is generated by the consumer tax business and during fiscal third quarter (ends April). There is full availability under its $1 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which matures in May 2024. There is a $363 million term loan due in February 2021. The stable ratings outlook reflects anticipation of at least 10% revenue growth, an expanding customer base, debt to EBITDA below 1.5 times and excellent liquidity. Given the limited revenue scale and narrow addressable market compared to other software industry issuers with higher ratings, the ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near to medium turn. Over the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if Intuit expands its revenue scale and addressable market through expanded geographic scope and increased service offerings while maintaining high ongoing revenue and subscriber growth, solid profits, modest financial leverage and balanced financial policies. The ratings could be downgraded if revenue growth or customer expansion stalls, profitability rates or free cash flow levels decline, debt to EBITDA is expected to remain above 1.5 times for an extended period or there is a shift to more aggressive financial policies. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Issuer: Intuit Inc. Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, affirmed A3 Outlook, remains Stable Intuit provides tax and accounting software and related services for consumers and small to medium sized businesses under the TurboTax and QuickBooks brands, professional tax software and consumer financial management service Mint.com. Moody's expects fiscal 2021 (ends July) revenues of over $7 billion. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Edmond DeForest

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

