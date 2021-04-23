Moody's affirms Invenergy's Ba2 senior secured credit facilities; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $436 million of credit facilities affected
New York, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the Ba2 rating assigned to Invenergy Thermal Operating I LLC's
("Invenergy", "ITOI") senior secured credit facilities including
the $366 million senior secured term loan B due August 2025 and
a $70 million revolving credit facility due August 2023.
The outlook is changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action incorporates the continued uncertainty and
ongoing dispute that remains between Ector County Energy Center (Ector),
an ITOI owned Texas-based generating plant and a heat rate call
option (HRCO) counterparty that arose following Winter Storm URI which
could potentially result in substantial claims against Ector, which
is part of the ITOI collateral package as well as the possible unforeseen
consequences for ITOI. The rating affirmation recognizes efforts
by ITOI to limit this potential Ector related exposure by seeking a waiver
from the ITOI lenders that, among other things, prevents the
occurrence of certain default provisions in the credit facilities should
the HRCO counterparty pursue its financial settlement claim against Ector
and terminate the HRCO. While the waiver if granted would limit
the contagion risk of the Ector-related exposure to ITOI,
it does not provide a specific resolution of the potential claim that
the HRCO counterparty could assert against Ector but keeps the ITOI loan
in good standing beyond the expiration of the standstill agreement (see
below). We do note however that a bankruptcy filing or proceeding
involving Ector is not included in the waiver as the ITOI lenders will
continue to retain the ability to enforce their rights in the event of
Ector's bankruptcy. Invenergy and the HRCO counterparty have
signed a standstill agreement that expires on May 10, 2021.
As background, Winter Storm URI caused energy prices to reach the
$9,000/MWh cap for 33 hours, while natural gas prices
saw increases of more than 14,000%. Ector, a
330MW merchant power plant operating in the Electricity Reliability Council
of Texas (ERCOT, A1, Neg), has a HRCO for substantially
all of its energy and ancillary services generating capacity (approximately
300MW). According to Invenergy, Ector issued a notice of
force majeure to the HRCO counterparty on February 13, 2021 and
on February 23rd, notice was given that the events giving rise to
the force majeure had abated. We understand that Ector has remained
available to operate in the ERCOT market since.
While the amount of the actual claim is uncertain, we believe that
the amount could be material relative to the value of the Ector plant.
Importantly, ITOI senior lenders' collateral includes a pledge
of the Ector asset and a pledge of the Ector equity such that any claim
asserted by the HRCO counterparty would be subordinated to the secured
position of the ITOI senior creditors apart from $7 million in
collateral pledged to the HRCO counterparty under a letter of credit (L/C)
issued under ITOI's $70 million revolving credit facility.
That said, to the extent the dispute remains unresolved, it
could, in our view, lead to a bankruptcy filing by Ector which
could lead to an impairment of the ITOI collateral as it pertains to Ector,
and have the potential for incremental contagion effect at ITOI.
In the event of a bankruptcy filing by Ector, the lenders will have
the right to enforce their first-priority lien on Ector's
collateral, although the value that lenders' may receive for
Ector in bankruptcy (which would be applied as prepayment of the ITOI
loan) is unknown at this time.
Historically, Ector has not been a significant cash flow generator
to the portfolio, only contributing around $10.3 million
of the $123.3 million, or 8.3%,
in EBITDA available to ITOI in FY 2019. When using audited financials,
Moody's calculates ITOI's DSCR for FY 2019 at 1.63x and when excluding
Ector's contribution to cash flows, the DSCR would have a minor
decrease to 1.59x. Per unaudited results, in FY 2020,
Ector's contribution to EBITDA was $14.8 million of the
consolidated $137 million, or 10.8% of the
EBITDA available to ITOI. Prior to the recent weather event,
Moody's anticipated a DSCR of 1.49x in FY 2021. Excluding
Ector and any impact from the financial settlement, we believe ITOI's
DSCR would decline to around 1.40x. Further, Moody's
anticipated a FFO/debt of 20.5% in FY 2021 which could decline
to approximately 19% when removing Ector, excluding any impact
from the HRCO financial settlement.
The amendment also allows Ector to utilize $7 million in excess
cash reserves to reimburse lenders in the event the L/C is drawn,
and places a cap on any incremental ITOI liquidity support for Ector under
the revolving credit agreement which is positive for ITOI lenders as no
such restriction exists.
Apart from Ector related items, the amendment provides a consent
to the Nelson expansion project, an ability to execute shared facilities
agreements and a partial collateral release of Nelson's 33%
interest in shared property (except ComEd easement). The Nelson
expansion project is a 314 MW, 2-unit (GE 7FA), simple
cycle expansion of the existing Nelson project that would utilize existing
premises, foundation and utilities already installed at Nelson.
The expansion is fully permitted, with commercial operation date
estimated at the end of 2022. Funding of remaining construction
expenses is expected to be provided by a combination of equity from the
sponsors and third-party financing at a later date. Once
operational, the expansion would provide shared operating cost savings
to the existing Nelson project, benefitting the ITOI portfolio.
The amendment allows Nelson to make certain shared facilities' upgrades
(including gas yard enhancements, substation improvements and constructing
a warehouse). The amendment also covers insurance changes primarily
to align deductibles with current market conditions (higher deductibles),
and certain changes regarding earthquake and windstorm coverage related
to Grays Harbor and Hardee respectively.
The rating affirmation incorporates the fact that the portfolio relies
heavily on merchant-based cash flows derived from Nelson,
a combined cycle plant in northern Illinois for around 50% of CFADS,
whose recently improved financial performance has been aided by transmission
upgrades and who benefits from the receipt of PJM capacity auction revenue.
The rating affirmation also considers that over 30% of CFADS comes
from four contracted assets, each of which are encumbered and subject
to a 1.20x debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) distribution test.
Although there is some level of stability with respect to CFADS,
the four contracted projects are encumbered and subject to a 1.20x
debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) distribution test. All projects
have reasonable cushions with respect to meeting such tests.
Total consolidated debt outstanding as of 12/31/2020 was $659 million,
consisting of a $366 million term loan at Invenergy Thermal and
$293 million in structurally senior project level debt attributable
to Invenergy at the St. Clair, Hardee, Cannon Falls,
and Spindle Hill projects.
The security package includes a first lien pledge of the assets and stock
of Grays Harbor, Nelson and Ector as well as a first lien on the
stock of the indirect owners of the remaining four assets (subject to
a 65% limitation in the equity interests of non-U.S.
jurisdictional entities). There is a total of about $293
million of project level debt attributable to Invenergy at the St.
Clair, Hardee, Cannon Falls, and Spindle Hill projects,
paid down from $342 million in FY 2018. The project does
not have the ability to incur additional debt, with the exception
of refinancing transactions at the opco level, and typical change
of control provisions. The project benefits from quarterly distributions
subject to a 1.2x DSCR distribution test and a six month debt service
reserve requirement, and a 1% minimum amortization.
Permitted asset sales with target minimum levels for both Ector and Grays
Harbor are in the documentation. There is also a 75% of
excess cash-flow sweep feature which further steps down to 50%
in the event the leverage ratio (Net Debt of Borrower/ consolidated CFADS)
drops to below 4.0x, and to 25% when the ratio is
< 2.0x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, the rating is unlikely to be upgraded
anytime soon. The outlook could be stabilized however if there
is a successful resolution of the HRCO financial settlement eliminating
future uncertainty on sponsors' financial flexibility and unforeseen
consequences to ITOI. Longer term, the rating could be upgraded
if there is significantly higher cash flow generation than anticipated
on a sustained basis, in particular from Nelson, resulting
in greater debt repayment and stronger credit metrics on a sustained basis
such as > 2.5x DSCR and > 20% FFO/debt on a consolidated
basis.
The rating could be downgraded if a successful resolution to the HRCO
financial settlement is not achieved leading to continued uncertainty
and contagion risk for ITOI lenders, and cash flow generation is
lower than currently forecasted when excluding Ector, in particular
for the Nelson plant, leading to weaker consolidated credit metrics
of <1.50x DSCR or < 15% FFO/Debt on a sustained basis,
or if there are significant operating issues at any of the projects leading
to an inability to generate and distribute excess cash flows to the Borrower.
Invenergy holds interests in a diversified portfolio of seven operating
natural gas-fired plants located throughout the United States and
Canada. Four of the projects are wholly owned (St. Clair,
Nelson, Ector and Grays Harbor) while the other three (Cannon Falls,
Spindle Hill and Hardee) are owned 51% by the Sponsor. The
gross capacity of each plant ranges from 314 MW to 620 MW and the net
capacity of the portfolio is 2,680 MW. Five of the plants
(Cannon Falls, Spindle Hill, Hardee, St. Clair
and Grays Harbor) have been operating for several years while Nelson and
Ector began commercial operations in 2015.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects
Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1236893.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
